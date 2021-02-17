WHAT IT MEANS TO ENACT BIDEN’S ATTACK ON OUR OIL INDUSTRY

BIDEN’S FOLLYTHE LAW OF UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCESWhat it Means to Eliminate the Oil Industry Among Other Things

By E.P. Unum I wrote this essay back in the summer of 2020. Now that Joe Biden is President, it bears repeating because much of what feared has, sadly, already taken place. Many Democrats and Liberals like to shout and scream about how we all need to become more climate-conscious. They like to march down streets and wave their placards and makeshift flags about the need to eliminate fracking and do away with fossil fuels.

Make no mistake, the self-anointed leader of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden promised during his Presidential campaign that he would not “do away with fracking or oil and gas exploration”, and then, as is his habit, did exactly the reverse once he was elected President.

In the blink of an eye and a stroke of his pen, he abandoned the Keystone XL Pipeline, banned fracking and oil & gas exploration on federal lands, and now is thinking about canceling the Dakota Access Pipeline.

His action has unilaterally abolished thousands of jobs and obliterated America’s Energy Independence which took us decades to achieve. His acolytes Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are overjoyed. Do any of these people truly understand what they have done? Let me try to answer this for all of you. The central question is: what do Biden’s actions mean for people like you and I and our children and grandchildren? Apart from putting thousands of people out of work, the Law of Unintended Consequences comes into play.

For example, did you ever think about the products that are produced from petroleum? You surely must know that oil is a basic ingredient of more products than gasoline, heating, and motor oil. Let’s think about that for a minute or two, and then think of the implications for America and the number of people whose jobs would be displaced as a result of eliminating fossil fuels as a component of our energy needs.

Indeed, there is quite a large list of products made from petroleum. This list is constantly growing as new inventions are created. Here are some of the items which are made from petroleum: Antihistamines, Antiseptics, Ballpoint Pens, Basketballs, Bearing Grease, Bicycle Tires, Boats, Candles, Car Battery Cases, Cassettes, Caulking, CD Player, Clothesline, Cortisone, Curtains, Dashboards, Denture Adhesive, Deodorant, Dice, Diesel fuel, Dishwasher parts, Dresses, Dyes, Electric Blankets, Electrician’s Tape, Epoxy, Faucet Washers, Fertilizers, Fishing Boots, Fishing lures, Fishing Rods, Floor Wax, Food Preservatives, Footballs, Football Cleats, Glycerin, Golf Bags, Hair Coloring, Hand Lotion, House Paint, Ice Cube Trays, Ink, Insect Repellent, Insecticides, Life Jackets, Linings, Linoleum, Lipstick, Mops, Motor Oil, Motorcycle Helmets, Nail Polish, Nylon Rope, Oil Filters, Paint, Paint Rollers, Panty Hose, Percolators, Perfumes, Petroleum Jelly, Plastic Wood, Purses, Putty, Refrigerant, Roller Skates, Roofing, Rubber Cement, Rubbing Alcohol, Shag Rugs, Shampoo, Shoe Polish, Shoes, Shower Curtains, Skis, Slacks, Soap, Solvents, Speakers, Sports Car Bodies, Surf Boards, Sweaters, Synthetic Rubber, Tennis Rackets, Tires, Toilet Seats, Tool Boxes, Tool Racks, Transparent Tape, Trash Bags, TV Cabinets, Umbrellas, Upholstery, Vitamin Capsules, Water Pipes, Wheels, Yarn,

In the State of Pennsylvania where Joe Biden is from, there are 300,000 people employed in the oil and fracking industry alone.

There are millions of people employed in the oil exploration and refinery industry in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Florida and Alaska. How many people are employed in all of the other industries listed above? Where will these people go when their jobs are displaced?

Remember, this is just the oil industry. It is irresponsible to announce to the American people that you have taken the first steps to eliminate the oil industry without first letting them know the impact such a decision will have on our overall economy and the specific plans and programs you have for the nation to absorb such displacement. The problem with Democrats is they are long on promises and short on plans for execution. And this one has all the earmarks of a blueprint for crippling America.

If you think the above is worthy of your consideration, the implications for the healthcare industry are even more staggering if Democrats double down on Obamacare and expand it to a single-payer system. There will be economic consequences that will dwarf the impact of eliminating oil and gas from our lives.

Think about the implications for American innovation, creativity, and technology in the medical field. People living in the U.S. have been blinded by a naïve and corrupt media into thinking that our healthcare delivery system is wasteful and inefficient and nothing could be further from the truth. If we are as bad as the media likes to portray, why then are there so many more people coming to the U.S. for treatment and complex surgeries than any other place on earth?

Why has the United States earned more Nobel Prizes in Science and Medicine than any other nation on the planet? It is because we are the best and we get better each and every year because our system rewards excellence and innovation and discovery. Recall, the government-private sector partnership under President Trump produced two vaccines to treat Covid-19 in less than one year, a remarkable achievement. And Trump implemented a plan for delivering the vaccines to Americans, contrary to what Kamala Harris says.

For as long as I can remember, Democrats have used a Playbook for prosecuting elections that has not changed in over 150 years. A core dimension of that Playbook has been two-fold:1. Fear: Making you afraid of the other party and,2. Telling you who is to blame for your problems.

They are highly proficient at pointing fingers and they use any means necessary, fair or unfair, to achieve their major objective which is all about gaining power.

Fortunately, we had someone who stood in their way. That person was Donald J. Trump, President of the United States. He may be the only person in history to have sacrificed his wealth by serving as President. He is certainly the only U.S. President to donate his entire salary as President, $400,000, to various charities each quarter. And his accomplishments on behalf of the American people are a matter of record. And his accomplishments were achieved without the help or cooperation of the Democratic Party and the corrupt mainstream media.

Biden’s next target is the Second Amendment. Stand by for that because it is coming.

It is tragic and downright dangerous that Americans did not remember this on November 3, 2020.

RIP MCINTOSH