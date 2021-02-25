Western Rising

While we know that they untaught us, Yet they spin us to assure us?

For we’ve seen our splintered families, And our fellow un-wrought Christians, Pitching, falling into daydreams, Drinking madness from the culture, Eating poison from their fathers, Sipping folly with their mothers; Now to die the death too slowly,

In the pews of their own choosing, In a so-called enculturation, Long-lived, deracination.That blasted downright circus Drives much faith and reverence from us, While it mutilates the sacred

And creates a wretched revel.

As we hold our hands and praise us Since they never taught the difference. All to view the priest’s reflection, The loss of faith, relentless.By what name for Christ in heaven Have you wrought such cursed changes,

To our lives and in our worship, In our churches, in our bedrooms? Just to keep the face of old men? And the schemings of periti?

Or the lech’rous dreams of clergy, Who stand burning in their pulpits; In formation taught to watch what In old times would all be censored, Which they bring to bear upon us In their muddled lisping voices. Those meek, ironic Marxists

have lost the whole religion, And recast the Saints and Angels As like harbingers of Oprah, As like harbingers of Gnostics.