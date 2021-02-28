THEIR HYPOCRISY KNOWS NO BOUNDS

BY: E. P. UNUM

February 28, 2021

Hypocrisy may be defined as the practice of engaging in the same behavior or activity for which one criticizes another or the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one’s own behavior does not conform. Psychologists would suggest that hypocrisy is the failure to follow one’s own expressed moral rules and principles, lending credence to the oft-used phrase “Do as I say, not as I do” or, alternatively, “Rules for thee, but not for me.”

This morning I read in the Atlantic City Press that Boston Schools have suspended Advanced Learning Classes because too many of the students enrolled are White or Asian. The ridiculousness of this action astounds me and flies in the face of everything our nation stands for. Indeed, Thomas Jefferson must be turning over in his grave. You may know that the inscription on the ceiling of the Jefferson Memorial’s Rotunda in Virginia reads “I have sworn before the Altar of God Eternal hostility against any form of tyranny over the mind of man”.

Are we to assume that the people in charge of education in Boston believe that brilliant students should not be allowed to expand their intelligence and grow in favor of making them less intelligent and average when compared to others in their age group? Are we to believe that excelling in academics, athletics, theatre, music or the arts is to be downplayed because these talents and skills are beyond the reach of the average individual? Are we to understand that recognizing superior performance is no longer in fashion or appropriate? Where will the next Jonas Salk, Albert Einstein, or Robert Oppenheimer come from? Where will we find a Neil Armstrong or an Audie Murphy, a Gayle Sayers or Jim Brown? Where will all medical discoveries come from, the innovation in technology, a strong military who twice in the 20th century saved Europe from the depths of Fascism and Nazis, and then rebuilt 19 countries in Europe and the entire nation of Japan in the aftermath of the devastation that was WWII? Have we lost our senses? My most immediate thought in reading this was it reminded me of the Kurt Vonnegut dystopian science-fiction short story published in 1961 entitled Harrison Bergeron In case you have never read this short story, let me briefly summarize it for you:

In the year 2081, the 211th, 212th, and 213th amendments to the Constitution dictate that all Americans are hereafter fully equal and not allowed to be smarter, better-looking, or more physically able than anyone else. The Handicapper General’s agents enforce the equality laws, forcing citizens to wear “handicaps“: masks for those who are too beautiful, implant loud radios that disrupt thoughts inside the ears of intelligent people making them average and impose heavy weights for the graceful, strong or athletic.

One April, 14-year-old Harrison Bergeron, an intelligent, athletic, and good-looking teenager, is taken away from his parents, George and Hazel Bergeron, by the government, who exists, they are told to care for their every need. . They are barely aware of the tragedy, as Hazel, Harrison’s mother, has “average” intelligence (a euphemism for stupidity), and George, his father has a handicap radio installed by the government to regulate his exceptional intelligence.

Hazel and George avid fans of the ballet and are watching the ballet on television. They comment on the dancers, who are weighed down to counteract their gracefulness and beautiful physiques. They are also wearing masks to hide their attractiveness. George’s thoughts are continually interrupted by the different noises emitted by his handicap radio, which piques Hazel’s curiosity and imagination regarding handicaps. Noticing his exhaustion, Hazel urges George to lie down and rest his “handicap bag“, which weighs 47 pounds (21 kg) and is locked around George’s neck. She suggests taking a few of the weights out of the bag, but George resists, aware of the illegality of such an action.

On television, a news reporter struggles to read the bulletin and hands it to the ballerina wearing the most grotesque mask and heaviest weights. She begins reading in her unacceptably natural, beautiful voice, then apologizes before switching to a more unpleasant voice programmed by the Handicapper General. She issues a Government Alert that Harrison Bergeron has escaped from the Government Re-educati0n Center. A full-body photograph of Harrison is shown, indicating that he is seven feet (2.1 m) tall and burdened by three hundred pounds (140 kg) of weighted handicaps.

George recognizes his son for a fleeting moment, but before having this thought, it is immediately eliminated by his radio trnsmitter. Harrison himself then storms the television studio in an attempt to overthrow the government. He calls himself the Emperor and rips off all of his handicaps, along with the handicaps of a ballerina, whom he proclaims his Empress. He orders the musicians to play, promising them nobility if they do their best. Unhappy with their initial attempt, Harrison takes control for a short while, and the music improves. After listening and being moved by the music, Harrison and his Empress dance while flying to the ceiling, then pause in mid-air to kiss, another illegal act.

Diana Moon Glampers, the Handicapper General, enters the studio and kills Harrison and the Empress with a ten-gauge double-barreled shotgun. The musicians put on their handicaps again after she threatens them at gunpoint, and the television goes dark. George, unaware of the televised incident, returns from the kitchen and asks Hazel why she was crying, to which she replies that something sad happened on television that she cannot remember. He comforts her and they return to their average lives.

So, in the world of Harrison Bergeron, everyone is equal in all respects. Equality abounds! The Government has made certain of that. Because, after all, the Government is all-knowing and exists to care for your every need.

Of course, this is all science fiction….or is it?

Fast forward to today where we are in 2021. Yesterday, Governor Andrew Cuomo, the man President Biden decreed was the “gold standard” for leadership during Covid, proudly announced that celebratory marriage banquets will now be permitted in New York State. Magnanimous! He then proclaimed the very detailed regulations for what kind of dances are acceptable at these gatherings which, by the way, are limited to no more than fifty people. For example, it is not acceptable to dance with anyone not seated at your table and all dancers must be a minimum of six feet away from one another, so Conga lines or YMCA dances are frowned upon.

Presumably, the Cuomo Dance Detail will be making the rounds to review all wedding ceremonies to ensure compliance. It also brought back memories of high school dances when the nuns would walk around the dance floor separating couples who were dancing too close, by running a ruler between the startled couple exclaiming “make room for the Holy Ghost”

And you thought you lived in a free country. How foolish of you. Do you really believe we have Freedom of Speech when tech companies in Silicon Valley California can censure or eliminate anything you write? In New Jersey and other states, attendance at religious services is limited to 25%-33% of parishioners. How about Freedom of the Press? Do we still have it?

But let’s talk a little bit more about hypocrisy:Under the new Biden Administration we have already been treated to the following hypocrisies:

> Remember Joe Biden on the campaign trail (when he left his basement) shouting “I am not against fracking” and” I will not abolish fracking”? Then, as soon as he was inaugurated on January 20, one of the first things he did was to abolish fracking. But he did not stop with fracking. He abolished oil and gas exploration on federal lands and with the stroke of a pen, shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, eliminating thousands of jobs and making gasoline, heating oil, aviation fuel, and hundreds of other petroleum-related products significantly more expensive, not to mention the thousands of jobs lost in those industries. In the blink of an eye, Biden crippled the oil & gas industry and wiped away U.S. Energy Independence we achieved under Trump. Today, February 28, 2021, gasoline prices are at $2.89 per gallon for regular gasoline. That is an increase of $.60 per gallon since December 15, 2020….and we are just getting started. How does any of this help America or Americans? > Four years ago the media was clamoring “Trump is ripping children from the arms of their parents and putting them in cages. Today, Biden is putting children in those very same buildings, which were built by President Obama in his administration, only now they are called “undocumented migrant worker camps” or “Influx Centers”. > With no pressure from Republicans or Democrats, Biden voided the U.S. Mexico Accord so that now, American tax dollars can be used to fund abortions done in foreign countries. I notice that Biden likes to make the Sign of the Cross at solemn gatherings making sure the press covers this photo moment so that he can, once again, put on his masquerade as a devout Roman Catholic, which he is not. > How do you feel about boys competing against girls in athletic events such as track and field, basketball, softball, gymnastics, changing in the girls’ locker room, and accepting awards for performance against girls? Doesn’t matter. Biden issued an executive order so that now, boys can, in fact, compete against girls and all they need to do is say “I feel like I am a female today”. Kind of frightening isn’t it? > On the campaign trail Biden said he would not raise taxes on Americans earning less than $400,000 per year. But he also said he will abolish the Trump Tax Plan. Of course, the moment he does that, everyone’s taxes will increase. Another hypocrisy. Another lie. > In the first few days of his Presidency, Biden terminated all constructi0on of the Wall on the U.S. Southern Border because “walls don’t work and walls are not who we are, c’mon man!” Of course today we have four to five blocks of concertina wire (barbed wire) around the Nation’s Capitol with seven thousand National Guard Troops patrolling the grounds. I guess walls don’t work if you are a Republican but they are effective if you are a Democrat. The cost of the National Guard Mission is now about $500 million but the real question is “what are they guarding against?” Where is the threat? Keep in mind, visitors…citizens…cannot get in to see these monuments to our government. Why? > In the middle of a pandemic when small and intermediate-sized businesses are struggling to survive, House Democrats are pushing a $15 Minimum Wage. Think about the economic consequences of this. Can you spell unemployment? Tell me, how did Biden do in his undergraduate classes in economics…if he ever took a course in economics. > Along comes Dr. Anthony Fauci, MD, the darling of the Media and Hollywood Trump-haters; the Prophet of Doom, reminding us that Covid is likely going to be with us well past Christmas and that Americans need to be even more vigilant than before. The all-knowing Fauci recommends that we should all continue to wear masks….hell, to be safe, we should all wear two or even three masks to ensure our safety from a virus that has a 99.96% survival rate. I have a question: What happens to the tiny virus particles when we use our hands to take the masks off? Do they all disappear like magic because Dr. Fauci willed it so, or do they stay on our hands and when we touch our face we breathe in the virus? > Today, teachers refuse to teach because they feel they need to be vaccinated first before everyone else. What will their excuse be after they are vaccinated? Will they then demand that all children in k-12 be vaccinated first before schools open? And what about our children? Who is speaking up for them? They are being ignored. Kids cannot socialize, play sports, be involved in theatre, music, the arts….aren’t those part of a child’s overall education? Children are not wired to be isolated at home. > Then there is the Democrat’s preoccupation with climate change, the so-called existential threat to our planet. They pontificate to us that we are running out of time! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the onetime bartender turned congresswoman proclaimed “we only have twelve (now ten) years left.” And all the democrats nod their heads in agreement as if this concept of climate change is settled science. It is not. Not by a long shot. Wouldn’t you want to hear objective, scientific debates by each side of this question before committing our nation down this path? From my perspective, climate change is hysteria on steroids, akin to the fear-mongering going on by Washington D.C to frighten Americans because, in the final analysis, it is not about climate change or about the Wuhan Virus a/k/a Covid, it is about exerting power and control over the citizenry. Lord Acton said it best: “All power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely” > By the way, where’s Hunter Biden? Has anyone seen or heard from him? > When will we hear from the Navy Surgeon opining on President Biden’s Health? > Incidentally, Epstein did not kill himself. > Someone send my regards to John Kerry who is busy flying around the world on his private jet burning thousands of gallons of jet fuel and leaving a significant carbon footprint. But of course, Kerry explained this to all of us by saying “this is what is necessary for a man in his position, and as for all of the pipefitters, welders, excavation and electrical engineers who lost their jobs on the Keystone XL Pipeline, John Kerry had a solution: “They can all get jobs making solar panels” That is vintage John Kerry. Remember the Wizard of Oz? Which one do you think John Kerry was…the Scarecrow, the Lion, or the Tinman? He has to fit one of these because as night follows day, he sure as hell is not a Patriot, and he sure as hell is no expert on climate change. Keep the faith everyone. Remember, we are Americans. We know about sacrifice and we know the value of freedom. No matter what some quiche-eating, landscape painting, bedwetting, card-carrying pinko socialist yells and screams at us, we know how to compete and we know how to win.

If we stick together and hold true to American ideals, we will prevail. Write your Congressmen and women, write them again and again. Then write your Senators, again and again. Inundate them with your feelings and sensitivities. You hold the power to effectuate change. Believe it and Press on. https://conta.cc/3r6lo88. Semper anticus, semper fortis Always forward, always strong

RIP MACINTOSH