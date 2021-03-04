A DAY IN THE LIFE AND DEATH OF A CHILD

“The Day my Grandchild was Aborted”

March 03, 2021 The Catholic Monitor is honored to post this tragic story of an abortion send to us by a reader:

I often think of the horrible day when I was praying and doing side walk counseling in front of planned parenthood (PP). Suddenly to my surprise, my son’s ex-girlfriend and her best friend drove up. In a moments notice the PP workers swooped around them like a swarm of flies to manure. I fell to my knees and I screamed out her name saying “Please don’t kill my grandchild! She appeared surprised and nonchalantly gave me the middle finger and proceeded into the building with her escorts smiling. I began to pray the rosary and cry.

The other sidewalk counselors and people praying quickly came and joined me. They had witnessed everything and appeared to be in shock. Together we prayed the rosary asking mother Mary through the grace of her son to save my grandchild, but if that was not his will, to give me and my son the strength to endure such tragedy. Also I prayed and vowed that my grandchild ( I believe the baby was a boy), son’s life would not be in vain. We prayed for a spiritual baptism before my son’s short , but meaningful life was ended. Suddenly her friend drove off alone, her head hung low avoiding any gaze towards me, as though she subconsciously knew that she was an accessory to the murder of my grandchild.

Suddenly a car drove up and I instinctively called out to the young lady who was driving into PP’s parking lot. Before the PP workers had time to react, we called out to the young woman. She was open to what we had to say and walked over to us. She explained that she was in a crisis pregnancy. She said that she had other children, no job and used drugs. She further explained that her boyfriend and father to the baby was abusive both physically and emotionally. Thank be to God! he was giving me the opportunity to save a life and distract me from the murder of my own grandchild. God always turns bad into good as stated in the bible: As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today (Genesis 50:20).

I exchanged cell numbers with the young woman ( I’ll call her Grace). Grace promised to not use drugs, to read the literature and call me later. She also promised to stay away from the baby’s father. I promised to help her to the best of my ability. We hugged and said goodbye for now.

After what seemed to be an eternity, and no sign of her or her friend. I thanked the others who helped me and quickly headed to a chapel of perpetual adoration. I was alone with my God in the most blessed sacrament. I prayed the emergency novena of Mother Teresa of Calcutta for the life of my son, still hoping that maybe she had changed her mind. I told Jesus all my troubles, cried and prayed some more.

I was angry at my son for being with such an unscrupulous woman, prior to him moving to Hawaii, she had told him if she ever got pregnant she would have an abortion. I was angry at myself for perhaps allowing the child to be conceived right in my own home, on my watch. I was angry with her for murdering her own child although my son begged her not to. He told her he would quit his job and move back to marry her and take care of his wife and child. She told him No, she had to think about her career. She told my son that she only wanted him to come back and go with her to have the abortion. My son responded “No, I will not be an accessory to the murder of my own child)! ” At that response she began to call him names and put me down for texting her research based information and calling her, for going to her parents house to try to reason with her and her parents.

It took me back to the events of several weeks prior. I spoke to her mother face to face and told her about our grandchild. It was all very strange, as I spoke to this woman who claimed to be a “good Catholic”, I told her that my son and I would take the child and they could be involved if they chose to or not. We did not want a red cent, only the life of our precious baby, but to no avail. The maternal grandmother stated, she would take the baby, but allowed her adult daughter to do as she pleased. It all made sense now. She refused to talk to me or accept a gift bag with a DVD, October baby and various tokens, prayers and booklets.

I was grieving the loss of my son’s precious life., but thankful for the life that was saved, which consoled me. God gives us only what we can handle, as stated perfectly in the new testament: “Come to me, all you weary and burdened and I will give you rest.Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.For my yoke is easy and my burden light. Matthew 11 28-30 NIV.

Naturally, after the initial feelings of relief; anger and resentment start to creep in. The enemy prowls about like a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour. As stated in 1 Peter 5-8, in the KJV bible. The enemy was simultaneously destroying her and my son. She began to continuously harass my son, she blamed him, threatened him and again called us every dirty name in the book. I pitied her and told my son we must forgive her, pray for her and her family, as they will eventually be unable to forgive themselves. Forgiveness, does not condone the other’s bad behavior, nor does it mean that you have to reconcile with them, but it will harm us and others if we don’t forgive others or ourselves. Unforgiveness is like heaping hot coal upon ourselves and expecting the perpetrator to feel pain, yet they feel nothing. ” and give no opportunity to the devil”. Ephesians 4:27. Francis Notes:

