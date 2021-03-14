TEXAS IS BEING INVADED

Sunday Talks, Texas Governor Greg Abbott Discusses Crisis at The Border March 14, 2021 | Sundance | 219 Comments

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has exposed a little more blue than prior to the COVID fiasco; and now he will likely face several Republican primary challengers in the next election. That said, today Governor Abbott was on television discussing the crisis at the U.S. Southern border with Mexico.

One of the data-points that Abbott shares comes via the Rio Grande Valley sector. In 2020 there was a total of 90,000 illegal border crossing apprehensions. So far this year there have been 110,000 apprehensions and over 800 of them were criminal aliens previously convicted of crimes in the U.S.

Human trafficking is a major source of funding for Mexican cartels, and they are now storming the border in an effort to overwhelm the Border Patrol. Additionally, various foreign nationals, from all over the globe, are also paying the cartels for transit into the United States.https://www.youtube.com/embed/h1aKeSalQYc?feature=oembed

