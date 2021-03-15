A LONG-TIME READER OF ABYSSUM SENT ME THIS CLIP OF AN ITEM IN LIFESITE NEWS WITH HIS COMMENTS



The attached is from LifeNews.

See paragraph 4: How can I “feel used and betrayed”????? All of us knew exactly what biden stood for and it sure wasn’t LIFE for God’s unborn. IMO – those stating that they “feel used and betrayed” are simply tragic pretenders.

See paragraph 6: The TEACHING of the Catholic faith is that LIFE is always the preeminent issue. About 50% of Catholic voters disregarded the teaching of their faith in 2020. I don’t know of any Faith Tradition that has an “it is OK to murder God’s unborn” teaching / dogma {if you know of any, please inform me of such}.

IMO – ALL Catholic Bishops & Priests and ALL Protestant Pastors and ALL Jewish Rabbis should / must TEACH LIFE from the PULPIT. Silence is not shepherding their respective flocks.

Yea, we send each other emails decrying the election of those supporting the murder of God’s unborn children. Shouldn’t we do much much much more than send each other emails????? Shouldn’t we get off our butts and publicly stand up for God’s unborn children????? Shouldn’t we put our $ where our email writings are????? Shouldn’t we financially support our state’s PRO-LIFE ORGANIZATIONS and PRO-LIFE candidates?????

Jesus told us to LOVE THY NEIGHBOR. Are not THE UNBORN our neighbors????? At my personal particular judgment {immediately post earthly death}, I am pretty sure that Jesus is NOT going to be impressed that I wrote some emails regarding the murder of His children, IF I didn’t also get off my butt and try hard to actively do something.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Email

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Like this: Like Loading... Related