A LONG-TIME READER OF ABYSSUM SENT ME THIS CLIP OF AN ITEM IN LIFESITE NEWS WITH HIS COMMENTS

The attached is from LifeNews.
See paragraph 4: How can I “feel used and betrayed”????? All of us knew exactly what biden stood for and it sure wasn’t LIFE for God’s unborn. IMO – those stating that they “feel used and betrayed” are simply tragic pretenders.
See paragraph 6: The TEACHING of the Catholic faith is that LIFE is always the preeminent issue. About 50% of Catholic voters disregarded the teaching of their faith in 2020. I don’t know of any Faith Tradition that has an “it is OK to murder God’s unborn” teaching / dogma {if you know of any, please inform me of such}.
IMO – ALL Catholic Bishops & Priests and ALL Protestant Pastors and ALL Jewish Rabbis should / must TEACH LIFE from the PULPIT. Silence is not shepherding their respective flocks.
Yea, we send each other emails decrying the election of those supporting the murder of God’s unborn children. Shouldn’t we do much much much more than send each other emails????? Shouldn’t we get off our butts and publicly stand up for God’s unborn children????? Shouldn’t we put our $ where our email writings are????? Shouldn’t we financially support our state’s PRO-LIFE ORGANIZATIONS and PRO-LIFE candidates?????
Jesus told us to LOVE THY NEIGHBOR. Are not THE UNBORN our neighbors????? At my personal particular judgment {immediately post earthly death}, I am pretty sure that Jesus is NOT going to be impressed that I wrote some emails regarding the murder of His children, IF I didn’t also get off my butt and try hard to actively do something.
-
Archives
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- THE ABOMINATION OF DESOLATION HAS BEEN ERECTED IN SAINT PETER BASILICA IN ROME IN THE PROMULGATION OF A DECREE RADICALLY LIMITING INDIVIDUAL PRIESTS FROM CELEBRATING MASS IN THE BASILICA WITH THE SAME FREEDOM AS HAS BEEN TRADITIONALLY ASSOCIATED WITH THE BASILICA OF SAINT PETER SINCE IT WAS BUILT
- AMERICA UNDER ATTACK
- I RECEIVED THE EMAIL BELOW FROM A TRUSTED FRIEND.
- There are lots of legends common across the political spectrum. Yet those of the Left are quicker to become fact. They become “truthful” because of the current appeasing progressive octopus of traditional media and Silicon Valley. In other words, some untruths become either “noble lies” that serve communitarian purposes or canonized lies that would cause too much collateral damage if exposed. The lie, or at least an unproven “truth,” soon becomes so institutionalized that the effort to challenge, or even modify it, is seen as corrective medicine far worse than the disease of the lie.
- ARCHBISHOP CARLO VIGANO COMMENTS ON “BENEDICT IS TRUE POPE AND BERGOLIO IS ANTIPOPE.”
Top Posts & Pages
- DID YOU WATCH THE FUNERAL DIRECTOR PLAYING PRESIDENT ON TV THE OTHER NIGHT?
- HOW THE FIGHT OVER AMERICAN FREEDOM WILL PROBABLY ESCALATE
- The question is, what will happen next? The establishment will need maximum instability and chaos in the near term if they hope to salvage their Reset project. If they wait too long awareness will spread and they might not get another chance for many decades to come, if ever
- HORRIBILE VISU !!!
- I RECEIVED THE EMAIL BELOW FROM A TRUSTED FRIEND.
- JIM CAVIEZEL'S NEW FILM OPENS TODAY IN MOVIE THEATERS ACROSS THE NATION
- TODAY, MARCH 13, IS THE EIGHTH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DISPUTED ELECTION OF JORGE BERGOLIO TO THE SEE OF PETER. HERE IS A LITTLE 'INSIDE INFORMATION' ABOUT THAT ELECTION
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- ARCHBISHOP CARLO VIGANO COMMENTS ON "BENEDICT IS TRUE POPE AND BERGOLIO IS ANTIPOPE."
- THE ABOMINATION OF DESOLATION HAS BEEN ERECTED IN SAINT PETER BASILICA IN ROME IN THE PROMULGATION OF A DECREE RADICALLY LIMITING INDIVIDUAL PRIESTS FROM CELEBRATING MASS IN THE BASILICA WITH THE SAME FREEDOM AS HAS BEEN TRADITIONALLY ASSOCIATED WITH THE BASILICA OF SAINT PETER SINCE IT WAS BUILT
Top Clicks
Amen.
France ¡Viva Cristo Rey!
On Mon, Mar 15, 2021, 10:26 AM ABYSSUS ABYSSUM INVOCAT / DEEP CALLS TO DEEP wrote:
> abyssum posted: ” The attached is from LifeNews. See paragraph 4: How > can I “feel used and betrayed”????? All of us knew exactly what biden > stood for and it sure wasn’t LIFE for God’s unborn. IMO – those stating > that they “feel used and betray” >