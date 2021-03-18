|Conservatives: Stop Whining and Take Action
By Loyd Pettegrew and Jim McCoy
American Thinker
March 17, 2021
It is bad enough that Democrats are in the majority, owning the White House, the House, and the Senate with Kamala Harris being the majority vote on all legislation before this third governmental body.
Adding insult to conservative injury is the resolute behavior of those Republicans in Name Only (RINOs) to rid any remembrance of what our nation benefitted from during the past four years.
After various departments of the federal government turned their backs on President Trump’s calls for investigations into the 2020 Election, it is ironic that Nancy Pelosi would call for a 9/11-type investigation of the fake conservative January 6th Capitol riot. The editors of the American Mind have argued,“When the old guard goes out of its way to crush a new endeavor, you have to wonder what’s at stake. Nick Solheim and Saurabh Sharma of American Moment are young, devoted, and driven to ‘forge a cadre of aligned and dedicated young people to serve in government and public policy organizations to support strong families, a sovereign nation, and prosperity for all. Why should an editor of National Review — a publication whose very reason for being is ostensibly to energize and guide the conservative movement — want to undermine and discredit this exciting new endeavor in the eyes of his conservative audience?”
Why indeed?
I would guess their disquiet is rooted in things themselves above all the political machinations allegedly caused by the sometimes unseemly 45th President. Conservative William F. Buckley created the National Review Institute to build a network of talented conservatives who would assist each other professionally and personally and supported by institutions such as the Claremont Institute and Hillsdale College in order to rein in an illiberal media and educational establishment. Sadly, in the street brawl that was the 2020 election, the NR group has remained well above the fray and thereby betrayed the only hope for keeping our government out of the hands of woke progressives and their totalitarian policies.
It is imperative that we immediately endeavor to right our sinking conservative ship by fully embracing the new conservative generation and its efforts to stop the Harris/Pelosi/Schumer triumvirate from remaking America into the progressive cesspit it is becoming. We must now regard our open borders as a funnel for new COVID infestation, legislative threats to our Second Amendment rights, an educational system that from kindergarten through graduate and professional schools is fully committed to indoctrinating students with woke socialism instead of teaching job-earning skills. They have institutionalized racism with the white fragility doctrine and promoted wholesale abortion not only in the United States but around the world with U.S. taxpayer dollars. In the face of this all-out progressive blitzkrieg on traditional American values and ethics, we seem to be shellshocked into a state of abashment while sitting on our hands and cogitating about being nice and gentile while progressive Democrats are fully committed to transforming America into an oligarchical state. During Biden’s first months in office, faithful Republicans and most Red state voters, have had their fill of spineless RINOs. Some are household names like Cheney and Romney. Evan Sayet’s response to RINOs is quite pertinent: “So, to my friends on the Left – and the #NeverTrumpers as well — do I wish we lived in a time when our president could be ‘collegial’ and ‘dignified’ and ‘proper’? Of course, I do. These aren’t those times. This is war. And it’s a war that the Left has been fighting without opposition for the past 50 years.”
Sadly, the RINOs have allied themselves with Democrats, if only by their resolute silence, abetting a socialist state and facilitating the Harris-Biden presidential efforts to exert power and wreak havoc on the many political, social, and economic blessings the Trump years bestowed on America. Biden can’t even acknowledge that President Trump gave him the vaccines and the framework for defeating the virus. What a small man indeed! Some of the usual Conservative Inc. stalwarts, like Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal, ignore conservative principles while virtue-signaling their #NeverTrumper status. Long ago she was a special assistant and speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan. In the following decades, she was given the Award for Media Excellence and chosen as Columnist of the Year by The Week, the stepchild of National Review. She now mirrors the left-leaning journalism produced by the Journal.
Through a flurry of executive orders in his first week in office, President Biden discredited his promise of a “bipartisan” administration. He has now forced America to live with the Green New Bad Deal, open borders welcoming Mexico and Central America’s finest citizens, taxpayer abortion, destruction of the fossil fuel industry, a new and largely opaque relationship with China and an emboldened Iran already producing more heavy uranium metal for their nuclear program.
The House recently passed HR1 and the 2021 Equality Act with Representative Jerry Nadler(D-NY) claiming “what any religious tradition describes as God’s will, is no concern of this House.” Greg Steube (R-Fla) pointed out that the inscription, “In God We Trust” is imprinted in the House Chamber! This piece of legislation is very dangerous to many traditional values in America and would make holding traditional beliefs punishable by law. The RINOs will again be in the spotlight as they have now moved on to the Senate.
To regain America’s prominence at home and in the world, conservatives must create a largely new political slate by putting RINOs out to pasture in 2022 for the House and 2024 for the Senate.
They also need to begin grooming presidential candidates who can stand up to a left-leaning American infrastructure. RINOs like Utah’s Mitt Romney exhibit only fair-weather qualities and have betrayed the Republican voters who elected him. He expressed his support for the original and new impeachment of Trump and has, along with other RINOs attempted to rebrand themselves. He just proposed a $15,000 family income stipend moving toward the Left’s dream of a universal income. Not surprisingly, Romney has an overwhelming 84% approval rating… among Utah Democrats, while slightly more than a quarter of Utah Republicans approve his senatorial performance. Mitt proclaims sanctimoniously that he can’t betray his conscience when he votes and sponsors bills (and Trump’s impeachment), but he can easily betray his electorate with a straight face. Romney has even proposed preserving some of the damage from the Capitol riot for future generations to observe.
After the Senate’s rush to impeachment judgment, seven other RINOs also voted to convict the former President. Richard Burr showed no cognitive dissonance about his earlier vote that the trial was unconstitutional, then voting for conviction. He was immediately condemned by the North Carolina Republican Party. They must find an alternative. Senators Collins (Me), Murkowski (Al), Sasse (Neb), Toomey (Pa), and Cassidy (La) also populate the No-No-RINO list and must go.
Add to these the ten RINO House members who voted to impeach President Trump after he left office, led by Liz Cheney (WY), Tom Rice (SC), Dan Newhouse (WA), Adam Kinzinger (IL), Anthony Gonzalez (OH), Fred Upton (MI), Tim Ryan (OH), Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA), Peter Meijer (MI), John Katko (NY), and David Valadao (CA). Kinzinger, Katko, and Upton more recently voted to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from her House committee post, for sharing conspiracy theories on social media.
Republicans in every state deserve elected officials who represent our conservativism and patriotic values. RINOs betray this trust.
Conservatives must demand candidates who will faithfully represent them in Congress — not the bonfire of vanity from self-serving politicians who turn their backs on their electorate.
Keeping RINOs in office only promotes the liberal agenda. We must help them find another line of work!
It is bad enough that Democrats are in the majority, owning the White House, the House, and the Senate with Kamala Harris being the majority vote on all legislation before this third governmental body. Adding insult to conservative injury is the resolute behavior of those Republicans in Name Only (RINOs) to rid any remembrance of what our nation benefitted from during the past four years.
