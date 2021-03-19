HOW DID BILL GATES BECOME A POWERFUL INFLUENCE IN AND ON THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION??????

Whistleblower Exposes Bill Gates and WHO Scandal

Imagine being a nongovernmental organization that could operate without paying any taxes, while also having total immunity for anything you do wrong. That’s what this Bill Gates corporation is able to do, according to a long-term World Health Organization insider.

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

· The WHO has turned global health security into a dictatorship, where the director general has assumed sole power to make decisions by which member states must abide

· According to a long-term World Health Organization insider, Bill Gates’ vaccine alliance, GAVI, is directing the WHO

· GAVI is headquartered in Switzerland. In 2009, GAVI was recognized as an international institution and granted total blanket immunity, including immunity against criminal sanctions. It is also exempt from paying taxes

· In 2017, Gates asked to be part of the WHO’s executive board — like a member state — because of his funding. While the “one-man nation-state of Gates” was not officially voted in, it appears he may have been granted unofficial power of influence

· Swissmedic, the Food and Drug Administration of Switzerland, has entered into a three-way contract agreement with Gates and the WHO. It appears other WHO member states have entered into this three-way agreement as well