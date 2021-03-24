How can it be in a nation that has become supercharged about diagnosing racism anywhere and everywhere that it is okay to be blatantly and unapologetically racist against whites?

The War on White PeopleBy: Kathleen Brush Ph.D.March 24, 2021 Racism is the answer to everything today. But only when it can be twisted to apply to white people.
It was predictable that the mainstream media and other social justice advocates jumped to the conclusion that the mass murderer in Boulder was another white supremacist. Anyone familiar with Boulder, CO knows if there is a mass shooter in Boulder, most of the dead will be white. In this case, they were all white.
Was Ahmed Al Aliwi Alissa a racist? The preliminary data can make that case, but no one is calling him a racist and not a Muslim terrorist either. Most news reports are mum on describing him as a brown person. That’s become common. It’s called culprit shaming or racist.Same goes for noting he is Muslim. In fact, the news overall is relatively light. How can the mainstream media and politicians get ratings from the story of a non-Christian brown man that hated Trump, and murdered ten white people, including a dead hero white Christian cop?
The murder of eight people in Atlanta, six Asian, immediately became an act of white supremacy. It had to be because Robert Long is white and widely reported to be a devout Christian. When it was reported that the motive was related to sex addiction, Long was cast as another white guy using white privilege to get charges dropped.
Most of the recent physical assaults, some deadly, on Asian Americans have, however, been carried out by African Americans, but they don’t make headlines or even the back page. Because they aren’t racist?
President Obama weighed in on the recent mass murders this year by saying disaffection, racism, and misogyny are to blame. He may have got one right. Disaffection means dissatisfaction with people in authority. Scanning 128 mass murders this century, only two seemed to fall into the category of racist and none, misogynist.President Biden now holds the record for the number of mass shootings this early into his presidency.
Meyers Leonard is a white basketball player for the NBA. He was front-page news for two days because of an anti-Semitic slur. The coverage of the slur included a picture of him uniquely among his teammates standing for the National Anthem. A picture is worth a thousand words. Meyers is a white patriot that is anti-Semitic. Undoubtedly a Trump voter. Is Leonard anti-Semitic? He said he didn’t know what k*ke meant. I suppose a lot of Americans might not know that Yankee is a racial slur for white people and so is Abe Lincoln. Of course, Leonard could be lying.
Here’s the rub; blacks are 2.1 times more likely to be anti-Semitic than whites, (For Latinos it is 1.9 times more likely.) but anti-Semitism by black NFL or NBA players is only reported on the back page and any published punishments are relatively minor, compared to Leonard’s monetary fine, and suspension followed by a trade.
Anyone that questions the crisis at the southern border is a racist against brown people and Texas Governor Greg Abbot who is married to a Mexican American woman is the head racist. He has pointed to a humanitarian crisis and the spread of covid. The news denounced his ulterior motives as racist. Good for Abbot. He has been undeterred. He sees the racist label for what it’s become. A hackneyed accusation used against white people.
How can it be in a nation that has become supercharged about diagnosing racism anywhere and everywhere that it is okay to be blatantly and unapologetically racist against whites? The Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects white people too. At least, it’s supposed to. Kathleen Brush, Ph.D, is a former senior executive. She is author of America’s Discrimination Circus, and Racism and anti-Racism in the World: before and After 1945. Other books and media can be found here.
-
Archives
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- As Scarborough pointed out, the crisis erupted at the border after Biden dismantled as many of Donald Trump’s enforcement policies as he could. End of story.
- POLICE MISCONDUCT IS WRONG WHEN THE VICTIM IS WHITE BUT IT IS IGNORED WHEN THE VICTIM IS A CATHOLIC PRIEST
- How can it be in a nation that has become supercharged about diagnosing racism anywhere and everywhere that it is okay to be blatantly and unapologetically racist against whites?
- HERE ARE SOME OF THE QUESTIONS THAT SHOULD BE ASKED OF Joe Biden AT HIS FIRST PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE ON THURSDAY, MARCH 25, BUT PROBABLY WILL NOT BE ASKED
- LETTER #8 FROM DR. ROBERT MOYNIHAN IS ESPECIALLY INFORMATIVE AND TIMELY
Top Posts & Pages
- CAUTION, DANGER AHEAD!!!!!
- WARNING: FORMER BILL GATES VACCINE SCIENTIST PREDICTS MASS GENOCIDE FROM THE COVID VAQCCINES
- The establishment and Biden need some kind of rationale for a new covid lockdown. I continue to predict that Biden will try to institute a Federal lockdown mandate similar to the Level 4 lockdowns used in parts of Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. They know that there is too much conservative opposition and that they will not be able to get red states to comply. But, what if conservatives were made to think that the border would be more heavily guarded and illegal immigrants rounded up if they supported a new lockdown policy? What if conservatives were tricked into supporting covid lockdowns as a means to control illegal immigration? The solution should be obvious: Biden should be enforcing border protocols and laws WITHOUT needing covid lockdowns. But, he’s not going to do that. What he’s going to do is keep the border as porous as possible, do little to stem the tide of immigrant caravans until the situation devolves into chaos, and then announce that a “new wave” of covid infections has been brought to the US by the caravans.
- I RECEIVED FROM A TRUSTED FRIEND WHO IS A WELL-KNOWN MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL THE LETTER WHICH I HAVE REPRODUCED BELOW. I FELT COMPELLED TO SHARE IT WITH YOU!!!
- WHAT IS WRONG WITH JOE (AND JILL) BIDEN ????????????????
- It is coming!!!
- DOMINION, MAKER OF ONE OF THE VOTE COUNTING MACHINES USED IN THE 2020 ELECTORAL VOTE, ATTACKS SIDNEY POWELL OVER HER LAWSUIT AGAINST DOMINION
- JIM CAVIEZEL'S NEW FILM OPENS TODAY IN MOVIE THEATERS ACROSS THE NATION
- WATER UNDER THE BRIDGE
- FOR GOD'S SAKE (AND THE BABIES' SAKE) STOP TESTING BABIES WITH COVID-19 VACCINE
Top Clicks