In case you missed the outstanding June 11, 2014, Mark Alexander editorial, The Obama Model of Foreign Policy Malfeasance – a.k.a. “How to Nuke New York and Other Urban Centers” – here is its core:

And if Obama is “much more concerned” about Manhattan than Russia, then why did his leftist protégé, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, expose and shut down the NYPD’s undercover intel unit responsible for keeping tabs on Islamist organizations — which we know provide funding to terrorist groups and cover for operatives here in the U.S.?

In fact, the Obama administration has pulled back surveillance of so-called “Islamic Centers” and mosques nationwide, providing fertile seed ground for another catastrophic attack on our nation. And as a result, Islamists on our soil are now testing the integrity of our national power grid, public water supplies and other infrastructure.

Does anyone believe that Obama and his administration hacks are any more committed to or capable of deterring asymmetric threats from Islamic terrorists than symmetric threats like Russian and Chinese expansionism? For that matter, does anyone believe anything he says these days, given that he’s now been caught in a plethora of bald-faced lies?

Update Alexander’s editorial to add an Obama who is working to make our borders more porous, to allow the entry of weapons of mass destruction into the United States.

In a Newsmax.com story by Melanie Batley, Friday, 15 Aug 2014, former Florida Rep. Allen West said President Barack Obama is an Islamist who is intentionally working against the security of the United States. “The only plausible explanation for many actions taken by President Obama and his administration is that they are working counter to the security of the United States of America,” the retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel wrote in a post on his website on Wednesday. “Sorry, but I can only explain this one way: Barack Hussein Obama is an Islamist in his foreign policy perspectives and supports their cause.”

Times of London columnist, journalist, broadcaster, author and progressive turned staunch progressive critic Melanie Phillips stated in a recent interview, “…Time and again, President Obama seems not to be simply withdrawing from the global fray. That would be bad enough…to leave a vacuum. But he’s actually aiding and abetting the enemies of the West.”

Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, identified de Blasio as an anti-Semite in his September 24, 2013 article, Bill de Blasio and the Jews. And a May 9 article in commdiginews.com states, “ . . . more and more media figures, who must always parse their words carefully, are feeling increasingly comfortable labeling Barack Obama and John Kerry as anti-Semites of the highest order.”

So electronic news media are increasingly recognizing both Obama and de Blasio as they roll out the welcome mat for a nuclear attack on New York.

Probability of the re-introduction of nuclear war, after 70 years of successful arms control, increases dramatically as Obama will allow Iran to go nuclear. Iran or a surrogate hopes to lay a nuke on New York City. Why is New York City the favorite target of terrorists? Only 37% of worldwide Jewry lives in Israel. New York City is home to the largest Jewish community outside of Israel. Tel Aviv is the world’s largest Jewish city, with 3.2 million Jews. New York City is second largest with 2.0 million Jews – 1 out of every 7 Jews worldwide. Anti-Semites like Obama and de Blasio can grease the skids for destruction of almost 15% of the world’s Jewish population, without actually “pushing the button”.

New York City has a population of 8.2 million people and a population density of 27,000 people per square mile. New York City is the only place in America where it is possible to murder 6 million people in less than two minutes. It took Hitler seven years to murder 6 million Jews in Europe. A post-nuclear Iran, or its surrogates, will annihilate 6 million Americans in less than two minutes. As a Moslem, Obama hates the “Great Satan” – the United States. Various electronic media have reported that Obama is loading his administration with fellow Moslems to facilitate take-over of our country, after its destruction.

Jews came out in large numbers to support the anti-Semite, Barack Obama (78% of Jewish voters in 2008; 68% of Jewish voters in 2012). American Jews are voting in support of the one who hopes to destroy them. God recognized some 2,600 years ago that Jews are calling down destruction upon themselves when He exhorted Israel to turn away from their self-destruction and asked, “Why do you want to die?” (Ezekiel 33:11)

According to 2012 CNN exit polling, 84% of New Yorkers are Obama supporters. In Obama’s calculus, New York residents are useful idiots. Having voted Obama into office twice, they have now outlived their usefulness. Obama will accept murdering a few million Democrats in order to eliminate the large Jewish population of New York. Maximilian Robespierre, architect of France’s Reign of Terror (1793-94) said, “You can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs.”

Wicked ends justify wicked means (Machiavelli, Alinsky).

President Harry Truman did not nuke Tokyo, Japan’s most populous city. But propagators of terrorism, with the assistance of anti-Semite U.S. leadership, would begin nuking America at New York City, where a single nuke could exterminate 2 million Jews – and disable a once-superpower.

Jews gave birth to Christianity. The Christian Bible was penned entirely by Jewish writers (except for the physician/historian, Luke, who wrote Luke and Acts) – some 40 of them. And that is why Jews will always be hated by anti-Semites and the wicked who are a blight upon humanity. In destroying others, the wicked also destroy both their earthly legacy and their eternal destiny. For the flaming gates of Hell are open wide to receive their despicable, corrupted souls.

Neither does it end well for the low-information citizens who invariably support Socialists working social engineering for rapid population reduction. Having voted for destroyers of our country, millions of the ignorant will find their destiny as victims of collateral damage. God said “I have given you the choice between life and death” (Deuteronomy 30:19), but the wretched value not life, caring not even for their own souls, instead choosing death over life.Attachments areaPreview YouTube video Obama: “My Muslim Faith”Obama: “My Muslim Faith”



Connecting the Nuclear Dots

In case you missed the outstanding June 11, 2014, Mark Alexander editorial, The Obama Model of Foreign Policy Malfeasance – a.k.a. “How to Nuke New York and Other Urban Centers” – here is its core:

And if Obama is “much more concerned” about Manhattan than Russia, then why did his leftist protégé, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, expose and shut down the NYPD’s undercover intel unit responsible for keeping tabs on Islamist organizations — which we know provide funding to terrorist groups and cover for operatives here in the U.S.?

In fact, the Obama administration has pulled back surveillance of so-called “Islamic Centers” and mosques nationwide, providing fertile seed ground for another catastrophic attack on our nation. And as a result, Islamists on our soil are now testing the integrity of our national power grid, public water supplies and other infrastructure.

Does anyone believe that Obama and his administration hacks are any more committed to or capable of deterring asymmetric threats from Islamic terrorists than symmetric threats like Russian and Chinese expansionism? For that matter, does anyone believe anything he says these days, given that he’s now been caught in a plethora of bald-faced lies?

Update Alexander’s editorial to add an Obama who is working to make our borders more porous, to allow the entry of weapons of mass destruction into the United States.

In a Newsmax.com story by Melanie Batley, Friday, 15 Aug 2014, former Florida Rep. Allen West said President Barack Obama is an Islamist who is intentionally working against the security of the United States. “The only plausible explanation for many actions taken by President Obama and his administration is that they are working counter to the security of the United States of America,” the retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel wrote in a post on his website on Wednesday. “Sorry, but I can only explain this one way: Barack Hussein Obama is an Islamist in his foreign policy perspectives and supports their cause.”

Times of London columnist, journalist, broadcaster, author and progressive turned staunch progressive critic Melanie Phillips stated in a recent interview, “…Time and again, President Obama seems not to be simply withdrawing from the global fray. That would be bad enough…to leave a vacuum. But he’s actually aiding and abetting the enemies of the West.”

Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, identified de Blasio as an anti-Semite in his September 24, 2013 article, Bill de Blasio and the Jews. And a May 9 article in commdiginews.com states, “ . . . more and more media figures, who must always parse their words carefully, are feeling increasingly comfortable labeling Barack Obama and John Kerry as anti-Semites of the highest order.”

So electronic news media are increasingly recognizing both Obama and de Blasio as they roll out the welcome mat for a nuclear attack on New York.

Probability of the re-introduction of nuclear war, after 70 years of successful arms control, increases dramatically as Obama will allow Iran to go nuclear. Iran or a surrogate hopes to lay a nuke on New York City. Why is New York City the favorite target of terrorists? Only 37% of worldwide Jewry lives in Israel. New York City is home to the largest Jewish community outside of Israel. Tel Aviv is the world’s largest Jewish city, with 3.2 million Jews. New York City is second largest with 2.0 million Jews – 1 out of every 7 Jews worldwide. Anti-Semites like Obama and de Blasio can grease the skids for destruction of almost 15% of the world’s Jewish population, without actually “pushing the button”.

New York City has a population of 8.2 million people and a population density of 27,000 people per square mile. New York City is the only place in America where it is possible to murder 6 million people in less than two minutes. It took Hitler seven years to murder 6 million Jews in Europe. A post-nuclear Iran, or its surrogates, will annihilate 6 million Americans in less than two minutes. As a Moslem, Obama hates the “Great Satan” – the United States. Various electronic media have reported that Obama is loading his administration with fellow Moslems to facilitate take-over of our country, after its destruction.

Jews came out in large numbers to support the anti-Semite, Barack Obama (78% of Jewish voters in 2008; 68% of Jewish voters in 2012). American Jews are voting in support of the one who hopes to destroy them. God recognized some 2,600 years ago that Jews are calling down destruction upon themselves when He exhorted Israel to turn away from their self-destruction and asked, “Why do you want to die?” (Ezekiel 33:11)

According to 2012 CNN exit polling, 84% of New Yorkers are Obama supporters. In Obama’s calculus, New York residents are useful idiots. Having voted Obama into office twice, they have now outlived their usefulness. Obama will accept murdering a few million Democrats in order to eliminate the large Jewish population of New York. Maximilian Robespierre, architect of France’s Reign of Terror (1793-94) said, “You can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs.”

Wicked ends justify wicked means (Machiavelli, Alinsky).

President Harry Truman did not nuke Tokyo, Japan’s most populous city. But propagators of terrorism, with the assistance of anti-Semite U.S. leadership, would begin nuking America at New York City, where a single nuke could exterminate 2 million Jews – and disable a once-superpower.

Jews gave birth to Christianity. The Christian Bible was penned entirely by Jewish writers (except for the physician/historian, Luke, who wrote Luke and Acts) – some 40 of them. And that is why Jews will always be hated by anti-Semites and the wicked who are a blight upon humanity. In destroying others, the wicked also destroy both their earthly legacy and their eternal destiny. For the flaming gates of Hell are open wide to receive their despicable, corrupted souls.

Neither does it end well for the low-information citizens who invariably support Socialists working social engineering for rapid population reduction. Having voted for destroyers of our country, millions of the ignorant will find their destiny as victims of collateral damage. God said “I have given you the choice between life and death” (Deuteronomy 30:19), but the wretched value not life, caring not even for their own souls, instead choosing death over life.Attachments areaPreview YouTube video Obama: “My Muslim Faith”Obama: “My Muslim Faith”