IT IS PAST TIME TO EXPOSE THE HORROR OF FORCED SEX TRANSITIONING FOR ADOLESCENT AND YOUNGER CHILDREN

Sex Transitioning For Minors Is Child Abuse
March 29, 2021
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on children who want to change their sex:
It is all the rage among elites in many quarters to sanction sex transitioning for minors. It is time to call this madness for what it is—child abuse. The damage that is being done is incalculable. Consider what this process involves.
Puberty blockers are used to facilitate the sex transition process. These medications stop the normal estrogen or testosterone progression in girls and boys during puberty, affecting vocal chord changes, the development of breast tissue, brain development and the like. So little is known about the long-term effects of puberty blockers that some doctors say we are dealing with a “blank slate.”
Children who want to continue physically transitioning by taking hormones create a real challenge for doctors, never mind the child. The physical changes are irreversible. Minors who transition are at risk later in life for heart disease, diabetes and blood clots. Taking the hormones of the opposite sex can also reduce fertility. Are adolescents really capable of making these permanent life-altering decisions?
The mental problems associated with sex reassignment are multiple, and they are so serious as to make one wonder what kind of health professional would countenance it. Adults who undergo the transitioning are at risk not only for depression, but suicide. It will not due to say that these maladies are a function of the lack of support these people receive. If that were the case, why do transgender people suffer from high rates of suicide in places like Sweden where they are totally accepted?
If adults are at risk mentally following sex reassignment, we can only guess what minors are likely to be faced with down the line. Do those who profit from their “services” even care?
Dr. Rachel Levine is a man who now identifies as a woman. He was chosen by President Biden to be his new assistant health secretary. Given his status, both physical and professional, it is important to know what his position on sex transitioning is. [Note: Many insist that a biological man who transitions to a woman should be called “she” or “her,” and that the correct term is gender transitioning, not sex transitioning. But they don’t count. Truth counts.]
When Roger Severino was director of the Office of Civil Rights at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the Trump administration, he asked Levine a question that even an elementary student could answer. “What does it mean to be male or female?” The good doctor couldn’t answer.
At the Senate hearing for Levine, Sen. Rand Paul asked him a pointed question. “Dr. Levine, do you believe that minors are capable of making a life-long changing decision as changing one’s sex?” Levine dodged the question saying, “Transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field.”
Paul followed up with another question. “Do you support the government intervening to override the parent’s consent to give a child puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and/or amputation surgery for breasts and genitalia?” Levine dodged the question again saying, “Senator, transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field.”
Levine is not alone in refusing to answer such basic questions. At the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Xavier Becerra, Biden’s nominee to head HHS (he has since been confirmed), Sen. James Lankford said, “The vast majority of Americans do not believe that a nine-year-old child can consent to puberty blockers or that a thirteen-year-old girl can consent to a double mastectomy.” He then asked Becerra what his position was on such matters. The best Becerra could promise is that he would follow the law.
Is President Biden aware that these men think it is okay for minors to switch their sex? Absolutely. He himself says that little kids should be afforded the chance.
Last October, during a town hall conversation, Biden was asked by a mother of a transgender child what he would do to help people like her and her child. “The idea that an 8-year-old child, a 10-year-old child decides, you know, ‘I want to be transgender, that’s what I think I’d like to be, it’d make my life a lot easier’—there should be no discrimination.”
Does Biden believe that parental consent should be required before a minor can elect to sex reassignment? We do not know, but we do know that parental consent is already being ignored in some places, leading to lawsuits.
Most children who seek to transition, if given time, will change their minds. What they are experiencing is not normal.
According to Dr. Paul McHugh and Dr. Lawrence S. Mayer, two prominent psychiatrists who are experts in this field, the idea that “a person might be ‘a man trapped in a woman’s body’ or ‘a woman trapped in a man’s body’—is not supported by scientific evidence.” We need to help young people who suffer from this disorder to get better, not get deeper into trouble.
Once the boys and girls are subjected to the treatments, it is too late. Unfortunately, Biden is stacking his administration with those who are ratifying his twisted vision of the sexes.
It’s time we put an end to this child abuse.
-
Archives
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- THIS IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE
- IT IS PAST TIME TO EXPOSE THE HORROR OF FORCED SEX TRANSITIONING FOR ADOLESCENT AND YOUNGER CHILDREN
- The Biden presidency is a phantom administration: a laid-back and thoroughly unprepossessing president, a sharply divided governing party, a completely infeasible legislative program, and still no organizing principle except orchestrated thanksgiving that Mr. Trump is gone. There is no reason to believe that this drifting flotsam of a government has any other idea of what to do with the responsibility it must soon start to discharge.
- “DO NOT TARRY OUTSIDE IN THAT DAY FOR ONLY THOSE INSIDE WILL BE SAVED.”
- WHERE THERE SHOULD BE LIGHT, THERE IS DARKNESS; WHERE THERE SHOULD BE HOLINESS, THERE IS WICKEDNESS
Top Posts & Pages
- "DO NOT TARRY OUTSIDE IN THAT DAY FOR ONLY THOSE INSIDE WILL BE SAVED."
- WARNING: FORMER BILL GATES VACCINE SCIENTIST PREDICTS MASS GENOCIDE FROM THE COVID VAQCCINES
- The Biden presidency is a phantom administration: a laid-back and thoroughly unprepossessing president, a sharply divided governing party, a completely infeasible legislative program, and still no organizing principle except orchestrated thanksgiving that Mr. Trump is gone. There is no reason to believe that this drifting flotsam of a government has any other idea of what to do with the responsibility it must soon start to discharge.
- WHERE THERE SHOULD BE LIGHT, THERE IS DARKNESS; WHERE THERE SHOULD BE HOLINESS, THERE IS WICKEDNESS
- 2 ABOUT ME
- THIS IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE
- JIM CAVIEZEL'S NEW FILM OPENS TODAY IN MOVIE THEATERS ACROSS THE NATION
- WATER UNDER THE BRIDGE
- WHAT IS WRONG WITH JOE (AND JILL) BIDEN ????????????????
- ARCHBISHOP VIGANO CLEARLY WARNS US THAT THE CONDITIONS IN THE WORLD WILL MAKE THE GREAT RESET RELATIVELY EASY, ALMOST INEVITABLE, TO ACCOMPLISH
Top Clicks