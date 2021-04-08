HERE IS TODAY’S REQUIRED READING/VIEWING FOR YOU IF YOU WISH TO BE AN INFORMED CATHOLIC WORTHY OF THE LORD WHO DIED ON THE CROSS FOR YOU

Viganò, “Bergoglio Wants To Demolish The Church”
https://www.gloria.tv/post/4ZTGAVkg4wX827LCUzUQFenHD
Abp. Viganò on truth over fear: COVID-19, the vaccine, and the Great Reset
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/abp-vigano-on-truth-over-fear-covid-19-the-vaccine-and-the-great-reset
Viganò: Where Are The Prelates Who Have Celebrated Mass in Saint Peter’s For Years?
https://www.gloria.tv/post/isXBkn68nybS2zPVheCdtop8s
Viganò: Where are the Cardinals? Why so much silence?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrTnd0UCZss
IN GOD’S NAME: Viganò Resists Francis to His Face
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqkTUc3bvvQ   Start at 7.55 mins

ABP. VIGANÒ: ‘COGNITIVE DISSONANCE’ IN THE GREAT RESET
https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/cognitive-dissonance-in-the-great-reset/    March 25, 2021
 This one was in the last Grapevine email but some could not access it. So here it is again


Bergoglio’s Affection for Judas
The ‘Church of Judas’
More than once Pope Francis has mentioned that he keeps a picture of Judas hanging from the fig tree on the wall behind his work desk.
https://traditioninaction.org/RevolutionPhotos/A929-Jud.htm

‘Church of Judas’ or ‘Church of Satan’?
Church of Judas: “In the last several decades, this is the first time – as far as we know – that L’Osservatore Romano has promoted Judas Iscariot on its first three pages.”
https://traditioninaction.org/RevolutionPhotos/A930-Jud2.htm
Why is there a painting of a nude Jesus ministering to Judas in Pope Francis’ study?
https://abyssum.org/2021/04/07/sick-sick-sick/

One Was Not Enough: Francis Hangs Up Second Judas in His Study
https://www.gloria.tv/post/hhP4TpieqH6G1dZbAV4eeTWH1
 Bergoglio Generally
Francis Calls For “Global Governance” And “Vaccines For All”
https://www.gloria.tv/post/6tYpXpToXs9qDFWYW4BFhU8Ms

White House: Pope Francis Has Said There’s a ‘Moral Obligation’ to Get Vaccinated
https://www.ncregister.com/news/white-house-pope-francis-has-said-there-s-a-moral-obligation-to-get-vaccinated?utm_campaign=NCR%202019&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=120309849&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_fW89fsF-0EbTYKX-hV4QPoMwaLmlzgr_thxnOIHuRKb8NFrQhy2rjea9G-Dw_XE7FuyitIiKroiJKcGloyFaRNOzTvg&utm_content=120309849&utm_source=hs_email
Cardinals Want to Correct German Bishop – Francis Refuses
https://www.gloria.tv/post/3wZSPuxFmdQQEqUuYdsH1xTxN

Bergoglio says: Jesus takes on human suffering to draw even closer to people (Tony M –  No!!! Jesus took on human suffering to Redeem Humanity, so that we could be redeemed and go to Heaven forever rather than Hell forever…… if we die in a state of Grace)
https://www.osvnews.com/2021/03/29/jesus-takes-on-human-suffering-to-draw-even-closer-to-people-pope-says/
This Is How Francis Plans To “Allow” Homosex Blessings
https://gloria.tv/post/F6bupCQQMoS81LvksjSYB4GB6

Cardinal About Francis’ Mass Bann: “It Was Night!”
https://www.gloria.tv/post/6kc7KAzCmMYrDRNUAZCEHfbGE
 
Cardinal Zen Published Statement Against Suppression of Individual Masses in St Peter’s
https://www.gloria.tv/post/SCcBzhqr7v8W2Vr6Mpcu6GPGC
 
Scalfari quoted Francis the Balthasarian saying: “Once Incarnate, Jesus stops being a God and becomes a Man until his Death on the Cross.”
https://abyssum.org/2021/04/05/scalfari-quoted-francis-the-balthasarian-saying-once-incarnate-jesus-stops-being-a-god-and-becomes-a-man-until-his-death-on-the-cross/
 
Abortion & The Covid Vaccines
The blood of murdered unborn children cries to God from abortion-tainted vaccines and medicines
https://www.gloria.tv/post/7SVhfwGVedCcBnd6qakoWzP3k

Schneider: Vatican Uses “Abstract Theories” to Justify Cooperation With Evil
https://www.gloria.tv/post/1NQXDAL6dLpsC7faq8ZYU4wT3
“Neither shall you give any of your offspring to offer them to Moloch, nor shall you profane the name of your God; I am the Lord.” [Lev. 18:21]
https://www.ourladyofgoodsuccess.com/blogs/news/aborted-baby-cells-and-your-conscience
Cardinal Burke
Burke: “Saint Peter’s Is Now Like a Tomb”  (Video)
https://www.gloria.tv/post/sKiV1LjJ3EC86Ff3mDEEGEQeG
Burke: “It Looks Like We Are In The End Times”
https://gloria.tv/post/eRPq19DYXVob4Mt7ofN8xKai4
 
Cardinal Raymond Burke: Joe Biden Could Face Excommunication for Promoting Abortion
https://www.lifenews.com/2021/03/31/cardinal-raymond-burke-joe-biden-could-face-excommunication-for-promoting-abortion/
 
Regarding False Shepherds
Two priests who defend the faithful against false shepherds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBPp0fr1o9g
Smart Alec Archbishop Coleridge Suggests “Blessing” Homosexuals When They Bring “Their Child” to Baptism
https://www.gloria.tv/post/eAQEGvmt6JWP4Whbc2WQLfPT6

Papal Preacher Cantalamessa Rants Against “Traditionalism”
https://www.gloria.tv/post/7gre8ygYumsM1waHKcWSGEdAB
German Cardinal: German Church Not Only Schismatic But Also Heretic
https://www.gloria.tv/post/1HWtriTe2tyr4bgPQSNNvJ8GT
Vatican Now in Crisis Management Mode with German Bishops – NEWS ANALYSIS: Sources say that two senior cardinals wanted to bring the president of the German bishops’ conference to Rome for correction regarding his recent controversial comments, but were overruled by Pope Francis.
https://www.ncregister.com/news/vatican-now-in-crisis-management-mode-with-german-bishops
State of the Spiritual Battlefield ~ Fr. Ripperger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kDjy_K9–Ls


