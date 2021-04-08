IF THIS IS TRUE IT IS SHOCKING EVIDENCE THAT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WAS CAUSED BY COMMUNIST CHINA IN ORDER TO WEAKEN THE REST OF THE WORLD TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR RED CHINA TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD IN THE GREAT RESET

Source: Ministry of Health of Russia.

Russia has postmortem dissected Covid-19 patient, great discovery has been made.

Russia is the first country in the world to dissect Covid-19 corpses, and after a thorough investigation, it was determined that Covid-does NOT exist AS A VIRUS.

It is a GLOBAL scam. People die of ” extended electromagnetic radiation (poison) “.

Doctors in Russia are violating the World Health Organization (WHO) law that does not allow autopsies of people with Covid-19. died.

After a period of scientific discovery, it cannot be assumed that it is a virus, but rather bacteria that cause death and lead to the formation of blood clots in the veins and nerves, from which the patient dies because of these bacteria.

Russia defeated the virus and said ” there is nothing else but a coagulation of the blood vessels (thrombosis) and the treatment method is intact “.

Antibiotic tablets

Anti-inflammatory and taking anticoagulants (aspirin).

It means that the disease can be cured, this sensational message for the world was prepared by Russian doctors through the autopsy (carcass) of the Covid-19 virus. According to other Russian scientists, ventilators and intensive care units (UCI) were never used. Protocols for this have already been published in Russia.

CHINA already knew this but never published its report.

Share this information with your family, neighbors, friends, friends, co-workers so that they can get out of the fear of Covid-19 and understand that it is not a virus but simply bacteria exposed to 5 G rays are.

The cause is to hurt people with very low immunity. This radiation also causes inflammation and hypoxia. Those who are victims should take Aprin-100 mg and Apronicot or Paracetamol 650 mg.

Because Covid-19 has been shown to cause blood clotting, lead to thrombosis in people and why blood clots in the veins and therefore the brain, heart and lungs cannot oxygenate, which makes it difficult for people to breathe and people die quickly with lack of lack of breathing energy.

Doctors in Russia did not listen to the WHO protocol and dissected the corpses on Covid-19 corpses.

Doctors opened arms, legs, and other parts of the body, and after being properly tested, noticed that blood vessels and veins filled with clots that normally prevented blood flow, as well as reducing the flow of oxygen in the body, causing the patient to die

After the news of this study, the Ministry of Health of Russia changed the Covid-19 treatment protocol and gave aspirin-100 mg to its positive patients and started giving the Empromak.

As a result, the patients began to recover and their health began to improve.

Russia’s Ministry of Health discharged and sent home more than 14,000 patients in one day.

