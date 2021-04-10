IF THE SOUTHERN BORDER REMAINS OPEN AS IT IS AT THE PRESENT TIME I CAN ASSURE YOU THAT THE NATION WILL BE UNRECOGNIZABLE IN THE FUTURE

New records:People, Criminals, and Fentanyl crossing the border&BLM declares victory over cops while black murder rate soars
By Kathleen Brush, Ph.D.April 7, 2021(emphasis added)Rip’s expression of bewilderment People. How many people are actually crossing the border? Transparency such at is, leaves us guessing. In March, apprehensions at the southern border were the highest in 20 years: 171,000. This includes 18,800 unaccompanied minors. The previous record was 11,434. The rule of thumb is that 20% or more of border crossers aren’t apprehended, which means our illegal population is soaring. The number of crossers seeking asylum has not been reported and is not included in apprehensions. A senator from Oklahoma, James Lankford, provided a video showing a swarm of prospective asylees being paroled on the spot. Later they were dropped off at a bus station in McAllen, Texas. There are more than 60 stations on the southern border processing parolees. How many people will be granted asylum? Who knows, but once asylum is granted, they are eligible for a host of welfare benefits and under the proposed immigration law it’s feasible to become an American citizen in 3 years. It used to take a minimum of 6.
Criminals. In January and February border patrol apprehensions included 4,140 criminals. This number is relatively low. Are there fewer criminals entering in 2021? Maybe not. The border patrol is no longer apprehending people if they have criminal records for “drug crimes (less serious offenses), simple assault, DUI, money laundering, property crimes, fraud, tax crimes, solicitation, or charges without convictions.” I guess, team Biden independently decided it was optional for immigrants to have good moral character.
More criminals are on the way. Per the proposed new immigration law all people that lived in the US for 3 years prior to being deported for any reason while Donald Trump was president can apply to be a lawful permanent resident from outside the United States. Ninety percent of the 936,000 deported were undocumented, and about half were deported for crimes.
Why would the US tempt people deported for crimes to apply to be a lawful permanent resident? Per ICE, 30-80 percent of released criminal illegals are reoffenders, and the severity of crimes often escalates. Between 2010 and 2016 re-offenders committed 130 murders.
Fentanyl. It originates in China, but most fentanyl in America is trafficked across the US southern border. In 2019, ICE seized enough fentanyl to poison every American. In 2020, border patrol seizures for fentanyl doubled. Through March 3, 2021 there have been more fentanyl seizures than all of 2020. How much gets through? Enough to keep the cartels interested and enough to kill an increasing number of Americans. In 2019, there were 35,000 fentanyl related deaths. In 2020, it was 44,000. Preliminary data for 2021 suggests another record.
Human smuggling. According to the Survey of Migration at Mexico’s Southern Border, 60-65% of migrants from Central America are smuggled into the United States. On March 31 and April 1, one of the 20 border patrol sector stations interrupted 5 human smuggling operations. Looks like the US is on track for a record here too. The Biden Administration looks like a machine for generating undesirable records.
BLM declares victory over cops while black murder rate soars Amidst escalating crime in Los Angeles (LA), On March 31, LA DA George Gascon announced he was downsizing the gang unit. Leaders of Black Lives Matter (BLM) immediately applauded the move. Per BLM, the unit disproportionately targeted blacks and Latinos. It was racist. But crime is disproportionately committed by blacks and Latinos. According to LAPD, 70-80% of homicides are gang related, and gang membership is estimated to be 85% black and Latino (39% black and 46% Latino). Criminal racial/ethnic disproportionality, however, is now officially irrelevant. Under California’s new (1/1/21) Racial Justice Act, AB 2542, it is prohibited to charge a person with a crime (even if certifiably guilty) “if there is statistical evidence that people of one race are disproportionately charged or convicted of a specific crime or enhancement.” What numbskull dreamed up this nonsense? If for no other reason, AB2542 would force me to move out of California. In Los Angeles, according to the US Census, the population was 26% Latino and 8.1% black. This data is though flawed. LA has an estimated 1 million undocumenteds (about 25% of the population) and apparently most don’t complete the census. LA’s Latino populations, per other sources is 49%. In the first two months of 2021, 52 out of 64 people (81%) murdered in Los Angeles were black. Who were the murderers? Without knowing, we might surmise because nationally 89% of blacks are killed by blacks, 46 are probably black. LA may be different. The race war between black and Latino gangs is known and it was initiated and perpetuated by the Mexican Mafia. In 2007, 2011, 2016, and 2018 there were documented incidents of Latino gangs in Los Angeles engaging in ethnic cleansing and fire-bombing black communities. We have another reality. We may never know who many or most murderers are. With a limited pool of detectives, who is going to vigorously investigate a crime that is likely to be tossed out by criminal prosecutors? AB 2542 and Gascon’s decision may be BLM’s greatest victory. Let’s call it social justice for criminal gang bangers including undocumented Latino gang bangers. And for the victims? For most, justice will be legally denied. In past years, homicide victims were 86% black and Latino.
