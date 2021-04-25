IS OUR MEDIA AN ORWELLIAN MINISTRY OF TRUTH?

Eeyore’s Cabinet: 1984 Came and Nobody Cared



By: Victor Davis Hanson

April 25, 2021

Hat Tip: Rip McIntosh



No free society can long survive in such a climate of untruth when its media is an Orwellian ministry of truth, and the entire population is nursed on mendacity. We are now suffering through “Hunter’s laptop” psychodrama.



Everyone knew in October 2020 that it was genuine—and dangerous to Joe Biden’s campaign. (A drug-crazed child of entitlement who leaves a crack pipe and his substance in a rented car is quite capable of not claiming his laptop, replete with incriminatory photos and embarrassing chit-chat with the now President of the United States).



So the media not only squashed the truth, but went after the purveyors of the truth. And now? We are reduced to a sick spectacle of Hunter, plugging his family memoir amid toady journalists, clumsily lying still. The excuse of Russian disinformation goes down the memory hole, and Team Biden scrambles to ensure there are no incriminating quid pro quos on those 100,000 emails and texts.



A FBI, which erased the phone records of some of the Dream Team, and lots of texts of the Page-Strozk trysts, can surely help out here. And if not, it can rehire Crowdstrike, Inc. or Hillary’s Justin Cooper and his hammer.



So who are the reporters who suppress the truth about the Biden laptop, concoct Russian collusion, assure us that the January 6 was a preplanned “armed” insurrection, where “five” people were violently “killed” (fill in the blanks by whom), and scan the day’s news to highlight or suppress stories based on their woke utility?



What social-economic landscape created these people? Which university climate prepped them? What values nursed them? What ethical rules guide them? What do they want from the fabrication of lies? What or whom are they scared of? Why do they despise a country that enriched them and made them the most leisured and affluent generation in history?



Is the answer to their self-loathing, Dirty Harry’s “Because they like it”, or Virgil’s “They can, because they think they can”? or in the end maybe Kamala Harris’s “They’re not gonna stop!”