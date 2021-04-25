Is Anti-Meat Biden joining Francis in his Animal Rights Agenda which appears to Mirror Nazi Ecology?

April 25, 2021

“[T]he leaders of the New Germany, who have done great things for animals, until the end. May the blessing hand of fate protect these bringers of a New Spirit, until their godgiven earthly mission is fulfilled” – Adolf Hitler’s National Socialist German Workers’ Party in a press release

The Gateway Pundit news outlet reported that for ecological “Climate” reasons that Joe Biden wants to “Cut 90% of Red Meat From Diet; Americans Can Only Eat One Burger Per Month”:

Joe Biden on Friday pledged to cut the US’s carbon emissions at least 50% by 2030.

Some of the climate requirements are going to mean big changes for Americans.

Biden’s ambitious plan could mean Americans will be forced to cut 90% of red meat from their diets which equates to about one average-sized hamburger per month. [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/bidens-climate-requirements-cut-90-red-meat-diet-americans-can-eat-one-burger-per-month/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=the-gateway-pundit&utm_campaign=dailyam&utm_content=daily]

Is this part of Biden’s “animal protection” agenda”?

The Humane Society said that Biden has a good record on “animal protection”:

“With Joe Biden the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee for the White House, we felt it timely to review his record on animal protection for the benefit of our friends and supporters. Biden has a long and positive legacy on our concerns.” [https://hslf.org/blog/2020/04/joe-bidens-record-animal-protection]

Might Biden be joining Francis in his animal rights agenda?

Peter Singer, a professor from Princeton University, who doesn’t think there is “anything wrong with a society in which children are bred for spare parts on a massive scale,” praised Francis for “calling for improved animal rights” and Nazi-like “Integral Ecology.” [“How the Pope is calling for improved animal rights | World Economic Forum”: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2015/07/how-the-pope-is-calling-for-improved-animal-rights/]

“If the 21st century becomes a [animal-human sex and animal rights advocate] Singer century, we will also see legal infanticide of born children who are ill or who have ill older siblings in need of their body parts. Question: What about parents conceiving and giving birth to a child specifically to kill him, take his organs, and transplant them into their ill older children? Mr. Singer: ‘It’s difficult to warm to parents who can take such a detached view, [but] they’re not doing something really wrong in itself.'”

“Is there anything wrong with a society in which children are bred for spare parts on a massive scale? ‘No.'”

[http://209.85.141.104/search?q=cache:2haQOxCWDksJ:www.worldmag.com/subscriber/displayarticle.cfm%3Fid%3D9987+Peter+Singer+same-sex+marriage&hl=en&ct=clnk&cd=1&gl=us&ie=UTF-8]

How many animal rights advocates like pro-abortion Singer condemn killing of unborn human babies and use of their body parts?



There appears to be a Nazi double standard. Killing of unborn human babies and using of their body parts is a right. Might it become a right to kill Jews, Christians and conservatives who eat meat and who are against animal-human sex?

The Catholic Monitor in its comment section found out this may be how animal rights advocates implicitly think and so did a well know psychology website:

Anonymous said…

“What extremes you animal-hater extremist will go to try to prove that animal advocates are evil – likened to the Nazis. laughable, if not so dangerous to the millions of animals who are tortured, maimed, subjected to invasive unnecessary procedures in research labs, imprisoned and helpless condemned to misery and suffering until murdered by you self-annointed supreme beings – the human. BEWARE OF MAN!”

Psychology Today revealed the Nazi connection to the animal protection movement:

It was my fault. I used the Nazi animal protection movement to illustrate how a culture can twist human moral values in weird and tragic ways. I first became aware of the extent that Third Reich leaders were concerned with animal suffering when I read an article by Arnold Arluke and Boria Sax.

Remarkably, as soon as the Nazi Party came to power in 1933, they began to enact scores of animal protection laws, some of which are still operative in Germany. (See here for the 1933 legislation.)

For example, in Nazi Germany, people who mistreated their pets could be sentenced to two years in jail. The Nazis banned the production of foie gras and docking the ears and tails of dogs without anesthesia, and they severely restricted invasive animal research. The Nazi Party established the first laws ensuring that animals used in films were not mistreated and also mandated humane slaughter procedures for food animals and for the euthanasia of terminally ill pets. (The Nazis were particularly concerned with the suffering of lobsters in restaurants). In addition, the German government established nature preserves, a school curriculum for the humane treatment of animals, and they hosted one of the first international conferences on animal protection.

While concern for animal suffering was not universal among the Nazi hierarchy, Arluke and Sax convincingly argue that pro-animal sentiment was widespread. In 1933, Hermann Göring announced he would “commit to concentration camps those who still think they can treat animals as property.” The feared Heinrich Himmler once asked his doctor, who was a hunter, “How can you find pleasure, Herr Kerstein, in shooting from behind at poor creatures browsing on the edge of a wood…It is really murder.” Sax chronicles many other examples in his fascinating book Animals In the Third Reich: Pets, Scapegoats, and the Holocaust.

Perhaps the most chilling episode in the bizarre annals of Nazi animal protectionism was a 1942 law banning pet-keeping by Jews. As a result, dogs and cats owned by Jews were rounded up and humanely euthanized according to the German regulations pertaining to pets. But unlike their companion animals, Jews themselves were not covered under the humane slaughter legislation. [https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/animals-and-us/201111/was-hitler-vegetarian-the-nazi-animal-protection-movement]

Adolf Hitler’s National Socialist German Workers’ Party in a press release stated “the leaders of the New Germany, who have done great things for animals, until the end. May the blessing hand of fate protect these bringers of a New Spirit, until their godgiven earthly mission is fulfilled”:

“What Reichschancellor Adolph Hitler and Minister-president Goering have done and will do for the protection of animals should set the course for the leaders of all civilized nations! It is a deed which will bring the New Germany innumerable new elated friends in all nations. Millions of friends of animals and anti-vivisectionists of all civilized nations thank these two leaders from their hearts for this exemplary civil deed!”



“Buddha, the Great loving spirit of the East, says: “He who is kind-hearted to animals, heaven will protect!” May this blessing fulfill the leaders of the New Germany, who have done great things for animals, until the end. May the blessing hand of fate protect these bringers of a New Spirit, until their godgiven earthly mission is fulfilled!” [http://209.85.141.104/search?q=cache:UV4Z7acH-mcJ:constitutionalistnc.tripod.com/hitler-leftist/id11.html+animal+rights+leader+hitler&hl=en&ct=clnk&cd=1&gl=us&ie=UTF-8]

Was Francis’s Amazon Synod’s “Integral Ecology” about Nazi Ecology?After a few photo ops with the Indigenous Amazonians, the Francis Vatican Amazon Synod got down to it’s real business as the Synod working document said in part II:

“Integral Ecology: The Cry of the Earth”

As reported on LifeSiteNews, Roberto de Mattei said the working document is about a “eco-theology which proposes a pantheist… ‘cosmo-vision’ unacceptable for a Catholic.”

Where does this eco-vision originate in the modern world?

It appears that Francis’s eco-theology echoes the Nazi ideology of “deep ecology” in giving nature intrinsic value “independent of all human considerations.”

This isn’t the first time Francis and his Vatican have spoken of the “cry of the earth” and sins against nature. Gloria.tv reported:

“Francis noticed that he has rarely heard penitents accusing themselves in confession of violated nature… because ‘we are not yet aware of this sin.'”

(Gloria.tv “For Francis Formication Seems to Be Okay – His New Sin Is “Violating Nature,” February 11, 2019)

Catholics have been aware of stewardship of God’s creation, but never of sins against nature.

However, the pagan Nazis’ ideology did believe one could “violate nature.”

French philosopher Luc Ferry shows how Francis’s apparent attributing of intrinsic value to nature originated in the modern world in Adolf Hitler’s Nazi ideology:

“In… Nazi ecology… the central theme of deep ecology: the idea that the natural world is worthy of respect in and of itself, independent of all human considerations.”

(“Conflicting Philosophies and International Trade Laws: Worldviews,” Page 78)

