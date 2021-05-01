|Eeyore’s Cabinet: Thoughts on the Economy
By: Victor Davis Hanson
Victor Davis Hanson // Private Papers
May 1, 2021
Hat Tip: Rip McIntosh
As I wrote not long ago, I think we can expect a big boom of pent-up demand coming that will result in 5 percent or so of annualized GDP growth, maybe as early in late second or third quarter of 2021 lasting until mid-year next year but accompanied by inflation reaching 4-6 percent. And then at some point, depending on whether the Biden huge tax hike, green deals, and new regulations are in effect, much higher inflation, slower growth, and recessionary trends in late 2022 or early 2023. So growth/boom/inflation/stagflation/recession?
You say, “So what? That’s the natural order of things”. Perhaps. But an entire generation has come of age without knowledge of anything but de facto zero interest, and little or no inflation, and plentiful jobs. I can attest from 1978-84, that inflation, recession, and unemployment can all exist at the same time. I can remember feeling lucky to have a farm production credit loan at 9% and knowing “delighted” friends who bought homes in 1981 at 10% and a family member who bought a car at 18% and felt he got a good rate. So buckle up…
The general consumer price index went up in March at .6 percent, in just 30 days (if that were to continue, we would have an annualized rate of over 7 percent.) But what really counts are life’s vitals like increases in gasoline (out here it’s up $1 dollar a gallon since the new year), and natural gas heating (5 percent rise). But these measurements lag. Housing has gone up about 20 percent here in California, at least new housing that depends on sky-high lumber.
So I drove into town again yesterday and did the following: bought gas at $3.97 a gallon; went to Home Depot: there I was stunned to see 4×8 one-inch plywood at over $100 a sheet and 1/2 inch over $60 (a year ago they were a quarter that or less). I wanted to buy a cheap ratchet set: all sold out, as many things in the tool departments were. All the lumber was either picked over or so expensive to be left alone (e.g., redwood 2/4s) or sold out, as paradoxical as that seemed. A family member is looking at a new house. The price from a year ago has gone up by a third. Propane has soared too.
Labor is short; “now hiring” or “workers wanted” signs are common. In sum, millions, with stimulus money, are re-emerging from their cocoons—rediscovering the joys of eating out, traveling, going somewhere/anywhere, driving longer than to the supermarket and back, and eager to buy a car or truck, remodel, fix up something—as the somnolent economy retools to accommodate them, but in apprehension faces higher taxes and more regulations. And the Biden response: print more money, dream up more unproductive woke “investment” and run up bigger deficits as if we were back in March 2020 in need of stimuli.
-
Archives
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- “So I drove into town again yesterday and did the following: bought gas at $3.97 a gallon; went to Home Depot: there I was stunned to see 4×8 one-inch plywood at over $100 a sheet and 1/2 inch over $60 (a year ago they were a quarter that or less). I wanted to buy a cheap ratchet set: all sold out, as many things in the tool departments were. All the lumber was either picked over or so expensive to be left alone (e.g., redwood 2/4s) or sold out, as paradoxical as that seemed. A family member is looking at a new house. The price from a year ago has gone up by a third. Propane has soared to”
- BRAVO ARCHBISHOP SALVATORE J. CORDILEONE ON THE PUBLICATION OF YOUR PASTORAL LETTER ON ABORTION
- MIRABILE VISU: A REBUTTAL SPEECH THAT WAS BETTER THAN THE MAIN SPEECH OF THE EVENING
- THIS BISHOP WOULD VOTE “NO” IF HE STILL HAD A VOTE IN THE NATIONAL CONFERENCE OF CATHOLIC BISHOPS BUT AS A RETIRED BISHOP HE NO LONGER HAS A VOTE, ONLY A VOICE AND HENCE ABYSSUM.ORG
- FACT OF LIFE (ACCORDING TO HESIOD): WITH MATERIAL PROGRESS THERE OFTEN COMES MORAL DECAY
Top Posts & Pages
- THIS IS A MUST-WATCH VIDEO
- HERE IS A PRIMER ON SPIKE PROTEIN PRODUCTION AND COVID VACCINATION
- MIRABILE VISU: A REBUTTAL SPEECH THAT WAS BETTER THAN THE MAIN SPEECH OF THE EVENING
- As long as universities produced highly educated and open-minded graduates at a reasonable cost and kept politics out of the lecture hall, Americans didn’t care much about peculiarities such as tenure, legacy admissions, untaxed endowments, rebellious students, and quirky faculty. But once they began to charge exorbitantly, educate poorly, politick continuously, indebt millions of people and act hypocritically, universities turned off Americans. Just as a sermonizing Hollywood grates when it no longer can make good movies, a once-hallowed but now self-righteous university seems hollow when it charges so much for so little.
- WORDS OF OUR LORD Jesus Christ
- SATAN IS A PARTICIPANT IN THE FIFTH INTERNATIONAL VATICAN CONFERENCE
- NO JAB FOR ME !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- I hope and pray that Republicans en masse stand up and announce to all the world that we do not buy into Critical Race Theory or the 1619 project and that America is not a racist nation.
- IF THIS IS TRUE IT IS SHOCKING EVIDENCE THAT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WAS CAUSED BY COMMUNIST CHINA IN ORDER TO WEAKEN THE REST OF THE WORLD TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR RED CHINA TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD IN THE GREAT RESET
- THE COMMUNIST INFILTRATION OF THE Catholic Church
Top Clicks