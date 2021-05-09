“Why is Francis so obsessed with the devil?”

Why is Francis Obsessed with Judas who is “the Embodiment of Satan” according to Doctor of the Church St. Ephrem of Syria?

May 09, 2021

The Eclectic Orthodoxy website said the Church Father and Doctor of the Church St. Ephrem the Syrian “revealed” Judas “as the embodiment of Satan: “How strong is his [Satan’s] poison, upsetting the whole world. Who can hold back the sea of that bitter one? Everyone contains drops of it that can harm you. Judas was the treasurer of his poison, And although Satan’s form is hidden, In Judas he is totally visible; Though Satan’s history is a long one, It is summed up in the Iscariot. (Hymns of Paradise XV.15)” [https://afkimel.wordpress.com/2020/04/09/judas-betrayal-and-the-despair-of-love-2/] Why is Francis obsessed with Judas?

Gloria.tv reported that a “second representation of Judas appeared in Francis’ private study, L’Osservatore Romano.” [https://gloria.tv/post/hhP4TpieqH6G1dZbAV4eeTWH1]

CNN had an article titled “Why is Pope Francis so obsessed with the devil?” in which it said:

“Yet Francis refers to the devil continually. He does not believe him to be a myth, but a real person, the most insidious enemy of the church. Several of my theologian colleagues have said that he has gone a bit overboard with the devil and hell! We may be tempted to ask, why in the devil is Pope Francis so involved with the prince of demons?” [https://www.cnn.com/2015/07/20/living/pope-francis-devil/index.html]

“Why in the devil is Pope Francis so involved with the prince of demons [and Judas]?”

Maybe the famous American exorcism of “Anna Ecklund” may give us answers.

Wikipedia gives an overview of the 1928 exorcism:

The extensive exorcism resulted in deterioration of Ecklund’s body, as she refused to consume food, also vomiting foul debris and what appeared to be tobacco leaves.[10] Her head, lips, and face reportedly swelled, and she also was able to speak in multiple languages unknown to her.[11] The exorcism was reportedly so grueling, and Ecklund’s behavior so violent, that several nuns in the Franciscan order asked to be relocated to a different convent.[12][13] Ecklund was believed to be possessed by Judas Iscariot, as well as Jacob, her own father, who had cursed her with the help of his lover, her aunt Mina, for refusing his incestuous sexual advances during her adolescence.[7][11] During the exorcisms, Ecklund also spoke in a high falsetto voice, which Riesinger interpreted as the voice of her aunt Mina.[11]

On December 23, the final day of the exorcism, Father Riesinger commanded the demons in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary to depart to Hell. Ecklund collapsed on her bed and began to shriek “Beelzebub, Judas, Jacob, Mina,” followed by “Hell! Hell! Hell!” She opened her eyes, and then spoke in her own voice, saying “My Jesus, Mercy! Praised be Jesus Christ!”[14] Riesinger’s exorcism was reportedly successful, and Ecklund only exhibited “milder” and “quite manageable” possessions after it.[12] Her true identity was kept protected from the public in written accounts. [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anna_Ecklund]

A prince of the demons, Beelzebub, and Judas were involved in this most famous American case of exorcism. What information came to the exorcist and others from Beelzebub and Judas in this case and others?

The book on this exorcism, Begone Satan!, speaks of possible end time events:

“Father Th., who has had nineteen cases of possession under his care within recent years, seems convinced that present indications point to the beginning of a great battle between Christ and Antichrist. He also seems to have learned that Judas will appear as Antichrist in this manner, that a human person, soon after birth, will be controlled and completely ruled by him. Besides the Antichrist, there will be the false prophet, in reality Lucifer, who will perform wonderful deeds and false miracles. He will not be born of a woman, but will construct a body for himself out of earthly matter in order to plot as a man among men. But the faithful need not fear, for all the powers of heaven with its countless angels will be fighting on their side.” [https://www.ewtn.com/catholicism/library/begone-satan-6067]

Demons are lairs so it is always best to take any information from them with a deep grain of salt, but it would be interesting to know if Francis has read the book Begone Satan! since he appears to be so obsessed “with the prince of demons [and Judas]?”

The Catholic website, Tradition in Action, reported that Francis’s Vatican newspaper, “L’Osservatore Romano, dedicated the first three pages of its Good Friday edition to praising Judas Iscariot” with a blasphemous semi-porn picture of “a naked Jesus bending over and tenderly ministering to a dead Judas”:

The newspaper of the Holy See, L’Osservatore Romano, dedicated the first three pages of its Good Friday edition to praising Judas Iscariot.



In a first page editorial – titled “Judas & the Scandal of Mercy” – Andrea Monda explains that the Vatican organ decided this year to honor the “most tragic and unsettling” figure of the Gospel.



The editor – probably obeying an order of Pope Francis – chose to post on its front page the reproduction of a picture, above and below first row, that presents a naked Jesus bending over and tenderly ministering to a dead Judas.



Monda explains that the author of this painting is a French Catholic who became impressed by Francis’ words praising the Traitor in his book When You Pray, Say Our Father… Morsa also reports that Francis loved this painting so much that he has placed it on the wall behind his desk along with another representing Judas…

… In the last several decades, this is the first time – as far as we know – that L’Osservatore Romano has promoted Judas Iscariot on its first three pages. It seems the inauguration of a new saint and the official launching of the “Church of Judas” on a Good Friday, the day of his betrayal…



The defense of Judas has been made in the name of the abyss of God’s mercy. So we see that now Divine Mercy, against all the Scriptural evidence, also applies to the most infamous criminal in History.



Are we far from the day when the same mercy will be applied to another Great Traitor, Satan? Does it not appear that the Vatican’s semi-official launching of the “Church of Judas” is the prelude to the coming “Church of Satan”? [https://www.traditioninaction.org/RevolutionPhotos/A930-Jud2.htm]

The Francis’s Vatican newspaper article and semi-porn picture is “a declaration that is against” Scripture and blasphemous.

The New Advent CATHOLIC ENCYCLOPEDIA explains blasphemy is “a declaration that is against faith“:

Blasphemy, by reason of the significance of the words with which it is expressed, may be of three kinds.

It is heretical when the insult to God involves a declaration that is against faith, as in the assertion: “God is cruel and unjust” or “The noblest work of man is God“. It is imprecatory when it would cry a malediction upon the Supreme Being as when one would say: “Away with God“. It is simply contumacious when it is wholly made up of contempt of, or indignation towards, God, as in the blasphemy of Julian the Apostate: “Thou has conquered, O Galilaean”. [https://www.newadvent.org/cathen/02595a.htm]

The Francis Vatican newspaper appears to be mirroring a similar non-“random” blasphemy of Joe Biden devotee Lady GaGa’s semi-porn “Judas” video where she also made “a declaration that is against” Scripture:

Lady GaGa has been criticised by a religious pressure group for her decision to retell the Bible in the video for her upcoming single ‘Judas’.

The ‘Born This Way’ singer has already confirmed that she will portray New Testament figure Mary Magdalene in the as-yet-unreleased promo, which was shot in Los Angeles last weekend.

Speaking to The Sun, Bill Donohue of the Catholic League For Religious and Civil Rights branded GaGa’s use of religious icons in the video as a publicity stunt.

He said: “People have real talent, and then there is Lady GaGa. I find GaGa to be increasingly irrelevant.

“Is this the only way to jet up her performance? This isn’t random, we are getting closer to Holy Week and Easter.”

GaGa’s creative director and choreographer Laurieann Gibson previously quelled fears that the ‘Judas’ video could be deemed blasphemous by insisting that it will convey a “huge and really groundbreaking” message. [https://www.digitalspy.com/music/a313782/gaga-judas-video-slammed-by-christian-group/]

