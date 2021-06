BREAKING: NJ Bishop hospitalized after taking COVID vaccine

Rumble — After publicly taking the COVID jab in January, Trenton NJ Bishop O’Connell was hospitalized this week for blood clots. Recent research shows that the coronavirus spike protein in the shots unexpectedly enters the bloodstream, leading to adverse events.