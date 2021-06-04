THE NATIONAL CATHOLIC REPORTER SHOULD BE RENAMED THE NATIONAL CATHOLIC FISHWRAP

Dissident Catholics Attack The Bishops
June 4, 2021
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on what’s going on at the National Catholic Reporter:
There is nothing new about the National Catholic Reporter working to undermine Catholic teachings, but their latest attack on the bishops is in a class of its own. Consider its June 3rd editorial.
The backdrop to the Reporter’s angst is the June 16 virtual meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). The bishops are scheduled to discuss, among other items, what to do about Catholic politicians who persist in flouting Church teachings on salient issues such as abortion. Our “devout Catholic” president, of course, has never found an abortion he could not justify. Indeed, now he wants us to pay for them.
The Catholic League is officially agnostic on what the bishops should do. Unlike the Reporter, we know our place and are not about to preach to them. But that doesn’t mean we are blind to what Biden is doing. In fact, we will detail his departures from Catholic teachings next week.
The Reporter tries hard to be cute by encouraging the bishops to deny Biden Communion. “Just do it,” they say. Why? So that way “if there happens to be a Catholic remaining who is not convinced that the bishops’ conference, as it stands today, has become completely irrelevant and ineffectual, they will be crystal clear about that reality after the conference leaders move forward with this patently bad idea.”
The Reporter does not speak to the bishops—it speaks down to them. The journalists love to lecture the theologians, as in telling the bishops that “excessive attention to the worthiness of those receiving Communion is contrary to a proper, traditional theology of the sacraments.” Their arrogance is appalling.
According to the Reporter, it is not just the bishops who are wrong—the Catholic Catechism is also wrong.
Here is what the Catechism says about abortion. “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception.” It also says, “Formal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense.”
Regarding the paramount role of Communion, it lays out very clearly why it is the premier sacrament. It says, “the Eucharist occupies a unique place as the ‘Sacrament of sacraments’: ‘all other sacraments are ordered to it as to their end.'” It also says, “Anyone who desires to receive Christ in Eucharistic communion must be in a state of grace.”
If we had a racist Catholic president, the Reporter would be calling on the USCCB to excommunicate him. But when it comes to abortion, they swing the other way. The Church regards both abortion and racism to be “intrinsically evil.” It is the Reporter that is inconsistent, not the bishops.
The Reporter is not content to disagree with the bishops; no, it chooses to insult them. They accuse the bishops of creating a “MAGA church,” one that sees “Donald Trump instead of Jesus as its savior.” To top things off, they accuse them of being “lazy, out of touch” and “in the pockets of wealthy donors pushing a political agenda.”
Make no mistake about it—this is character assassination. The fact that it emanates from an alleged Catholic source makes it all the more despicable.
Contact the Reporter’s executive editor, Heidi Schlumpf: hschlumpf@ncronline.org
Phone: 212-371-3191E-mail: pr@catholicleague.org
-
Archives
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- R
- (no title)
- THE NATIONAL CATHOLIC REPORTER SHOULD BE RENAMED THE NATIONAL CATHOLIC FISHWRAP
- (no title)
- Tens of thousands of unvetted immigrants illegally stream into the United States, in a fashion that is not diverse, not legal, not meritocratic, and not measured—the old foundations of rapid melting-pot assimilation.
Top Posts & Pages
- Of all the problems facing our nation right now, there are two that rise above all the others, and, therefore, two imperatives that if not resolved, Americans will lose the ability to change the trajectory of our country and retain our freedoms.
- THE GROWTH OF THE TRADITIONAL Latin Mass IS ABOUT TO BE STOPPED BY BERGOLIO
- THE TRADITIONAL Latin Mass IS UNDER NEW ATTACK
- HERE IS WHERE THE CHURCH IS TODAY
- HOME SCHOOLING IS ABOUT TO BECOME MUCH MORE POPULAR IN THE STATE OF ILLINOIS
- 000000
- THE WORST IS YET TO COME
- 2 ABOUT ME
- ESCAPING Pandora's box
- “Hope. It is the only thing stronger than fear. A…
Top Clicks