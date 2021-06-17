SUPPORT LIFESTYLES OF MAINSTREAM, NORMAL, ORDINARY PEOPLE





Dear Reader,



For years, the radical Homosexual Lobby has tried to claim an entire month to celebrate their disgusting lifestyles.



The Obama and Biden White Houses have joined in.



And many major corporations embraced the imagery and message of this perverse agenda.



But last year, Public Advocate struck back.



We declared that pro-Family Americans would never surrender one-twelfth of our calendar to the celebration of a dangerous, anti-Christian ideology.



Where the Homosexual Lobby uses the “LGBTQ+” label, we have launched the LMNOP+ brand!



Officially and forever more, June will be a celebration of the Lifestyles of Mainstream, Normal, Ordinary People +.



And even better, we are reclaiming the rainbow as a Christian symbol!



We all know that the Lord God gave us the rainbow as a sign of comfort, as recorded in Genesis.



The Homosexual Lobby has co-opted it for far too long.



But no more!



June is LMNOP+ Month now — and the Radical Left better get used to it.



Our first LMNOP+ Month in 2020 was a huge success.



The Radical Left screamed their heads off that it wasn’t fair, that “they deserve this month.”



But we persevered and continued to spread our message.



Which is likely why we are now witnessing an unprecedented level of homosexual indoctrination in corporate America.



They are afraid, and striking back hard.



Particularly targeting at our children.



We have to face the hard truth about this threat.



They want our children.



They want to confuse our children about what gender means.



They want to condition our children to think that homosexual “marriages” are perfectly normal.



They even want our children to seek out sexual encounters with grown men.



School children are being bombarded with messages that they are really in the wrong gender.



One Virginia teacher just lost his job for publicly refusing to strong-arm his students into undergoing “transgender” surgeries and treatments.



“Transition” surgeries are cutting up children who cannot fully understand what they are doing.



The Homosexual Lobby wants to indoctrinate our children.



It’s nauseating — but absolutely true.



And it’s time we started making hard choices about what we will tolerate.



Do you want your kid’s breakfast cereal teaching them to hate their gender?



Do you want your kid to watch a cartoon that’s all about two men having sexual relations?



I’m quite sure your answer is a resounding no.



That’s why, as president of Public Advocate, I am calling on all pro-Family Americans to make this June the month they quit the Homosexual Agenda.



I have prepared a pledge that I am going to ask you to sign in just a minute.



This pledge is a promise to boycott three major corporations — some of those with the most egregious targeting of our children.



First, there is Disney.



I am asking you to cancel your trip to Disney World/Land this summer — the parks will bombard you with homosexual indoctrination anyways.



I’m asking you to abstain from purchasing as many Disney products as you are able.



And most importantly, I’m asking you to cancel your subscription to Disney+.



This streaming platform is infected with the radical Homosexual Agenda, and they’ve announced it will get much worse very soon.



Cut that cord, and get Disney out of your life.



Secondly, there’s Coca-Cola.



I think many of us have already joined the boycott of Coke due to their corporate actions earlier this year.



Not only did Coke order it’s employees to “be less white” (whatever that means), but Coke threatened economic terrorism against Georgia if the state pursued any election integrity reforms.



But now, Coca-Cola has gone even further and fully embraced the Homosexual Agenda.



This radical company hates you and what you stand for — so please, leave the coke on the shelf.



And finally, there is Kellogg’s Cereal.



Multiple lines of cereal have been repackaged with messages prompting the Homosexual Agenda.



For decades, children have enjoyed their cereal while reading the fun stuff on the back of the box.



Only now, they will be reading that their gender is a myth.



We need to show Kellogg’s that we will not tolerate this blatant targeting of our children.



Boycott their cereal starting today.



That is what I am asking you to do for June and LMNOP+ Month.



Sign your Pledge to boycott Disney, Coke and Kellogg’s — just click here.



Together, we can all Quit the Homosexual Agenda for LMNOP+ Month!



But after you sign, I still need your help.



In order to make any boycott effective, it must be widespread.



Public Advocate has many supporters, but we will have to reach 10 million pro-Family Americans to make this boycott an unstoppable force.



And in order to reach 10 million people with our message, I need your financial support.



I will need to run ads on the internet, boost social media posts, mail letters, send millions of emails and so much more.



So please, first Sign your Pledge to Quit the Homosexual Agenda…



…and then please consider chipping in a generous donation to fund our efforts to reach 10 million Americans this month.



For the Family,



HON. EUGENE DELGAUDIO

President, Public Advocate of the U.S.



P.S. Public Advocate is proud to announce that June is LMNOP+ Month in support of real Family values.



We will not tolerate the use of June to push the radical Homosexual Agenda.



That’s why I’m asking to make this June the month you Quit the Homosexual Agenda.



Click here to sign your Pledge to Boycott corporations that are specifically targeting your children with sexual indoctrination.



And after you sign, please chipping in a generous contribution to help us reach 10 million Americans with this call to action!



*** Public Advocate is a non-profit 501(c)(4) that fights for the Family. As such, we do not endorse or oppose any candidate for office.



Public Advocate is a non-profit organization that fights the radical agenda of the Homosexual Lobby. Public Advocate receives no government funds. You may reach us at: Public Advocate, P.O. Box 1360, Merrifield, VA 22116; phone (703) 845-1808; https://www.publicadvocateusa.org.




