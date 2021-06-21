Is “Facist-Communist” Biden going to Displace you as happened in Mexico?

June 21, 2021

Today, the Market Ticker reminded me of what happened in Mexico and caused the illegal immigration explosion when it reported “Oh Look, Now They’re Normalizing Displacing You!”:

Rising real-estate prices are stoking fears that homeownership, long considered a core component of the American dream, is slipping out of reach for low- and moderate-income Americans. That may be so — but a nation of renters is not something to fear. In fact, it’s the opposite. [Atlantic article]

Complete crap…

… Renters have none of this; they are subject to the vagaries of the market and liquification of said market screws them as often as it helps. A renter who has a stable job and wants to raise kids with some continuity but has the market turned into a casino can and will be forced out at the whim of a landlord or local tax assessor who make it impossible to remain in their home.

There is no possible way to consider this is a public good.

As institutional investors increasingly enter the housing market, however, the incentives begin to shift. Large investors can expand or redevelop their properties themselves, because they benefit from a greater number of overall tenants, even if rents themselves dip.

Baloney…

… Your landlord can raise the rent each year. You might not be able to pay. Then you have to move.

If you have kids, or pets, this becomes a problem. It is especially a problem with children.

What happens when there are no stable families 20 years on?

Your society collapses, that’s what.

Maybe we should contemplate collapsing them instead. [https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?singlepost=3666824]

Are the illegal immigration, abortion and homosexual agenda created by crony capitalism also called “Facist-Communism”?

The Globalist monopolies and their Socialist friends are behind the recent push for abortion and homosexual “rights” in Mexico. (We know that Bill Gates and other monopolist are behind the US illegal immigration, abortion and homosexual agenda.)



They are a big reason why there are a shrinking middle class and a shrinking living income for the poor. Poor Mexicans who can’t survive in Mexico are forced to come to the US, which is causing the illegal immigration problems.



Helen Coster in 2007 reported:

Carlos Slim Helu’s fortune is up almost $20 billion in a year, built amid poverty and resentment in Mexico…

… Slim, 67, amassed his pile in a nation where per capita income is less than $6,800 a year and half the population lives in poverty. His wealth comes to 6.3% of Mexico’s annual economic output; if Gates had a similar chunk in the U.S., he’d be worth $784 billion. It’s enough to give any populist heartburn…

… As the best-known patriarch among the ruling families that dominate the Mexican economy, he draws the most fire for the distinctly Mexican form of crony capitalism that pervades the national economy. The cement industry is largely controlled by one player–Cemex (nyse: CX – news – people )–and its billionaire chief, Lorenzo Zambrano. Mexico has two national television networks, run by the country’s ruling elite–TV Azteca, run by Ricardo Salinas Pliego; and Grupo Televisa (nyse: TV – news – people ), controlled by Emilio Azcárraga Jean, favorite son of the Azcárraga clan. Even tortillas are a monopoly market, controlled by the González Barrera family’s Gruma, which has a 71% share of sales. In January people protested in the streets of Mexico City after tortilla prices doubled.



“Mexico has a dense, intricate web of connections and personal ties between the government and the business class,” says Denise Dresser, a Slim basher who teaches political science at Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM). “This ends up creating a government that doesn’t defend the public interest, that isn’t willing to go out and regulate in the name of the consumer,” she says. “But it is rather willing to help its friends, its allies and, in some cases, its business partners thrive at the expense of the Mexican people.” [http://members.forbes.com/forbes/2007/0326/134.html?token=MTggSnVuIDIwMDcgMTc6MjM6MzkgKzAwMDA%253D and https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2007/06/are-illegal-immigration-abortion-and.html%5D

Unfortunately, this is what is happening in the US.



If we don’t want Socialism, we need to fight against crony capitalism also called the “Facist-Communist corporate model.” It is destroying democracy and a fair free market system.

Is Joe Biden a “Facist-Communist corporate model” dictator?

The American Thinker implied that he is a dictator:

Joe Biden was inaugurated a week ago, and like the dictator his handlers have long yearned to install, his has started out as a cruel administration. His 22 executive orders so far, more than any other president in history, have already sent tens of thousands of jobs down the drain with coldhearted carelessness. He stopped construction of the Keystone XL pipeline with the stroke of his pen. He has put all those who were working on the border wall out of work. As all those who opposed his candidacy suspected, he is doing China’s bidding. Of course he is; the Chinese own him. Every single person he has appointed to his Cabinet is aligned with China as well. It is quite likely that Biden has no idea how catastrophic the E.O.s he has apparently signed have already been for blue-collar workers across the country.

Biden’s handlers are leading him around by the nose, putting the words they compose on his teleprompter, which he has difficulty reading. It took the Obama administration a year to do this much damage. This crowd, believing they have absolute power in every sense of the phrase, have set about implementing the transformation of the U.S. from a democratic republic to a communist oligarchy. In a flash, there is no more freedom of speech or assembly. This new regime is about to make the COVID vaccine mandatory.[https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/202/01/one_week_in_biden_administration_shows_its_exquisite_cruelty.html]

Like a Chinese “Facist-Communist corporate model” dictatorship, the Biden/Kamala Harris administration is remaining silent over the outrage against the “billionaire Wall Street Traders” possibly because as the Wall Street Journal said Harris is their girl: “As Kamala Harris Joins Biden Ticket, Wall Street Sighs in Relief.” [https://www.wsj.com/articles/kamala-harris-has-taken-on-wall-street-wall-street-doesnt-seem-to-mind-11597254609 and https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/26/kamala-harris-has-complicated-history-with-wall-street.html]

It appears that the Biden/Harris regime is following the non-free market Chinese model of economic/political dictatorship which The Epoch Times called the “Facist-Communist corporate model.” [https://www.theepochtimes.com/on-the-21st-anniversary-of-the-persecution-of-falun-gong-by-the-chinese-communist-party_3439161.html]

Again, another name for the “Facist-Communist corporate model” is “Crony Capitalism.”

In a piece titled “Kamala Harris: Queen of the Crony Capitalists,” The American Conservative revealed:

By 2012, Harris was already a rising Democratic star and a potential gubernatorial candidate. When she announced that California would receive by far the largest share of the $26 billion during the initial announcement of the National Mortgage Settlement, it signaled her arrival to national politics…

Michael Hiltzik, a business columnist for the Los Angeles Times, called… the duplicity displayed by Harris and the other state AGs during the settlement negotiations was monumental. The AGs made common cause with big Wall Street firms that were selling the shares of the banks short in the pubic equity markets before each salacious headline appeared in the New York Times…

… Kamala Harris and President Obama refused to prosecute the guilty, but they were happy to use their legal powers to tax the shareholders of the big banks. The pension funds of public employee unions and teachers’ unions paid for Kamala Harris’ political career. There is nothing pro-consumer or even mildly progressive about Kamala Harris. She is the pinup girl of the corrupt corporate crony capitalist state. [https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/kamala-harris-queen-of-the-crony-capitalists/]

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He want you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.