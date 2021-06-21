|What Happens if the ElectionAudits Go Trump’s Way?
By Andrew W. Coy
American Thinker
June 13, 2021
(emphasis added)
HAT TIP: Rip McIntosh
What will the military, the Supreme Court, and the people eventually do? How will the military, the Supreme Court, and the masses react to the outcome? How will the military move, how will the Supreme Court rule, and eventually do the masses rise up and take to the streets…if it becomes clear that the presidential election of 2020 was compromised, was stolen, or at the very least had way too many abnormalities and illegalities and thus the wrong person is possibly sitting in the White House?
What happens if it becomes clear that President Trump was re-elected and the Progressives actually stole the election? What happens if we find out that the election was manipulated? What happens if?
We might find out these answers in the coming months. Maybe.
What about the forensic audits of the popular votes in the contested key states?
Before the actual election in November, President Trump predicted cheating as you’ve never seen before. President Trump said there would be voter fraud like never before in U.S. history. Many people throughout the White House believed and were certain that something felonious was about to happen.
At 10:30 on Election Night, President Trump was up by good margins in the key states. Then the key states shut down the election tabulations of votes “for the night.” (By the way, the stopping of counting votes for the night had never happened before in presidential history.) And then, when we woke up in the morning after the tallying of votes was supposedly shut down “for the night,” Joe Biden had pulled ahead, stayed ahead, and assumed the White House. As of this writing, Biden has 306 Electoral College votes, and President Trump has 232 votes. Two hundred seventy votes is the magic number to win the presidency.
But what about the forensic audits in the key contested states? Starting with Arizona, then Georgia, then Pennsylvania, then…
The forensic audit of the popular votes in Arizona being conducted right now is intriguing and also a little scary. The forensic audit of the popular votes should be able to catch and identify voting irregularities, cheating, abnormalities, and felonious actions. What happens if not only Arizona flips, but also Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin?
The vote-winning margins in these four states were about 1%, or even much less. Not a whole lot of cheating and theft required to flip the states, if that is what actually historically happened.
With Arizona’s 11 Electoral College votes, with Georgia’s 16, with Pennsylvania’s 20, and with Wisconsin’s 10, if those slim margins went to President Trump rather than Biden, the Electoral College vote would be 289 votes for Trump and just 249 for Biden.
With Trump needing only 270 for the win, maybe that is why the Progressives are so determined that the forensic audits should not happen. Maybe that is why the Deep State cabal does not want light to shine in on the actual votes last November.
What would happen next? ● What does the military do?
● How does the Supreme Court rule?
● And then how do the masses react?
● How do both the Patriot and also Progressive citizens react?
● Does the military put troops and tanks on the streets, especially in Washington, D.C., to keep Biden in the White House?
● Does the military arrest Trump for winning?
● Does the Supreme Court finally “man up” and hear the case of election fraud?
● Does the Supreme Court rule that President Trump is actually president?
● Does the Supreme Court rule that Trump is President Trump, but then the military vetoes the Court’s decision and keeps Biden in the White House?
What then do the people do? ● How then do the masses react to a probable fraudulent election?
● Do the Patriots finally take to the streets for a “mostly peaceful protest” of the election?
● Or, do the Patriots say they have had enough of the election fraud and fake president, and it gets violent?
● Does it become the Reds/Patriots versus Blues/Progressives on our streets?
What happens to America if?
It is looking more and more as if, no matter what, the military stays with Biden. The military is looking more “woke” than the Berkeley campus as the military drives out Christians, conservatives, and constitutionalists. The military is more concerned with fighting a nonexistent threat of global warming and a trickle of “white supremacy,” appearing unconcerned about a rising Chinese communist menace.
The Supreme Court might be different. There were three Supreme Court members who actually wanted to hear the cases of presidential election fraud. They wanted to see the facts, but it takes four Court members to agree to hear a case. The two key members of the Supreme Court would be Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. It is probable that Barrett and Kavanaugh feel guilty and impotent because of their weak refusal to be actual Supreme Court members and hear tough, politically charged cases. The two of them might have actually changed their minds and toughened up and will agree to hear new challenges of the 2020 presidential election — that is, if, if, if the four states of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin flip their Electoral College votes to Trump, and thus Trump has exceeded the 270 hurdle.
Or, will the Supreme Court cower again, just as it did last December?
It is hard to tell at this date if all this reads like a historical chapter of an election held in a banana republic south of the border, or does it read like a cheap novel that no one would believe could play out in America? The military, the Supreme Court, and the masses will have a lot to say either way. ● Do the Patriots simply wait until 2022 or 2024 and let Biden stay, even if not actually elected? ● Do the Progressives say that under no circumstances, including the jailing of political opponents, does President Trump ever get back into where he was legally elected?
Keep a sharp eye on the audits going on now and throughout the summer. What happens if, by Labor Day weekend, more than half of the American people believe there was indeed election fraud and criminality?
It might not be pretty. It might get seriously ugly.
But, these professional forensic audits are necessary.
They must be done professionally and accurately.
They will have a big say in who resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for the next three years.
Maybe.
