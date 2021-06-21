

Joe Biden Defies Bishops, Attends Mass Two Days After They Vote for New Communion Document

National | Steven Ertelt | Jun 21, 2021 | 9:10AM | Washington,

Joe Biden defied the nation’s Catholic bishops this weekend by attending Mass just two days after they voted for a new document on communion that could be used to rebuke pro-abortion politicians like him.

After the bishops overwhelming voted for the document and despite numerous bishops speaking up about the importance of the Catholic Church’s opposition to killing babies in abortion, the supposedly “faithful Catholic” went to mass anyway.

According to the Daily Mail:

President Joe Biden attended Mass on Saturday afternoon near his Delaware home ignoring a growing controversy as U.S. Catholic bishops try to block him receiving Communion because of his liberal stance on abortion.

He walked through the churchyard of St Joseph on the Brandywine before entering the church for its 4pm service.

He is a regular at the church when spending the weekend in Wilmington, and it was a familiar moment on a day marked by heartbreak. [Death of one of their dogs.]

Writing at the American Thinker, Monica Showalter called Biden “arrogant” for receiving communion so soon after the bishops stressed how repugnant it is for politicians who promote killing God’s children in abortions to claim they are in communion with the Church and pro-life Biblical teachings.



Which is a little arrogant, given that he wouldn’t exactly know unless someone among the bishops is leaking to him. It’s in the same vein as Democrat clowns “daring” the bishops to deny wonderful-them communion, too. LifeNews described his attitude as “defiant” and “smug.”

It’s actually a bit of a moot point in that Biden is married to a divorced woman whose spouse is still living, a hardline ‘no’ for communion, although one wouldn’t be surprised if the bishops broke their own rule and gave it to him while going hardline and denying it only to the little guys.

The problem here is that Biden wears his Catholicism on his sleeve as a means of personally profiting, a means of reaping votes. He’s using his membership in the Church to advance his political power. Joe Biden being Joe Biden, fully in the control of spinners, it’s quite likely someone at the White House press office called in the Daily Mail to cover his attendance at mass as a way to tell voters he was a “devout Catholic,” just as his spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, told us.

He may well have been trying to reap political hay off the controversy around him. Then, during the week, he doesn’t just hold anti-life views, but he uses his government power to act on them.

On Friday, a defiant Joe Biden essentially dared the nation’s Catholic bishops to deny him communion, saying he doubted they would follow through on any rebuke of his radical abortion agenda.

sked about the vote and the potential to be denied communion, Biden smugly dismissed it. Biden first appeared like a deer in headlights, not understanding the question and asking a reporter to repeat it before appearing completely unconcerned about the potential.

“That’s a private matter and I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Which is a little arrogant, given that he wouldn’t exactly know unless someone among the bishops is leaking to him. It’s in the same vein as Democrat clowns “daring” the bishops to deny wonderful-them communion, too. LifeNews described his attitude as “defiant” and “smug.”

It’s actually a bit of a moot point in that Biden is married to a divorced woman whose spouse is still living, a hardline ‘no’ for communion, although one wouldn’t be surprised if the bishops broke their own rule and gave it to him while going hardline and denying it only to the little guys.

The problem here is that Biden wears his Catholicism on his sleeve as a means of personally profiting, a means of reaping votes. He’s using his membership in the Church to advance his political power. Joe Biden being Joe Biden, fully in the control of spinners, it’s quite likely someone at the White House press office called in the Daily Mail to cover his attendance at mass as a way to tell voters he was a “devout Catholic,” just as his spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, told us.

He may well have been trying to reap political hay off the controversy around him. Then, during the week, he doesn’t just hold anti-life views, but he uses his government power to act on them.

On Friday, a defiant Joe Biden essentially dared the nation’s Catholic bishops to deny him communion, saying he doubted they would follow through on any rebuke of his radical abortion agenda.

sked about the vote and the potential to be denied communion, Biden smugly dismissed it. Biden first appeared like a deer in headlights, not understanding the question and asking a reporter to repeat it before appearing completely unconcerned about the potential.

“That’s a private matter and I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

