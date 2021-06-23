Memo to Joe: Crime Is a Criminal ProblemThe surge in violence is the direct result of Democrat urban policies, not a “gun problem.”

By: Mark AlexanderThe Patriot PostJune 23, 2021(emphasis added)

“To prevent crimes, is the noblest end and aim of criminal jurisprudence. To punish them, is one of the means necessary for the accomplishment of this noble end and aim.” —James Wilson (1790)

After a year of promoting violence and advocating for defunding police departments in urban centers perennially controlled by Democrats, apparently, Joe Biden and his Demo Party hacks are now SHOCKED to learn violent crime is continuing the surge they seeded last summer.

As the Demos’ “summer of rage” was heating up, featuring their Black Lives Matter and antifa movement constituent base of “peaceful protesters,” The New York Times noted, “Across 20 major cities, the murder rate at the end of June was on average 37 percent higher than it was at the end of May.” Of course, they blamed the surge on the pandemic. By August, a Wall Street Journal report on homicide found “double-digit increases in 36 of 50 biggest cities amid pandemic.“

While the FBI’s 2020 crime data will not be released until the end of July, the preliminary report indicates murder rates swelled by 25% — meaning the number of homicides would exceed 20,000 for the first time since Bill Clinton was blaming guns back in 1995. Aggravated assaults increased by 10% in 2020.

Based on data from the first quarter of 2021, homicides are up again, a whopping 20% over the same period in 2020.

Democrat political fortunes tend to suffer when crime surges, especially when there are countless examples of Demos, in effect, advocating lawlessness in the cities where those surges are occurring. Clearly, Biden and his Demo cadres are guilty of criminal negligence.

Now that Biden has single-handedly ended the pandemic, he’s falling back on the Demos’ knee-jerk scapegoat for explaining the violent effluent of their failed social policies: It’s a “gun problem.”

A quick search of Leftmedia propaganda platforms in advance of Biden’s remarks today returned the following predictable parrot-media “gun crime” headlines: “Biden’s plan to … tighten gun regulations” (Washington Post); “Biden to Speak on Gun Violence”(New York Times); “Biden set to announce his gun crime prevention strategy” (CNN); “Biden plans new steps to combat gun violence” (Reuters); “Biden to … focus on gun violence” (The Hill); “Biden to Launch Gun Crime Strategy” (Bloomberg); “Biden’s strategy to combat violent crime will focus on guns” (CNBC); “Biden to launch national effort to fight gun violence” (CBS). Ad infinitum — ad nauseam!

Indeed, the Biden administration just released his “fact sheet” on his “Comprehensive Strategy to Prevent and Respond to Gun Crime” — the plan for his “gun problem” solutions. It asserts, “Biden believes that the surge in gun violence that has affected communities across the country over the last year and a half is unacceptable.” Well, that is just special. Did he come up with that all by himself?

For the record, Biden has been promoting the BIG Lie that “white supremacy” is “the most lethal threat to the homeland today” — a claim to perpetuate his delusional assertion that the Capitol riot was a white supremacist insurrection, and thus all Trump supporters are white supremacists.

Despite the fact that Biden repeated that inflammatory fabrication in his intentionally divisive Tulsa remarks earlier this month, for some reason “white supremacists” and “right-wing extremists” are not mentioned in his “comprehensive strategy” to stop murder and violence.

Recall that Biden also declared, “We can’t give hate a safe harbor.” Indeed, I have argued that all murders are “hate crimes,” yet nowhere in Biden’s strategy is the word “hate” mentioned.

Moreover, there is only one mention of the gross racial disparity regarding murder and violent assaults: “Black and brown Americans are disproportionately harmed by the direct and indirect consequences of gun violence.” That is a load of spin. Actually, “Black and Brown Americans are disproportionately harmed” by Black assailants.

According to the FBI’s latest national crime statistics regarding interracial crime between Blacks and Whites, Black people committed 90% of interracial felonies despite representing just 13% of our population.

And of course, there is no mention of the fact that in cases where the victim’s race was known, in 88% of murdered Black people, the suspect is also Black.

Further, this racial disparity is also true in other crime categories, which dispels the assertion that somehow prisons have more Black inmates because of “systemic racism.” America is no more besieged by systemic racism than it is besieged by white supremacists.

This gross racial disparity in criminal assailants is not a new issue, as was made clear in a 2015 Harvard study of Black-on-Black violence. In that study, former New York City Democrat Mayor Michael Bloomberg noted: “Ninety percent of all people killed in our city — and 90 percent of all those who commit the murders and other violent crimes — are Black and Hispanic. It is shameful that so many elected officials and editorial writers have been largely silent on these facts.“

The Biden administration is, and will remain, completely and deliberately “silent on these facts.”

What Biden will also not mention in his “gun violence” plan is the murder of a police officer in his home state of Delaware a month before his disgraceful and divisive Tulsa comments. It will go unnoted in part because a Black hater, after assaulting an elderly White couple, murdered White police officer Keith Heacook without a firearm. He beat the officer to death. (Shades of another Black hater murder in Biden country…)

All of Biden’s proposed “solutions” are just temporary salves for the symptoms of the disease. Nothing he is proposing will treat the core disease that underlies urban violence, because that would require a massive shift in the Democrat Party’s race-hustling social policies.

Again, despite Biden’s assertion about the “consequences of gun violence,” the fact is, “Black and brown Americans are disproportionately harmed by the direct and indirect consequences of” Demos statist urban policies, and “gun violence” is the outcome.

The fact is, violence is a Demo-induced culture problem, not a “gun problem.“ Criminals commit crimes, and until Democrats reverse course on the social policies that have devastated American families and communities for decades, the consequential violence will continue. But Demos never miss an opportunity to deconstruct the Second Amendment.