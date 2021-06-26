SEARCH

Vigano: Francis Teaching “Blatant Heresy… a Very Serious Apostasy & a Terrible Blasphemy” & Has “Francis has Lost the Papacy”?

June 26, 2021

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)

Last year, CNS News reported that “Archbishop Carlo Vigano, the former Vatican ambassador to the United States, said this idea [of Francis] is a ‘blatant heresy’ and a ‘terrible blasphemy'”:

In reference to a document signed by Muslim Imam Ahmad Al-Tayyeb and Pope Francis that says the “diversity of religions” in the world is “willed by God,” Archbishop Carlo Vigano, the former Vatican ambassador to the United States, said this idea is a “blatant heresy” and a “terrible blasphemy.”

That specific teaching in the document has also been denounced by Cardinal Raymond Burke, an American, Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Kazakhstan, and numerous Christian scholars…

[… ]

“In his Abu Dhabi declaration, Pope Francis said that God wants all religions,” commented Archbishop Vigano. “Not only is this a blatant heresy, it is also a very serious apostasy and a terrible blasphemy.”

“Saying that God wants to be worshipped as something other than how He revealed Himself means that the Incarnation, Passion, Death and Resurrection of our Savior are completely meaningless,” said Vigano.

“It means that the reason for founding the Church, the reason for which millions of holy Martyrs gave their lives, for which the Sacraments were instituted, along with the priesthood and the papacy itself, are all meaningless,” he added. [https://www.cnsnews.com/commentary/michael-w-chapman/arbp-vigano-pope-francis-teaching-blatant-heresy-terrible-blasphemy]

Dr. Taylor Marshall on his YouTube show explained why after Archbishop Vigano said that the Francis Abu Dhabi statement is “blatant heresy” that it is possible “Francis has lost the papacy”:



“[Vigano said] this [the Abu Dhabi statement] is a blatant heresy… Let’s pause there. This gets into St. Robert Bellarmine where he says a manifest heretic immediately and de facto loses the papacy. So, if Bellarmine is right and Vigano is right that means that Francis has lost the papacy… then Bellarmine would also say there is a general council that then declares the deposition that the pope has fallen for manifest heresy.”

(Dr. Taylor Marshall YouTube Show, “Archbishop Vigano calls on Pope and Bishops to Repent Amidst Corona Crisis,” April 1, 2020, 16:16-16:58)



However, theologian Cardinal Raymond Burke disagreed with the YouTube podcaster Marshall’s claim that a “general council” is needed when the Catholic World Report (CWR) asked him:



“CWR: Who is competent to declare him to be in heresy?”



“Cardinal Burke: It would have to be members of the College of Cardinals.”

(Catholic World Report, “Cardinal Burke : ‘No, I am not saying that Pope Francis is in Heresy.” December 19, 2016)



Note that Burke said “members of the College of Cardinals,” not the whole College of Cardinals many of whom may be presumed to apparently be heretics. That sounds like a imperfect council not a “general council.”

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He want you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.