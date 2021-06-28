Posted on June 28, 2021 by abyssum
What can we conclude from Francis/Cdl. Bergoglio’s behavior in support for Martin’s LGBT activism?
Is this not prima facie evidence that he has abandoned the ministry of Jesus Christ our Savior,  the prophets, the apostles and fathers of the Church? Has he not turned to Judas and heretics instead in rejecting Holy Scripture and Tradition? 
Are there any courageous members of the college of cardinals who will come forward and clearly proclaim, Basta! Enough!?
Let us pray for the cleansing and purification of the Church starting from the top.
Phil
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/248162/letter-from-pope-francis-expresses-support-for-fr-james-martins-controversial-ministry?utm_campaign=CNA%20Daily&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=136747886&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8z8cSclO0SF7xqYcVCnIymEiT_QfUkiBMeLrpukvXoW1oPC7_9A2NYTWC04Wmou1Qorq950m0wcr3RT74k8BwvAyp_dQ&utm_content=136747886&utm_source=hs_email

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
