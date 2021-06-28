BORDER FIGHT PITS TEXAS AGAINST WHITE HOUSE — HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra is slated to visit an emergency shelter for children in El Paso, Texas, today, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to accompany former President Donald Trump on a trip to the border Wednesday. The Republican governor pledged this month to effectively close 52 shelters across the state that collectively house roughly 4,500 unaccompanied immigrant children. Abbott’s plan to yank the facilities’ licenses would go into effect at the end of August. It’d upend the administration’s refugee resettlement efforts, and federal health officials have threatened to sue, Adam writes.A series of tense letters between Becerra and a defiant Abbott this month obtained by Adam shed light on the GOP’s broader campaign to hammer Biden over immigration and border security.Abbott’s order is the most drastic attempt yet by a state to decouple itself from a long-running federal program that relies on state-licensed organizations to shelter migrant children until they can be placed with guardians. That would leave more than a quarter of the nation’s entire population of migrant kids without anywhere to stay. Texas hasn’t offered any housing alternatives, with Abbott insisting that it’s HHS’ responsibility.HHS has accused Abbott of launching a “direct attack” on the administration’s effort to care for record numbers of unaccompanied children crossing the southern border and said it’s consulting with the Justice Department on necessary legal action.