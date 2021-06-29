REVELATIONS MADE BY THE SIX DEMONS DURING THE EXORCISM OF ANNELIESE MICHEL

.

What Lucifer said:-

.

“I want to conquer the earth for myself. In the meantime, I make a rich booty. I am filling up my kingdom. I take whatever I can take, I must convince you of this”.

.

“The majority have abandoned the Nazarene. How foolish! Those still faithful are a small flock”.

.

“I took Judas with me! He is always at my service. He is damned. He could have saved himself, but he has not followed the Nazarene”.

.

“The enemies of the Church belong to us”.

.

“O, if you had an idea of how things stand below! The visionary children of Fatima have seen it. If you had an idea….. you would be on your knees day and night at the tabernacle. I had to say it because the High Lady compels me to”. The ‘High Lady’ refers to Our Lady.

.

Fr Renz asks Lucifer – “You are responsible for heresies, eg those of Kung!”. Lucifer replies – ” Yes and we have still more”.

.

Lucifer said – “The priests should say that I exist. Or else they will all go down!”

.

Today, hardly anyone believes any longer in the Immaculate Conception. And the Church? At present, most believe it is only a community. The modernists are killing it evermore. We are hard at work at this, and we throw much poison into the Church, so it might be discredited. By now, those who believe in the Church and are faithful and believe in Her [teachings] are very few. The rosary? They think it is “modern”. Many believe that after life, everything is finished. These are very many, and they live accordingly, because they do not pray any longer. Sins reach Heaven: but the thing will not last long. The one of 1917 [the Blessed Virgin Mary at Fatima] said it. But only a few have listened to her. Death, tribulations, and famine, O yes, they will surely come again!”

.

What Judas said:-

.

“I am damned for eternity! You careless people, if you could just imagine what it is to be damned for eternity! I am damned!

.

“I will not come out of the girl. Down there, it is too tormenting”.

.

“If people knew what was in store for them by not going to church! It will fair them extremely bad”.

.

“These modernists are the result of my work and they already belong to me”.

.

.

“Humanae Vitae is also with no result. It is useless”

.

“The religious in monasteries watch TV and don’t pray enough, do not kneel down and they extend their paws (ie, receive Holy Communion in the hand).

.

What Cain said:-

.

“I have killed my brother. I am burning”

.

What Hitler said:-

.

“Men are so beastly stupid! They believe that after death all is finished. But life goes on, either up or down”

.

What Father Fleischmann said:-

.

“I was a priest at Ettleben. I am damned. It is horrible down there. Judas pulled me down there”.

.

” I am damned because I fulfilled my duties very badly”

.

“I have killed 1 person and I had women”.

.

“I prayed too little. I was always in a hurry to finish my sacred duties. Now, I am down there languishing for eternity”.

.

“No priests should marry”.

.

“If the bishops did not permit communion in the hand, this would not have happened” (this refers to consecrated hosts being sold).

.

What Nero said:-

.

“You should follow the message of Fatima!”

.

“Humanae Vitae is decisive, the whole Humanae Vitae!”

.

“The rosary should be recited, or else it is the end!”

.

Fr Renz asks about Bishop Lefebvre. Lucifer replies, “Ha! That one! But they don’t believe in him. What a pity”.

.

Miscellaneous things the demons said:-

.

“The modernists are killing the Church. We are hard at work at this”.

.

“No one speaks any longer of us, especially the parish priests”.

.

“The bishops are so foolish as to believe the theologians like Kung rather than the Pope.”

.

“This is the month of the rosary but very few recite it, because the parish priests think it’s not modern. They are so foolish! If they knew its importance! It is a strong weapon against Satan and against us.”

.

Nero said, “The Dutch bishops are heretics. They have become unfaithful to the Pope!”

.

“Catholics have the true doctrine and they run after the Protestants like prostitutes!”

.

“There in the synods, they continue to deliberate. The bishops already know what they should do. There would be no need of synods if they followed the Pope. For them the Pope is foolish! They are those who let that thing (the host) be given in the hands!”

.

“The doctrine is falsified in the Church!”

.

“Many do not go to church any longer. No one kneels down to the Blessed Sacrament. And the Church is not doing well since the time it was founded. The churches are so modern! The Nazarene and His Mother are now attacking!”

.

“People should go to confession”.

.

Judas says, “The giving of Communion in the hand was my work”.

.

“Holy water should come back to houses! Also, the crucifix should return to its place in the home”.

.

“The Holy Face should be venerated!”

.

“It is very important to pray to St Joseph. Rather it is most important!”.

.

“If the message of Fatima is not given due importance and Humanae Vitae, a new punishment will come”.

.

“It won’t last much longer. The chastisement is coming”.

.

“The contents of the audio cassette must beforehand be made public. Many will yet be saved.”

.

“Guardian angels are day and night near you, behind you. Today people do not believe in guardian angels. Guardian angels are my enemies. I hate them.”

.

Nero said, “Abortion is homicide”

.

Lucifer said, “The apparitions of San Damiano and Montechiari are true. The Church did not approve them, but this is the fruit of our work.”

.

Judas said, “People standing during Holy Communion pleases me more than kneeling. I do everything possible that no one be on his knees.”

.

In 1975, Judas also said, “We are very happy with the new reforms. We are most happy with these changes.”

.

“ABORTION AND IT DOESN’T MATTER WHICH MONTH (THE ABORTION TAKES PLACE), IS MURDER AND THAT THE THINGS, THE EMBRYOS, DO NOT REACH THE VISION OF GOD. BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT BAPTIZED.

.

The Priest asks, Where to the Embryos go when they are not baptized? Not to Hell? NO!!!

.

MORE MUST BE PRAYED TO THE HOLY GUARDIAN ANGELS THE PEOPLE MUST PRAY MORE TO THEM BECAUSE, BECAUSE, BECAUSE, BECAUSE…

THEY ARE MY ENEMIES I HATE THEM. YES, BECAUSE, BECAUSE THE POWER OF HELL RIGHT NOW IS SO GREAT! YES, AND THE PEOPLE MUST IMPLORE THEIR GUARDIAN ANGELS SO THAT THEY WILL STAND BY THEM!