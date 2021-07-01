The Democrat Architectsof White Supremacy

Democrats are the historical architectsand political beneficiaries of systemic racism.

By: Mark Alexander

The Patriot Post

June 30, 2021

HAT TIP: RIP MCINTOSH

“The nation which indulges towards another an habitual hatred, or an habitual fondness, is in some degree a slave. It is a slave to its animosity or to its affection, either of which is sufficient to lead it astray from its duty and its interest.” —George Washington (1796)