The Democrat Architectsof White Supremacy
Democrats are the historical architectsand political beneficiaries of systemic racism.
By: Mark Alexander
The Patriot Post
June 30, 2021
HAT TIP: RIP MCINTOSH
“The nation which indulges towards another an habitual hatred, or an habitual fondness, is in some degree a slave. It is a slave to its animosity or to its affection, either of which is sufficient to lead it astray from its duty and its interest.” —George Washington (1796)
This week, as we prepare to celebrate our American Independence Day and the launch of the most enduring assertion of individual liberty in the history of the world, it is worth taking a look at another “independence day” codified into federal law two weeks ago.
June 19 is now a federal holiday. Historically known as “Jubilee Day” or “Emancipation Day,” the celebration originated in Galveston, Texas, to commemorate that day in 1865 when General Order No. 3 proclaimed the freedom of remaining slaves in Texas — then the last state of the Confederacy. It enforced Republican President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which took effect on January 1 of 1863.
The official holiday, called Juneteenth National Independence Day, received unanimous support in the Senate and overwhelming bipartisan support in the House — the only objections being how Democrats had politicized the commemoration. President Donald Trump advocated for the date’s national holiday status last year, and it’s the first national holiday to receive legal status since the establishment of Martin Luther King Jr. Day by Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) rightly noted: “As Texans, we’ve long understood the importance of Juneteenth. When President Trump said it should be a holiday, many of us said it was long overdue. We should be proud and unified in celebrating this day as an important historical milestone for freedom and inalienable rights. Freedom is always worth celebrating! … Republicans have been and always will be the party of freedom over tyranny and liberty over oppression.”
But more to the point, the chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, our friend Allen West, observed, “Juneteenth is a celebration of why the Republican Party was established in 1854, the abolition of slavery.” West also noted: “Today, the Democrats are economically enslaving Blacks and have turned inner-city communities into modern plantations of welfare and economic dependence. Juneteenth is a celebration of why the Republican Party was established in 1854, the abolition of slavery. Only a flaming incompetent idiot would give the party of the jackass any credit for Juneteenth.“
Our grassroots writer Patrick Hampton (who identifies as “Brown,” not “Black“), after seeing photos of Biden surrounded by Black members of Congress at the Juneteenth signing, observed, “You know, 155 years ago, their white Democrat masters would have considered them ‘house Negroes.'”
Indeed, over the last 50 years, Democrats turned Martin Luther King’s dream into a nightmare for tens of millions of Black men, women, and children. That’s the irrefutable Democrat record.
To that end, in Chicago alone over the new Juneteenth holiday weekend, there were hundreds of assaults and 10 murders, mostly Black victims assaulted and murdered by mostly Black assailants. Much to the disappointment of Joe Biden, none of the victims this year or last were murdered by “white supremacists.“
As our Nate Jackson asked regarding the proposed holiday, “So why are Democrats so intent on memorializing an extraordinary Republican accomplishment?” He concluded, “Many reasons, but deceitful pandering is chief among them.”
At the forefront of that deceit, Biden has devoted a lot of rhetorical gas to the creation of a mythical bogeyman of “white supremacy,” which he insists is “the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today.”
Two weeks ago, I outlined the fallacy and absurdity of Biden’s “white supremacy” claims, a BIG Lie to perpetuate his delusional assertion that the Capitol riot was a white supremacist insurrection.
Of course, his delusional reference to “white supremacists” and “right-wing extremists” is, by extension, a thinly veiled code for anyone who supported the conservative domestic and foreign policies of the Trump administration over the last four years.
These “white supremacists” are the architects of what Biden claims is “one of the great crises of our time,” that catch-all race-bait phrase, “systemic racism.”
Biden built his stairway to the presidency on the erroneous claim that America is besieged, top to bottom, with “systemic racism” and “white supremacists.”
However, America is no more besieged by systemic racism than it is besieged by white supremacists — at least not by the definitions of “systemic racism” and “white supremacist” Biden and his Demo cadres promote.
However, there is a widespread and much more subversive form of white supremacy across our nation: white supremacists who are in fact the architects and authors of systemic racism. These racial supremacists benignly hold the view that the White race is superior to other races, and they demonstrate that constantly by pandering to Black and Hispanic Americans — but would never admit to such white supremacist beliefs in words.
In a July 2000 speech to the NAACP, President George W. Bush declared to great applause: “Discrimination is still a reality, even when it takes different forms. Instead of Jim Crow, there’s racial redlining and profiling. Instead of separate but equal, there is separate and forgotten.“
He then asserted these memorable words: “I will confront another form of bias: the soft bigotry of low expectations.“
The harsh reality is, there is nothing “soft” about the “bigotry of low expectations.” In fact, that bigotry is the direct result of white supremacy, but not the “KKK” variety. It’s the result of a much more insidious and subversive variety because the wolves who perpetuate it masquerade as the sheep they are ostensibly protecting.
Thus, I would submit that the most dangerous white supremacist in America is … Joe Biden. After all, he’s the titular head of the white privilege Democrats who have built a political empire pandering to the “lesser” races. Biden is not of the variety of white supremacists who are overtly racist, but the variety whose pandering to Black and Hispanic people is framed by the Democrats’ bigotry of low expectations — implying non-whites are an inferior and subservient constituency.
Moreover, as a direct result of generations of Democrat Party oppression of Black and Brown people, the most obvious racists in America, those who demonstrate overt hatred for others based on their race or ethnicity, are the large cadres of black supremacists, most notably now the radicals who lead the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement.
But the most influential and insidious of white supremacists are the Democrat Party’s regressive leaders and their white privilege leftistadherents who placate black Americans, in effect segregating them into a modern underclass of people whom they insist are incapable of taking care of themselves. And every black politician who buys into such ugliness is the equivalent of what the Democrat slave owners once referred to as “house slaves,” those who were trustworthy enough to be in direct association with their white masters.
The result of their bigotry is the racial Balkanization of America.As political observer, Candace Owens, concludes: “Democrats know that they can no longer use physical force to enslave Blacks, as they once did. Today, they weaponize language, the media, and culture to convince black people to oppress themselves. If you hold a permanent view of yourself as a victim, you become your own oppressor.”
Furthermore, as political analyst Andrew McCarthy notes in his column on the race demagogue politicians: “America has a serious racial problem. Not a racism problem, a racial problem. We have a party in power whose strategy for remaining in power is to divide the country along racial lines. Democrats calculate that urban-centered racialist tribalism, amplified by media and pop-culture allies and underwritten by cowed corporations, can cast mainstream America as a deplorable bastion of white supremacism.“
Fact is, the solution to racism is not more racism, but for Democrats, the systemic exploitation of race is the solution to maintaining power and the status quo.