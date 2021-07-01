Dem Civil War: Fukushima Kamala Glows as Democrat’s Fight For Survival



By Kelly O’Connell



July 1, 2021





Voyage of the Damned: Democrats were beyond thrilled hearing Biden declared Prez. But after rum-soaked celebrations, their heads cleared and doubts arose. In already plague-infested times, they should have declined selling their soul for a quick and dirty victory. By drafting the aged, infirm, and preposterously unserious to gain back the levers of power—hic incipit pestis—so starts Dem’s oozing terminal illness. Satan now whacks White House doors demanding his pound of flesh. As Shakespeare wrote:

“If there were a sympathy in choice, War, death, or sickness, did lay siege to it, Making it momentary as a sound, Swift as a shadow, short as any dream, Brief as the lightning in the collied night That, in a spleen, unfolds both heaven and earth, And ‘ere a man hath power to say, ‘Behold!’ The jaws of darkness do devour it up; So quick bright things come to confusion.”

Kamala, a Titanic Carrying Liberals to Ocean’s Bottom

Nominate the Lame & Infirm: Joe Biden isn’t fit to be a Waffle House greeter. Worse, Democrat’s free-will choice of political poseur Kamala is one of the great mistakes of modern politics.

Giggling at her Les Miserables-esque rise, political teacup poodle Kamala carries all the gravitas of a junior high cheerleader.

The best part—serious Democrats know they’ve committed a democrat capital offense and therefore signed on for political suicide. So, with two incapable top leaders and no obvious master plans, Dems must now offer a spectacle and pay for their sins by public expiation.

War of Beclowned Kamala:Is any American secretly pleased with the new VP besides Kamala herself? An unreported war rages in the Dem Party over Harris’ utter unfitness for higher office. Can Unbearable Lightness of Kamala be trained? But isn’t that like asking an unskilled army draftee to learn anatomy during battle-field surgery? Or can Harris be embarrassed into resigning? Her appointment to head the catastrophic border crisis was all about forcing her to woman-up and lead or be outed. Spectacular fail! Deafening demands for the aged-coquette to resign now rebound off the walls of DC’s power centers, while she covers her ears, looking around, trembling wide-eyed—like the fawn in Bambi Meets Godzilla.

A VP Harris Talk on Border is Like a Crack Addled Mr. Roger’s Warnings on Drugs

Typhoid Kamala Must Be Sacrificed: Like a one-legged kicker, the VP’s status is untenable. Her future presidency, unsurvivable. It’s obvious Harris must be dumped for the Party to have a prayer.

But, how will it play out? Kamala’s office is already in strum and drang chaos. Will she feign illness? Can Kamala resign without explanation? How would that look for proponents of race and gender politics? About her office, it’s reported:

In interviews, 22 current and former vice presidential aides, administration officials and associates of Harris and Biden described a tense and at times dour office atmosphere…an insular environment where ideas are ignored or met with harsh dismissals and decisions are dragged out. Often, they said, Kamala refuses to take responsibility for delicate issues and blames staffers for the negative results that ensue. The VP herself bears responsibility for the way her office is run. “It all starts at the top,” said one of the administration officials, who like others requested anonymity to be able to speak candidly about a sensitive matter. “People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment,” said another person with direct knowledge of how Harris’ office is run. “It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s—-.”Turn of the Shrew: French Revolution style, Democrats foisted themselves on their own petard, and are now pondering the feel of the guillotine. After all, in leftist revolutions, the early rebels are always killed off. And so it will be for Kamala Harris.

Consider Kamala the Democrat’s Billy Budd, criticized, confronted, court-marshaled, and obliterated by Pelosi. Bon Voyage, giggling, ill-suited VP!!