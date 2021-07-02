NEWS

POPE BENEDICT XVI ADMITS HE PLAYED A CARNIVAL JOKE ON THE CARDINALS

Introduction & Summary by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Once again the intrepid Cionci, who reads German, has dug up in the official Biography-Interview of Pope Benedict XVI another pearl to shed light on what he is up to. For all those who demand that Benedict speak and explain himself, he has done so dozens of times. It is just that those who are possessed by the devil, globalism, freemasonry and personal careerist pride, cannot see it.

But for those who still admit truth exists and that words have meaning, Cionci focuses in on this passage from the book, “The Last Conversations” by Peter Seewald. Pay close attention to the words.

Seewald: “Originally you wanted to resign as early as December, but then you decided on February 11, Carnival Monday, the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes. Does this have a symbolic meaning?”

Benedict XVI: “That it was Carnival Monday I was not aware of. In Germany it also caused me some problems. It was the day of Our Lady of Lourdes. The feast day of Bernadette of Lourdes, in turn, coincides with my birthday. That’s why it seemed right to me to choose that day”.

Seewald: “The date therefore HAS…. “

Benedict XVI: “…an inner connection, yes.”

Click the image above to read Cionci’s full article, where he points out that no German could be ignorant of two things, that Feb. 11, 2013 was the day of Carnival, and that in Germany they play jokes on one another, on that day.

I will add my own comment: Since February 11th commemorates the first apparition of Our Lady at Lourdes, where she revealed her celestial name, saying, “I am the immaculate conception”, a name which is utterly singular in all of humanity, so Pope Benedict XVI on Feb. 11, 2013, did something entirely singular in the history of the Papacy, so that just as Satan was crushed by Our Lady’s purity and virginity, so the breed of Satan, who have infiltrated into the College of Cardinals and College of Bishops and clergy world wide, might be crushed by his trick of renouncing ministry but not munus, remaining the Pope and letting the wicked fool themselves.

For those who have already succumbed to the Marxist Critique, Catholics cannot trick the wicked, because that is “unjust” and “dishonest”. Only the wicked have the right to lie to Catholics, Catholics have the duty to be 100% sincere and tell the truth always to the wicked, as good little submissive servants.

For those who are careerists in the Church, but care nothing for God, a Pope cannot trick the clergy, because it is his duty always to reward and honor them and never correct them unless they happen to all agree to cast one or two out from their number, like Don Minutella or all those other honest priests after Vatican II who said that the Aggiornamento was wrong or of the devil.

But for Catholics, we confess that when an entire class is so morally corrupt that they need to be cut off from the living body of the Church, and are willing to cut themselves off from it, by pursuing with abandon the grab for power which accompanies a papal resignation, even if the resignation is not an abdication as the law requires, it is perfectly legitimate for the Vicar of Jesus Christ to be so discrete as to allow the fools, idiots and wicked run down the wrong path, to their own destruction.

If you have not yet noticed, we are living in the end times. The Mass was suspended at Easter and in many parts of the world even for an entire year. There are now orders to commit daily sacrilege and blasphemy in Church during the Mass. The clergy are 99% on board with this new religion of Satanic affrontery to the Living God.

And yet some devlishly proud and obstinate souls still insist that Christ’s Vicar be 100% sincere with those who are 100% insincere, and 100% straight-forward with those who are 100% crooked.

Pope Benedict XVI pulled the greatest joke on the Devil in the history of the Church after Pentecost. And now we Catholic have the right to laugh with him at his breed’s downfall.

7 THOUGHTS ON “POPE BENEDICT XVI ADMITS HE PLAYED A CARNIVAL JOKE ON THE CARDINALS”

Massimo Tessarotto JUNE 30, 2021 AT 9:46 AM Dear Alexis,

thanks to you and, of course and foremost, to Andrea Cionci for this nice but crucial discovery about PPBXVI!

Which corroborates the simplest possible explanation of PPBXVI’s fake resignment declaration.

Namely the thesis I have (humbly) submitted that Benedict XVI decided to offer himself to Jesus Christ as a victim of the Church!REPLY Islam_Is_Islam JUNE 30, 2021 AT 10:26 PM Dear Massimo:

Here is a comment that I’d copied into my email from August of 2018. The whole article at Louie Verrechio’s AKA Catholic can be found here: https://akacatholic.com/vigano-testimony/ You might find the whole of the comment thread interesting.frdbelland

AUGUST 27, 2018

I think something must be made clear and that people had better be careful about how they judge others! Archbishop Vigano told Vaticanist Aldo Maria Valli that “the…… network of complicity, silence, cover and mutual favors is extended beyond all words, and involves all the leaders, both in America and in Rome”. And when Mr. Valli asked “Why” the Archbishop replied: “Because those cracks mentioned by Paul VI, from which Satan’s smoke would have slipped into the house of God, have become chasms. The devil is working great. And not to admit it, or turn your face to the other side, it would be our greatest sin.”

Not let’s get this straight! Benedict, as I have shown in my “Thesis” maintained the Papacy, and this is proved through an analysis of the Official Latin Text of his Renunciation–which has never been refuted! He did not resign the Petrine Office as the enemies wanted him to do and hence what he did was an act of valor and courage, as well as trust in the protection of Our Lady. This act on the part of Benedict was contemplated, and most likely on account of his knowledge of the Third Secret as well as his knowledge as Prefect of the CDF and as active Pope.

But as Archbishop Vigano states clearly, what began as “cracks” turned into “chasms” and then says that “not to admit it, or turn your face to the other side, it would be our GREATEST SIN.” Why would it be “our greatest sin”?

The answer which cannot be denied IS because, as Benedict told those present at his last Wednesday audience on 2 February 27, he resigned the “EXERCISE” of the Office of Governing and of Teaching FOR A GREATER GOOD.

AND THAT GREATER WAS FOR THE COMMON GOOD OF THE CHURCH! BY WHAT HE DID, HE IN FACT KEPT THE PETRINE OFFICE OUT OF THE CONTROL OF THOSE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF SATAN AND THUS PRESERVED CHRIST’S PROMISE TO PETER AT CAESAREAE PHILIPPI THAT “THE GATES OF HELL SHALL NOT PREVAIL AGAINST IT [THE CHURCH]” FROM BEING A LIE AND THUS PROVING THE INDEFECTIBILITY OF THE CHURCH.

NOW!!!! THE PETRINE OFFICE IS A COMMON GOOD AND A COMMON GOOD IS GREATER, YES GREATER THAN ANY PERSONAL GOOD!!!!!!!!!!!! WHETHER IT BE BENEDICT’S OR THE GOOD OF INDIVIDUAL FAITHFUL. BUT….. IF BENEDICT HAD TAKEN ACTION ON MCCARRIK TO ITS LIMITS, HE WOULD MOST LIKELY HAVE BEEN MURDERED, AND THE CONCLAVE THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN CALLED WOULD HAVE OFFICIALLY ELECTED BERGOGLIO, AND IT COULD THEN BE SAID THE SATAN HAD PREVEILED OVER THE CHURCH AND HENCE CHRIST WAS A LIAR.

That Benedict was aware of the real possibility that he could be murdered if he tried to interfere too much CANNOT be denied. I challenge anyone to deny that this possibility absolutely existed.

So it is time we put our own personal goods, personal preferences, personal opinions, personal pride to rest and look at the COMMON GOOD OF THE CHURCH! And that is why Archbishop Vigano did what he did, he put his personal safety aside for the Common Good of the Church when he says “It would be our greatest sin” not to admit the attack of Satan on the Church!!! And he had flee his home on account of what he did! This is THE SAME SACRIFICE Benedict made and IT IS HIGH TIME that the Faithful admit that they have an obligation in truth and justice to recognize this and quit judging according to PERSONAL GOODS–which by the way in nothing other than JPII’s Personalism and Phenomenology!!!!! May Our Lady of Fatima inspire all to understand the real nature of what Benedict did.REPLY Pingback: ONE THOUGHT ON “POPE BENEDICT XVI ADMITS HE PLAYED A CARNIVAL JOKE ON THE CARDINALS” – www.proselitismodellascienza.it Treasa van Ommen JUNE 30, 2021 AT 1:28 PM This is all a mystery to me. I try to understand the situation but it seems a bit of a riddle! Please God, whatever the full story is, let it be pleasing to Almighty God and get the nod of approval from the Blessed Virgin Mary. Pope Benedict has always been in my mind, I regularly look at the many holy Nativity pictures I received from him over the years. They reside in my old Latin / English Missal. I could not reconcile myself to ‘Francis’. I just look on him as a millstone pulling down the Chair of Peter.

God bless you Brother Alexis.REPLY TRUTH please JUNE 30, 2021 AT 3:22 PM EXCELLENT!!! THE TRUTH IS NOW FULLY RECOGNIZABLE FOR ALL THOSE WHO LOVE TRUTH. However, for those who bask in self-love and lose themselves in self-righteousness, there remains a deep chasm of dishonesty, darkness, and wickedness as these reprobates continue to adhere to lies and deceptions, and they also cause others to follow them away from TRUTH, RIGHT REASON, and RIGHT JUDGEMENT. WE remember great TRUTHS from these scripture verses-Ecclesiastes 3:

1All things have their season, and in their times all things pass under heaven.

2 A time to be born and a time to die. A time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted.

3 A time to kill, and a time to heal. A time to destroy, and a time to build.

4 A time to weep, and a time to laugh. A time to mourn, and a time to dance.

5 A time to scatter stones, and a time to gather. A time to embrace, and a time to be far from embraces.

6 A time to get, and a time to lose. A time to keep, and a time to cast away.

7 A time to rend, and a time to sew. A time to keep silence, and a time to speak.

8 A time of love, and a time of hatred. A time of war, and a time of peace.

9 What hath man more of his labour?

10 I have seen the trouble, which God hath given the sons of men to be exercised in it.

11 He hath made all things good in their time, and hath delivered the world to their consideration, so that man cannot find out the work which God hath made from the beginning to the end.REPLY Teddi JUNE 30, 2021 AT 9:16 PM Br. Alexis,

Thank you for your ministry and work with fromrome.info. I want to learn and understand more. Please explain clearly and in detail what is happening in the Church. What exactly is happening during mass that you are referring to when you stated, “There are now orders to commit daily sacrilege and blasphemy in the Church during the Mass.” This statement actually frightens me. I want to be able to recognize it when it happens so I don’t participate or return to that parish. Where in the United States can one go to Mass where this sacrilege and blasphemy does not occur? Do I need to attend the Tridentine Latin Mass?

Thank you.

May God bless and protect you!REPLY Editor JUNE 30, 2021 AT 10:43 PM The sacrilege consists in removing Holy Water, wearing the Mass and dropping our Lord in the hands like a cookie because they do not believe that the God of Life can protect them from a winterflu.REPLY