We have been saddened by the release of Traditionis Custodes and all its implications.
Countless priests and faithful are deeply devoted–and many more are just now joyfully discovering–the riches of our ancient liturgical patrimony. Thus, we are at a loss to understand how restricting this Mass will “promote the concord and unity of the Church.” On the contrary, we have already witnessed it causing grave confusion and spiritual harm to both priests and faithful.
As stated in 2007 by Pope Benedict XVI, and restated on the front page of every issue of Benedictus:
“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too, and it cannot be all of a sudden entirely forbidden or even considered harmful. It behooves all of us to preserve the riches which have developed in the Church’s faith and prayer, and to give them their proper place.“
The Future of Benedictus
Regarding the future of Benedictus, we have received inquiries about whether we will continue to publish monthly issues, in light of the new motu proprio. Our answer is a resounding YES.
With only one issue of Benedictus in print, nearly nine thousand subscribers have clearly expressed their desire to know and worship according to the ancient Roman Rite, the Mass that Fr. Faber called “the most beautiful thing this side of heaven.”
As such, we remain convinced that there has never been a time when Benedictus has been more needed in the life of the Church. Catholics will continue looking for resources to keep them connected with the venerable calendar, prayers, meditations, and piety of the Ancient Mass–and we are determined to continue providing such a resource in Benedictus.
In fact, we are already busy adding even more unique content for future issues, such as a “Sacred Signs” section, explaining the mystical meanings behind the ceremonies of the Roman Rite according to medieval sources–most of which do not exist in the Pauline Missal of 1969, and can only be experienced in the Traditional Latin Mass.
What You Can Do Now
In the meantime, we encourage our subscribers to contact their local clergy and personally remind them of your appreciation for the traditional rites–rites that have formed centuries of Saints–and respectfully insist on “giving them their proper place.”
In the meantime, rest assured–Benedictus isn’t going anywhere.
Traditional. Accessible. Beautiful.
BENEDICTUS.
www.PrayBenedictus.com
