The above box shows the results of the compilation made by Father Donald Kloster of the statistics produced by the Pew Research Organization, the Cara Research Organization of the United States Catholic Conference, the Daily Wire Survey and the CatholicPhilly.com research organization during the years 1913-1918. TLM stands for the Traditional Latin Mass. NOM stands for the Novus Ordo Mass. It is obvious that Catholics who regularly participate in Novus Ordo Masses have a much better record of fidelity to the Gospel message of Our Lord Jesus Christ than Catholics who regularly participate in Novus Ordo Masses. It is no wonder that Jorge Bergolio and Company seek to destroy the Traditional Latin Mass and replace it completely wiith the Novus Order Mass. It fits in with their plan to transform the Catholic Church into an instrument of achieving the reset of the world into conformity with the goals of Freemasonry, Communism, Socialism and all the other isms seeking to create the New Order of Human Liberation.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Email

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Like this: Like Loading... Related