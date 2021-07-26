There’s Something SINISTER About The Man Who Assaulted Tucker Carlson!

Everyone needs a break from the grind and just a place to get away and recharge which is what Fox News host Tucker Carlson planned on doing on his flyfishing trip in Montana.https://lockerdome.com/lad/13274034347418214?pubid=ld-4453-1700&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fdailyheadlines.com&rid=&width=730

However, what had planned to be an enjoyable trip turned quickly when a man approached Carlson in a flyfishing shop and began to get in the popular host’s face.

The man bullied himself close to Carlson and then said “Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind,”.

Tucker immediately replied “I appreciate that” and then told the man to “settle down son”.https://lockerdome.com/lad/13235431449777510?pubid=ld-3284-9056&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fdailyheadlines.com&rid=&width=730

However, this wasn’t just anyone who approached Carlson as the media spins it to be. They want the masses to believe that random citizens are so angry at the conservative host that his presence in a store brings about anger and confrontation. Though that is not the case, in fact, the angry “customer” was Dan Bailey who had previously been part of the Asia Foundation.https://lockerdome.com/lad/13235432322192742?pubid=ld-4070-9632&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fdailyheadlines.com&rid=&width=730

This was all pre-planned and it just proves again that Tucker’s assertations that he has been spied on to be fact and not fiction.

Business Insider covered the story and shared these details:

The bizarre part of the incident that the mainstream media won’t cover is that the man who allegedly confronted Carlson was Dan Bailey who had previously been part of the Asia Foundation.

He’s a screenshot of a short bio of Dan Bailey from the Taimen Fund:

According to several documents found on the web, the Asia Foundation is a propriety of the CIA.

Take a look:

Here’s what Wikipedia has to say about the Asia Foundation:

“The Asia Foundation (TAF), a Central Intelligence Agency proprietary, was established in 1954 to undertake cultural and educational activities on behalf of the United States Government in ways not open to official U.S. agencies.” The Asia Foundation is an outgrowth of the Committee for a Free Asia, which was founded by the U.S. government in 1951.[18] CIA funding and support of the Committee for a Free Asia and the Asia Foundation were assigned the CIA code name “Project DTPILLAR”.[19] In 1954, the Committee for a Free Asia was renamed the Asia Foundation (TAF) and incorporated in California[20] as a private, nominally non-governmental organization devoted to promoting democracy, rule of law, and market-based development in post-war Asia. In the 1950s, the Asia Foundation “clandestinely supported anti-Communist motion picture industry personnel, ranging from producers, directors, and technicians to critics, writers, and general intellectuals in many parts of Asia.” In 1966, Ramparts revealed that the CIA was covertly funding a number of organizations, including the Asia Foundation.A commission authorized by President Johnson and led by Secretary of State Rusk determined that the Asia Foundation should be preserved and overtly funded by the US government. Following this change, the US government described the Asia Foundation as a “quasi-nongovernmental organizations” and said that “the core of its budget” was still provided by the US government.[20] The Foundation began to restructure its programming, shifting away from its earlier goals of “building democratic institutions and encouraging the development of democratic leadership” toward an emphasis on Asian development as a whole (CRS 1983).

As I said before, it is clear that the NSA is spying on Carlson and sending out goons to hassle him even in small towns in Montana.

Unreal!