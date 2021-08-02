Milliman Research Report1

2020 U.S. organ and tissue transplants Billed charges and Physician Billed charges extracted with comments

by

Paul A. Byrne, M.D.

July 13, 2021

1 Milliman Research Project. 2020 U.S. organ and tissue transplants: Cost estimates, discussion and emerging trends. January 2021. Prepared by T. Scott Bentley, FSA, MAAA, Nick J. Ortner, FSA, MAAA

1

Milliman, Inc., has published the 2020 edition of its triennial report on the number of U.S. organ and tissue transplants and estimated costs. 86% (38,794) of organ transplants were from a “deceased donor as one from whom at least one vascularized solid organ—heart, intestine, kidney, liver, lung, or pancreas.”2 Thus, although called “deceased,” the patient had a beating heart, circulation, and respiration (oxygen in, carbon dioxide out of organs throughout the body including “at least one vascularized organ”) that continued to one or more organs up to, or very close to, the time of taking the organ.

Annual costs per member per month (PMPM), including utilization and billed charges, related to the 30 days prior through 180 days after transplant admission for organ and tissue transplants. This includes single-organ transplants such as heart, intestine, kidney, liver, lung, and pancreas, and multiple-organ transplants; tissue transplants include bone marrow and cornea.

Per member costs increased by of 11% for those under age 65, and 10.5% for those age 65 and over when compared to the 2017 report. The analysis also examined trends in hospital lengths of stay, average waiting times for organs, and changes in survival rates between our 2017 and 2020 reports, with results varying by transplant.

4% (6324) were from a living donor. Living donors include bone marrow, kidney, and liver. A donor may live with one kidney with little danger because the remaining kidney enlarges to do the work that both kidneys previously shared. The liver can regenerate a donated segment. Intestine, lung, pancreas, and kidney-pancreas transplants can also use living donors.

“Living lung donors have a segment of one lung removed for transplants. Lung lobes do not regenerate the donated segment, but the average decrease in the living donor’s lung capacity generally yields minimal physical limitations for the donor.

“Living donor data includes living donors from whom organs were transplanted in the US. The number of living donor transplants may differ from the number of living donors because living donors might donate segments more than one organ or there may be multiple donors for one transplant.”

Living kidney donation is 5900 annually. Living liver donation has increased incrementally from 345 in 2016 to 424 in 2019.

2 United Network for Organ Sharing UNOS) defines a recovered, deceased donor as one from whom at least one vascularized solid organ—heart, intestine, kidney, liver, lung, or pancreas—was recovered for transplantation.

2

“Average one year survival rate has decreased by 13.6%; average 5-year survival rate has decreased 36%.

CHANGE IN SURVIVAL RATES

Since our 2017 report, patient survival rates appear to have generally decreased.

The decreases shown may be due to volatility arising from small volumes, changes in data or methodology, or other unknown reasons. (Highlights PAB)

NOTE: SURVIVAL RATES REFLECT THE U.S. ORGAN PROCUREMENT AND * SINGLE AND DOUBLE TRANSPLANTATION NETWORK AND THE SCIENTIFIC REGISTRY OF TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS DATA AS OF OCT 31, 2019 AND DEC 31, 2016, RESPECTIVE”

3

Organ Transplants in US (10 months) 2020: 38,794 Single organ transplants

Heart 3499 Intestine 38 Kidney 21963 Liver 8219 Lung-Single 821 Lung-double 2011 Pancreas 126

Total 36,677 Multiple Organ transplants:

Heart-lung 35 Intestine with other organs 58 Kidney-heart 238 Kidney-pancreas 900 Liver-kidney 807 Other multi-organ 79

Total 2117

Tissue Transplants in US (10 months) 2020: 77,760 Bone Marrow autologous14,745

Single Organ Transplants Male 57%

Race:

Female 43%

White 65% Black 16% Hispanic, Asian Other

Bone marrow allogenic Cornea

Total

Recipient Demographics 2019 (latest year with data)

9,950

Multiple Organ Transplants 62%

25%

55% 25% 19% 29%

53,065 77,760

4

BILLED CHARGES TOTAL $48,304,602,600 (48 billion) Of total charges, BILLED PHYSICIAN CHARGES $6,380,488,200 (6 billion)

Billed charges from period 30 days pre-transplant to 180 days post-transplant

CORNEA

NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 53,065 BILLED CHARGES $32,500

TOTAL $1,724,612,500

Physician during transplant admission $9200 Physician TOTAL $488,198,000

HEART

NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 3,499 BILLED CHARGES $1,664,800 TOTAL $5,825,135,200

Physician during transplant admission $111,100 Physician TOTAL 388,738,900

BONE MARROW

AUTOLOGOUS (donor is recipient) NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 9,950 BILLED CHARGES $1,071,700 TOTAL $10,663,415,000

$11,800 Physician TOTAL $117,410,000

Physician during transplant admission

ALLOGENEIC (donor may be related or not related)

NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 14,745

5

BILLED CHARGES $471,600 TOTAL $6,953,742,000

Physician during transplant admission $27,700 Physician TOTAL $408,436,500

LUNGS

SINGLE

NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 821

BILLED CHARGES $929,600 TOTAL $763,201,600

55,100 Physician TOTAL 45,237,100

Physician during transplant admission

DOUBLE

NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 2,011 BILLED CHARGES $1,295,900 TOTAL $2,606,054,900

Physician during transplant admission

$77,200

TOTAL $148,612,900

INTESTINE

NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 38 BILLED CHARGES $1,240,700 TOTAL $47,146,600

Physician during transplant admission

Physician TOTAL

$73,900 $2,808,200

6

KIDNEY

NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 21,963 BILLED CHARGES $442,500 TOTAL $9,718,627,500

Physician during transplant admission 26,200 Physician TOTAL 575,430,600

LIVER

NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 8,219 BILLED CHARGES $878,400 TOTAL $7,219,569,600

Physician during transplant admission

Physician TOTAL

PANCREAS

NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 126 BILLED CHARGES $408,800 TOTAL $51,508,800

Physician during transplant admission

Physician TOTAL

Heart-Lung

NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 35

BILLED CHARGES 2,637,200 TOTAL $92,302,000

Physician during transplant admission Physician TOTAL $5,071,500

490,600 4,032,241,400

23,900 3,011,400

$144,900

7

Intestine with other organs

NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 58 BILLED CHARGES 1,662,900

TOTAL $96,448,200

Physician during transplant admission $99,000 Physician TOTAL $5,742,000

Kidney-Heart

NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 238 BILLED CHARGES $2,664,600 TOTAL $634,174,800

Physician during transplant admission $173,300

Physician TOTAL

Kidney-Pancreas

NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 900

BILLED CHARGES 713,800

TOTAL $642,420,000

Physician during transplant admission

Physician TOTAL $35,550,000

Liver-Kidney

NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 807 BILLED CHARGES 1,355,100

TOTAL $1,093,565,700

Physician during transplant admission $88,400 Physician TOTAL $71,338,800

Other Multi-Organ

NUMBER OF TRANSPLANTS 79 BILLED CHARGES 2,185,800

$41,245,400

$39,500

8

TOTAL $172,678,200

Physician during transplant admission $144,500 Physician TOTAL $11,415,500

BILLED CHARGES TOTAL billion)

$48,304,602,600 (48

Of total charges, BILLED PHYSICIAN CHARGES TOTAL $6,380,488,200 (6 billion)

THE 2020 PROJECTIONS ABOVE REPRESENT ESTIMATED U.S. AVERAGE BILLED CHARGES AND UTILIZATION RELATED TO THE 30 DAYS PRIOR THROUGH 180 DAYS AFTER TRANSPLANT ADMISSION.

9

10

11

12

13

[Work product:

This Page (Cornea to allogenic) Total Physician Total

This Page (lungs to intestine) Total This Page Physician Total

This page (kidney to pancreas) Total This page Physician Total

This Page (kidney-heart to other) Total This page Physician Total

This Page Total

This page Physician Total

25,166,904,700 1,402,783,400

3,416,403,100 196,658,200

16,989,705,900 4,610,683,400

1,908,663,900 118,304,300

822,925,000 52,058,900 ]