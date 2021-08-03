SEARCH

“Dreaded Delta” COVID Lies, “Propaganda Bots” & “Your Strongest Defense is a Religious Exemption” against Death Vaccine

August 03, 2021

Today, renowned statistician Dr. William Briggs, who is a consultant and adjunct Professor of Statistics at Cornell University with specialties in medicine and philosophy of science reported on the “Dreaded Delta” COVID Propaganda lies of our elites and their “Propaganda Bots”:

LIES APLENTY

Here’s a screenshot (for when Twitter censors delete the original) showing lying is now official policy.

There are many more of these (do your own search, though after its exposure there are now many jokes). They all appear to originate with a Blue Checka calling himself “Sam Ghali, M.D.”.

I just left the ER. We are officially back to getting crushed by COVID-19. Delta Variant is running rampant and it’s MUCH more transmissible than the original virus. 99% of our ICU admits did NOT receive a vaccine. Virtually ALL of them wish they had. — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) July 22, 2021

His follow-up tweet right below this on 22 July says, “Just to give you some better insight into what is actually happening right now, we currently have MORE patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 than we’ve had at ANY other time since the pandemic began.”

People just can’t help but lie (see below for why we know it’s a lie). Even doctors. We saw this, too, in “Officer Dunn” who told Congress about the 6 January rally:

“One woman in a pink MAGA shirt yelled, ‘You hear that, guys, this nigger voted for Joe Biden!’ Then the crowd, perhaps around 20 people, joined in, screaming ‘Boo! Fucking nigger!’

This lie is just as in-your-face as Ghali’s. Since no one can question a black without being called a racist, and no one can question a doctor without someone saying “Are you a doctor?”, whoever is in charge of us knows they can get away with it.

Also, the need to be part of the story is overwhelming. Long-time readers will recall I had an exchange with another doctor back in March of 2020, who said he was “surrounded by death” because of the coronadoom in Seattle. This was at a time when the total attributed deaths for the entire state of Washington was in the single digits. When I called him on it, he deleted the tweet (and I neglected to save a screenshot).

Whoever is behind the bots thought the lie from the doc looked especially scary, and off it went. We’ve seen these bots before, and we’ve asked the question “Who is behind them?” without receiving any answer. [https://wmbriggs.com/post/36809/]

Moreover, constitutional lawyer Scott Lively is saying “Your Strongest Defense is a Religious Exemption” against Death Vaccine: Your Strongest Defense is a Religious Exemption. Register your sincere religious objection to forced medical treatments including the “vaccine” and we will provide you a personalized copy of the letter below. Until now we have only issued these letters upon request for those actually under pressure by a school, workplace, or other authority, BUT we are changing that policy to automatically supply one to each person who registers. The registration form includes an option to donate to FCBC, and we will use those donations to continue standing firmly for the Biblical and Constitutional Right of Personal Sovereignty in Medical Decisions.

REGISTER YOUR SINCERE RELIGIOUS OBJECTION TO THE COVID 19 “VACCINE” HERE

And please spread the word about this resource to help as many believers as possible more effectively resist these tyrannical mandates. We cannot make any guarantees, but this letter, backed by the intervention of your attorney (if needed) offers the best possible chance of backing down over-zealous authority figures trying to force you or your friends and family members to violate your religious rights. Ultimately we assume the legal battle will be decided (for good or bad) by the US Supreme Court, even though the moral and spiritual battle will continue for those who hold to the higher law of God. [Scott Lively’s Mission Dispatch, August 1, 2021, Observations and Action on Current Events, History and Theology.Subscribe HERE]

