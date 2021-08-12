Watch: Hunter’s ‘Pillow Talk’ Puts The Final Nail In Joe’s Coffin

August 12, 2021

Hunter Biden has said during a post-sex conversation with a female revealed by the Daily Mail as a hooker that Russian drug dealers stole his computer (this is not the one that was abandoned at a computer shop) during a Vegas drug and booze bender where he almost drowned in a hot tub, according to the video revealed by the tabloid.Video Player

“I spent f***ing crazy money,” Hunter is seen saying to the woman, before recounting the story of how he almost drowned while in a hot tub. “I was with these dudes. The one guy, each night he would be like ‘there is going to be so many people here, it’s going to be a crazy f***ing party’ and every night it is nobody.”

“I went to the hot tub alone, which hung over the top f***ing top floor, it’s glass, and it was ridiculous,” Biden’s son said. “And the last thing I remember is that I am sitting there. And I have never passed out, ever.”

“I come to and Miguel is the only guy there, the guy is quickly running around snatching things up, ok – and Miguel, and Pierce, his friend,” he said. “They had kicked everyone else out. And they had cleaned up the whole place, everything ok? And they were getting ready to go, and I woke up. And there was this Russian brunette there. She wouldn’t leave and they would not call an ambulance. And they did not know if I was dead or not.”

Hunter then goes into the moment he realizes his laptop was gone.

“I think he is the one that stole my laptop. I believe the three of them, the three dudes that were like a group. I took them everywhere. F***ing everywhere, crazy sh**,” he says. “They have videos of me doing crazy f***ing you know.”

“My laptop had tons of stuff on it, just left like that with the cam on. And he would always use a passcode and all that? It was f***ing crazy sh**.,” he said. “And someone stole it during this period of time. He did all this pretend search and sh**.”

Later, the hooker asks Hunter if he is worried that the videos could be used as “blackmail” material.

“Yeah in some way yeah,” Hunter says. “My dad [inaudible] trying to become president. I talk about this all the time.”

“If they do, he also understands I make like a gazillion dollars,” he said.

Author: Steven Sinclaire