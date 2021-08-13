

“Videos of four superstar doctors testifying before the Beit Din (Judges for Jewish law) in Israel:” please watch and share

Inbox

12 August 2021

RABBIS: “DON’T TAKE VACCINE”

4 Elul 5781

“The high Sephardic Jewish court in Israel declares the vaccine is a poison and should not be given to children or others.”

“Videos of four superstar doctors testifying before the Beit Din (Judges for Jewish law) in Israel:”

Dr McCullough:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VraZMGy6yKb97ARGa7eG9IhnrPeXMAqh/view?usp=sharing



Dr Ruby

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Dsu3J3LsZ0i539HKxusnlJik6d4P8mMk/view?usp=sharing



Dr Zelenko:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yp4q21bnrroCoGMj0ktGnsWlPvfDGXW5/view?usp=sharing



Dr Yeadon:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18k_KApHpRLDC4qarLwElbC4WvRuUHEne/view?usp=sharing

REMEMBER! THIS IS AN EXPERIMENT!!

If you initially took the vaccine, at least don’t continue to get it over and over again. They are admittedly tweaking the dosage.

Also, I have it from a reliable source that Dr. Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology, has said that, in accordance with the agreement the State of Israel signed with Pfizer, the State is forbidden to publicize ANY ADVERSE VACCINE REACTIONS FOR TEN YEARS!!!!!



~ ~ ~

“Prime Minister extorts hospital administrators”: Anger over Israel Today’s exposure of secret agreement (Machine Translated)

The political system erupted this morning (Thursday) after the publication in “Israel Today” , according to which there is a government agreement with the Ministry of Health and hospital administrators, on the addition of hundreds of standards of medical staff for the treatment of patients, including a secret and unprecedented memorandum of understanding.



Under this agreement, hospital administrators undertook not to report, warn or interview the media about hospital insufficiency in the treatment of corona patients in critical condition and other patients in critical condition, regardless of the actual situation in the hospitals and the level of patient care. This emerges from conversations with five senior directors of large hospitals in the country, some of whom were personally involved in an agreement between the Ministry of Health and the government. (Source)

Somebody explain to me why more and more people are STILL being put on ventilators EVERY SINGLE DAY, when it is already well known that most of them will die that way.

AND WHY IS THIS BEING WITHHELD FROM THE PUBLIC????!!!

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one dayThe data showed a 40% decrease in lung inflammation from treatment – from 55% to 15%, as seen in chest X-rays * …

High Court of Sephardic Rabbis declares the Vaxx poison



High Court of Sephardic Rabbis declares the Vaxx poisonEditorNo Description.

4 Attachments