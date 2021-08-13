Posted on August 13, 2021 by abyssum


The Vatican Trials: A Breakdown 

Christopher R. AltieriAugust 13, 2021 at 1:23 pm

After the preliminary audience in the Vatican’s maxi-trial of Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu and nine others on charges they bilked, swindled, hoodwinked, cheated, threatened, extorted, and/or stole millions from the Vatican, the business has taken on the look and feel of a phoney war. Don’t be deceived. The preliminary hearing on July 27th in Vatican City was basically a pre-trial hearing – a procedural prelude – with the next session in late October and those to follow it promising blood, steel, and fire (or at least major fireworks). 

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
