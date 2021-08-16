Is “Racist” Newsom in an “[Un-]Holy War against [Mexican] Nuns & Babies” as well as Black People & will he Lose for that Reason?

August 16, 2021

Black author Melissa Tate stated that Democrats for vaccine mandates and “vaccine passports” which apparently Democrat Gavin Newsom supports may be “racist”:

Melissa Tate@TheRightMelissaBlack people are the most “vaccine hesitant” by race. So all this talk by Democrats about “vaccine passports” to eat, have a job & travel … is their attempt to reinstitute racism.8:10 AM · Aug 14, 2021·Twitter for iPhone [https://twitter.com/TheRightMelissa]

The Washington Examiner also reported that Newsom is in a “holy war against [Mexican] nuns and babies”:

Gov. Gavin Newsom, in the name of battling the “patriarchy,” pledges to force nuns in his state to pay for abortions, and he’s furious that federal law constrains him in his holy war…

… It is illegal in California to buy a health insurance plan without also buying abortion insurance.

That means every insured person and every group buying group insurance is being forced to finance abortion.

What Newsom hates and wants to destroy isn’t abortion restrictions, there are almost none of those in California, but letting nuns insure themselves and their staff without making themselves complicit in abortion.

The Missionary Guadalupanas of the Holy Spirit is an order of nuns in service of the poor that started in Mexico City. U.S. Bishops asked the nuns to come to Los Angeles to help poor immigrants there.

But being pro-life Catholic nuns in Los Angeles is not allowed. If you want to operate in California, you need to buy into Newsom’s morality, which prescribes that abortion financing is good … and therefore mandatory.

The sisters aren’t trying to outlaw abortion. They’re not trying to stop anyone else from buying abortion insurance. They are simply trying to love their neighbors while running their own religious order according to the divine moral law. That is, the sisters don’t want blood on their own hands, even if they know their state government supports abortion.” [https://www.aei.org/op-eds/gavin-newsoms-holy-war-against-nuns-and-babies/]

Not only is Newsom apparently at war with Black people and Mexican nuns, but he may lose the California governorship because of his extreme positions on mask mandates and vaccine mandates which are opposed by a large number of Blacks and Hispanics:

The liberal California SF Gate website reported “Shock poll shows Gavin Newsom losing recall vote by double digits”:

Just prior to the start of the first televised debate in the Gavin Newsom recall election Wednesday evening, a shock poll showed the governor losing the first question (“Should Gavin Newsom be recalled?”) by double digits.

The poll came from Survey USA and the San Diego Union Tribune, and was conducted among 1,100 Californians from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4. It found that 51% of respondents were in favor of recalling Newsom, while only 40% wanted to keep him in power. The previous Survey USA/San Diego Union Tribune poll from May found 36% in favor of the recall with 47% opposed. [ttps://www.sfgate.com/gavin-newsom-recall/article/poll-Gavin-Newsom-recall-losing-Elder-Paffrath-16364991.php?utm_campaign=CMS Sharing Tools (Mobile)&utm_source=t.co&utm_medium=referral]

Moreover, the liberal California website thought the reason may be the California “mask mandates”:

What happened in two weeks’ time that sent Newsom from an uncomfortable, but somewhat stable five percentage point advantage to a much more precarious two percentage point advantage? There’s a good chance it’s just noise (the poll’s margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points), but if you’re looking for a real-life event that could have shifted public opinion, such an event does exist.

The end-of-July news cycle was dominated by coverage of the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, and 50% of California’s population is now under an indoor mask mandate.

In the Bay Area and Sacramento, some vaccinated residents have spoken out against the new mandates, and it’s definitely possible (if not very likely) there’s even more opposition to the measures that individuals would rather keep to themselves so as not to get labeled anti-mask.

Newsom himself did not issue any mask mandates, as the California Department of Public Health recommends, but does not require, indoor masks. That change in statewide guidance was accompanied by the governor stating that he supports counties that choose to implement mandates, so the governor can technically be linked to the new mask mandates. [https://www.sfgate.com/gavin-newsom-recall/article/Poll-recall-Gavin-Newsom-Larry-Elder-mask-mandate-16360329.php]

Might Newsom be losing not just because of the mask mandates, but because of the vaccine mandates?

Conservative scholar Dinesh D’Souza reported that “Blacks and Hispanics… have the lowest rates of Covid—9 vaccination”:Dinesh D’Souza@DineshDSouza

Which groups are not taking the #vaccines? Blacks and Hispanics. They have the lowest rates of Covid—9 vaccination. But the media pretends like the real culprits are Trump voters. Could this be because it’s easier to chastise and revile Trump voters than blacks and Hispanics? [https://twitter.com/DineshDSouza/status/1424094749393182720]

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it. SHARE

