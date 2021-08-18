Is Biden a Chinese Asset & is the Non-Afghanistan “International Terrorist” Taliban Military Operation being run by Chinese Ally Pakistan?

August 17, 2021

The terror, Najafizada said, is partly due to the makeup of the Taliban, which is “a movement held by the foreign fighters from different international terrorist organizations, from neighboring countries. They don’t have a national agenda, local agenda, an Afghan agenda.” – The Epoch Times

Is Joe Biden a Chinese Communist asset or puppet?

Is it possible that the presidency is being run by an agent of a foreign government as the Democrats and the media for four years falsely accused Donald Trump of doing to the point of impeachment?

Some pundits including Senator Tom Cotton, Congressman Dan Crenshaw and others are saying because of Hunter Biden’s suspicious dealings with China and for other reasons that his father, Joe, may be a Chinese Communist asset:

Tom Cotton@SenTomCotton Nov 23, 2020 As Bob Gates said, Joe Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Now he’s surrounding himself with panda huggers who will only reinforce his instincts to go soft on China. Nov 23, 2020 John Kerry will jet off to Beijing in pursuit of a climate accord with the world’s biggest polluter, the Chinese Communist Party. If Xi Jinping plays along, he’ll demand concessions. And we know what that means: more shuttered factories in the U.S., more hot air from Beijing. Nov 23, 2020What else will Biden, Kerry, & Blinken give away to “smooth relations” with Beijing? Will they stop efforts to arrest Chinese spies on our campuses? Rescue China’s electronic surveillance company, Huawei? Weaken export controls? Delay arms sales to Taiwan?… Nov 23, 2020America will be in deep trouble if the same officials who oversaw the Obama/Biden administration’s disastrous China policy enter office and roll back all of the progress made against Beijing over the past four years. [https://twitter.com/SenTomCotton/status/1330993653276405767?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw]



Rep. Dan Crenshaw@RepDanCrenshaw · Nov 23, 2020 Biden‘s plan is to let radicals destroy our economy, with little if any benefit for the environment, and huge benefits for China. We will fight this every step for the way. [https://twitter.com/RepDanCrenshaw/status/1330953537308782593?s=20] Paul Joseph Watson@PrisonPlanet· Nov 22, 2020 Joe Biden set to appoint another compromised SIMP for China. Imagine my shock.[https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1330733661155700736]

The next question which nobody apparently is asking, is the current Afghanistan Taliban military operation being run by Pakistan with the possible collaboration of China whom it is closely militarily and financially allied with? The Epoch Times reported that Afghanistan experts and “Rajiv Dogra, a former Indian diplomat and the author of ‘Durand’s Curse,’ a best-selling and critically acclaimed book” on Afghanistan stated the Taliban military operation may be run by non-Afghanistan “international terrorist[s]” who are controlled by Chinese ally Pakistan: The terror, Najafizada said, is partly due to the makeup of the Taliban, which is “a movement held by the foreign fighters from different international terrorist organizations, from neighboring countries. They don’t have a national agenda, local agenda, an Afghan agenda.” [… ]

Dogra said that the size of the Taliban’s forces and the military equipment they are using show that they’re supported and advised by an “organized state body,” and pointed to Pakistan.

“The strategy and quick change of tactics is another pointer of high professional input. A third indication is that the Taliban are using some of the tactics, like target killing, that groups like LeT [the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba] have employed in Kashmir,” Dogra said.

“If any further proof of the Pakistan Army’s involvement is needed, it is provided by the body bags of Pakistani soldiers that are regularly being brought back to Pakistan from Afghanistan. Taliban’s regular consultations with the ISI are the final proof of who pulls the strings.” [https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-taliban-wages-psychological-warfare-with-targeted-assassinations-experts_3939640.html ]

Moreover, most people don’t seem to know that Pakistan is closely tied to China militarily and financially according to Politico:

Protests, massive debt, dwindling cash reserves. Those are the consequences of Pakistan’s increasing reliance on China — but the country has still decided it’s all worth it.

It’s not what Pakistan anticipated when it happily embraced a $60 billion handout from China in 2013, when the countries formalized the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of Beijing’s international infrastructure strategy known as the Belt and Road Initiative. Initially, the realignment with Beijing seemed a win-win situation, as the cash-strapped South Asian country drifted away from its traditional ally: the United States. Beyond the geostrategic satisfaction of outflanking India, the traditional mutual archenemy of both China and Pakistan, there have been plenty of tangible economic benefits…

… The problem, Haqqani said, is that the various aspects of Pakistan’s relationship with China are intertwined. While European politicians can strike an investment deal with China while simultaneously criticizing its human rights record, Pakistan has a “one window operation.”

“If you don’t give them what they want in the economic realm, they push back in the military realm. To keep the military relationship going, they have to give up the economic realm,” he said. China is now Pakistan’s biggest arms supplier, and with Pakistan’s military playing an oversized role in its politics, the civilian government has to be wary it doesn’t upset its generals in addition to Beijing.

“In the end Pakistan ends up giving everything,” Haqqani said. [https://www.politico.eu/article/pakistan-learns-cost-of-economic-alliance-with-china/]Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

