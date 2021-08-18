White House Asks China and Russia for Help in Afghanistan

(RepublicanNews.org) – Afghanistan is currently a mess. Taliban soldiers seized control of the presidential palace in Kabul this past weekend, causing widespread fear and uncertainty. Thousands of foreign troops have reinforced security at Hamid Karzai International Airport as US officials hastily evacuate remaining personnel from the region. To further its efforts, the White House has reached out to other nations for help in restoring order to Afghanistan and the region.

On Monday, August 16, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price confirmed Secretary Antony Blinken spoke with China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, and Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, about recent developments in Afghanistan.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-



A readout of Blinken’s call with Wang showed he talked about security issues in Afghanistan and US/Chinese efforts to evacuate their respective citizens. Blinken had a similar conversation with Lavrov, and the two men discussed efforts to get US citizens and vulnerable Afghans safely out of the Middle Eastern country.

Coordination with China and Russia could be vital in the coming weeks and months. Both countries have indicated a willingness to work with the Taliban and acknowledge their control of Afghanistan.

Will that willingness put Americans in more danger, considering the already contentious relations between Moscow and Washington and rising US sanctions on Chinese companies?

Copyright 2021, RepublicanNews.org