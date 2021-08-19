THANKS BE TO GOD!!!

The Federal Trade Commission voted 3-2 along party lines to file a new antitrust complaint against Facebook, rebooting the case after a federal judge tossed the agency’s original suit in June.

The suit, originally filed in December, seeks to break up the social media giant by unwinding its Obama-era acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

FTC Chair Lina Khan declined to recuse herself from the vote. Facebook had sought to knock out the progressive antitrust advocate from its case because of her previous statements about the company and her work on a major tech antitrust probe by the House Judiciary Committee

Read more: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/19/ftc-reboots-its-antitrust-complaint-against-facebook-506248

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
