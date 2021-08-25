SEARCH

“Pfizer Scheme to Churn Out ‘Variant-Specific’ Vaccines Will Lead to More Variants” & “Biden’s Mark of the Beast”

August 25, 2021

The Defender reported “Pfizer Scheme to Churn Out ‘Variant-Specific’ Vaccines Will Lead to More Variants, Experts Warn… We’ve in a sense created now a super-dominant strain:

The UK government’s advisory panel, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said higher rates of virus circulation and transmission were creating “more opportunities for new variants to emerge.”

But other experts argue it’s universal vaccination that is creating highly transmissible escape mutantscapable of evading vaccines and subjecting the unvaccinated to infection.

​​Dr. Peter McCullough, board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases and clinical lipidology, said in a recent podcast: “There are clearly sources of information to suggest that once we start vaccination and we get more than 25% of the population vaccinated, we will allow one of the variants that’s in the background to emerge because it’s resistant to the vaccine.”

“That [theory] makes sense,” McCullough said. “Just like an antibiotic, once we get to a certain percentage of coverage with an antibiotic, we’ll allow a resistant bacteria to move forward.”

McCullough explained:

“If we were to go back in time six months ago, we had about 14 strains or more in the United States — all relatively small proportions. We had UK, Brazilian and there was always some Delta, by the way — it was always in the background. And there was a paper by Niessen and colleagues from Boston and Rochester Minnesota, a great paper — over a million sequenced samples. They looked at vaccination rates all over, and the variant proportions, and they concluded that with more than 25% of the population vaccinated, you’ll encourage a dominant strain to move forward.

“We’ve in a sense created now a super-dominant strain, we’ve encouraged a super-dominant strain,” though McCullough noted science showed the Delta variant is milder.

In an interview on “RFK, Jr. The Defender Podcast,” McCullough cited an Aug. 10 study in The Lancet that showed people who are vaccinated against COVID are more susceptible to the Delta variant.

According to McCullough, the paper’s authors demonstrated widespread vaccine failure and transmission under tightly controlled circumstances in a hospital lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam.

Geert Vanden Bossche is a virologist and vaccinologist who worked with GSK Biologicals, Novartis Vaccines, Solvay Biologicals, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Health Discovery team in Seattle and GAVI, The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization in Geneva.

In an Aug. 12 article, Vanden Bossche said universal mass vaccination will prompt dominant propagation of highly infectious, neutralization escape mutants, and naturally acquired — or vaccinal neutralizing antibodies — will no longer offer any protection to immunized individuals, whereas high infectious pressure will continue to suppress the innate immune defense system of the unvaccinated. [https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-ceo-albert-bourla-variant-specific-covid-vaccine/?utm_source=salsa&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=c3811d62-06de-4ff6-a562-5398d3e58269]

Moreover, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said “They are actually talking about people’s ability to buy and sell linked to the vaccine passport… They might as well call it Biden’s Mark of the Beast“:

Marjorie Taylor Greene @mtgreeneeThey are actually talking about people’s ability to buy and sell linked to the vaccine passport. They might as well call it They are actually talking about people’s ability to buy and sell linked to the vaccine passport. They might as well call it Biden’s Mark of the Beast.[https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1376630161223913485] Renowned statistician Dr. William Briggs who is a consultant and adjunct Professor of Statistics at Cornell University with specialties in medicine and philosophy of science reported its already coming about in France where “Macron, believes you should be starved into submission—for no man in France, after 1 August, will be able to buy or sell without the Mark of the Vex“: EXPERTISM = TYRANNY

A key facet of the leftist mindset is that once a leftist convinces himself doing some thing is a good idea, he thinks that not only should he do the thing, but that you, too, should be required to.

Witness this drive to forcibly inject chemicals into you—for your own good:

I have no problem with this – Vaccines protect not just you but others via Herd Immunity (esp those who cannot have the Vaccine). If you do not want to do your part as part of the Herd, there should be consequences. Your duties of solidarity >>> your ‘my body’ crank medicine. https://t.co/QqOOHxJQwD — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) July 20, 2021

This Connolly thinks it well to have himself vexxed. He, having the tendency to tyranny all leftists do, therefore thinks you should be made to, too. He, along with the effeminate Macron, believes you should be starved into submission—for no man in France, after 1 August, will be able to buy or sell without the Mark of the Vex.

Connolly the Tyrant believes it is your duty to be vexxed, arguing that if you are vexxed you are “protected”, and if you are not vexxed, you are unprotected. And that you have no right to be unvexxed, because, being unprotected, you could become infected and in turn infect somebody else who is unvexxed.

To which the best rebuttal is So?

If I choose to be unvexxed, and the vexxine is cost free and protective, then it is my choice. If I go on, after being infected myself, to infect somebody else who has chosen to be unvexxed, what is that to Connolly? This will not affect him in any way. Yet he would still force us to do what he thinks best.

“No, Briggs, you don’t get it. The unvaccinated are infecting the vaccinated.”

That so?

“It is so, yes, you dangerous spreader.”

Then why get the vexxine?

“But Briggs, if you get sick, you have to go to the hospital and be taken care of. That costs society.”

If I take the vexx and get sick from it or even the COVID, I’d have to go to the hospital and be taken care of. That costs society.

French parliament approves law requiring restaurant Covid pass, vaccine rules – FRANCE 24 English pic.twitter.com/nXLINWBNmj — Camus (@camus37) July 26, 2021

We expect tyranny and madness from our rulers in these days. What galls is people and Experts who promise medical passes will stop with coronadoom vexxination passes.

Imagine having to carry papers with you everywhere at all times, and for the rest of your lives everywhere at all times, to show that you have had the coroandom vexxination. Plus the twice yearly forever and ever boosters.

No papers? No problem! No food for you!

VEXXINE EFFECTIVENESS

I reminded us last week that we predicted last December that advertised rates of vexxine effectiveness would fall to soberer numbers. We now have multiple reports of falling effectiveness. Recall—strain your memories—the efficacy was given in terms of infections.

We should have though this odd from the beginning, because the mRNA vexxine is not meant to protect you from contracting infections, but it was said it would protect in preventing illness from infections. If it works as advertised, the vexxine makes your body produce similar spike proteins the bug does, and your body, if it can do its duty, figures out how to quell these spikes. But it never gets the chance to figure out how to quell the bug itself.

Not all bodies can handle the artificially injected toxin makers, which is how serious side effects come about. This is a forbidden topic, which is how you know it’s The Science.

I therefore predicted (see bottom of this) the experimental efficacies, which were in the high 90s, would drop to soberer levels.

Which is why you must not look at “cases”, i.e. positive tests, which have zero information about illness extent. (How many times have you heard that?)

Well, it’s happening. People are beginning to notice. Not in those places that mandate The Science. Israel, at least, is admitting it:

The effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against the Delta variant is “weaker” than health officials had hoped, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday, as over 1,000 people tested positive for coronavirus and more countries were added to the list of places to which Israelis will be banned from traveling. “We do not know exactly to what degree the vaccine helps, but it is significantly less,” Bennett said.

The Dreaded Delta, of course. But we have worked ourselves into the hersterical mindset that all “cases” are bad. Which, for a respiratory virus, is crazy. I mean this word in its literal sense.

“Cases”—which are just positive tests in an increasing testing regime—are not that interesting. Notice that the media everywhere stopped reporting on deaths? That picture shows why.

The media can’t help by shade, obfuscate, temporize, cheat, finagle, and, yes, even lie. Well, they are told to by their bosses.

I noticed a curious phenomenon where media stories will report how most of the people in ICU in a given area are unvaccinated but often when you tracked-down the original source of the comment it would be “unvaccinated or not-fully-vaccinated,” which is quite a different thing. https://t.co/rjeXIMWurq — Just Loki (@LokiJulianus) July 16, 2021 [https://wmbriggs.com/post/36716/]

Despite this, even the Liberal San Jose Mercury admitted that in California “[COVID] Cases are falling in five counties with below-average vaccination” while cases are “spreading fast in well-vaccinated California counties”: COVID spreading fast in well-vaccinated California counties

Cases are falling in five counties with below-average vaccination

California and its big coastal cities have embraced vaccines to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic. But a Bay Area News Group analysis shows not only are cases rising fast in much of the Golden State, they are soaring in many urban counties that boast high vaccination rates.

Five California counties have both a higher percentage of their eligible residents fully vaccinated and a higher average daily case rate than the statewide average: Los Angeles, San Diego, Alameda, Contra Costa and San Francisco. The five counties with falling case rates — Modoc, Glenn, Lassen, Del Norte, San Benito — have below-average vaccination rates.[https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/07/24/covid-spreading-fast-in-well-vaccinated-california-counties/]

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.