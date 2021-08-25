IT IS HARD FOR US AMERICANS TO UNDERSTAND WHAT IT MUST BE LIKE TO LIVE IN A SOCIETY GOVERNED BY THE TALIBAN; THIS STORY OF A WOMAN MAYOR IN AFGHANISTAN GIVES AN IDEA OF WHAT IT MUST BE LIKE



Afghanistan’s First Woman Mayor Flees Country in Footwell of Car with Bag Over Her Head after Taliban Came for Her (VIDEO)

Posted on August 25, 2021

Share this:FacebookMessengerTwitterRedditCopy LinkShare

According to The Gateway Pundit

27-year-old Zarifa Ghafari was the first-ever female mayor of an Afghan city.

She survived three assassination attempts.

Last week Zarifa told journalists she was waiting in her home for the Taliban to come kill her.

No help awaited Ghafari and her family.

Joe Biden was on vacation at the time.

On Wednesday news broke that Zarifa and her family were able to escape Afghanistan.

She hid in the footwell of their car with a bag over her head. This allowed her family to make it through the Taliban checkpoints.

The Taliban came to her house and beat her guards. But she was able to escape.

No one came to rescue Zarifa. She had to rescue herself from the terrorists.