School Choice Never More Important
August 30, 2021
Catholic League president Bill Donohue speaks to the issue of school choice:
As we begin the new school year, school choice has never been more important than it is now. Coming off a year where approximately 6 in 10 public school students worked from home and did not attend class—as many as 6 percent skipped school altogether—parents need to be given the choice of sending their children to a Catholic school or a Christian school. For starters, unlike their public school competitors, most of those schools stayed open.
Last year was a mixed year for Catholic schools. While enrollment was down, the demand for Catholic schools was evident in states where school choice programs were operative. There are many good reasons why parents elect to send their children to a Catholic school when allotted a voucher or other school choice initiative.
The Catholic school student-teacher ratio hovers around 13:1, considerably lower than in the public schools. Almost all, 99%, of Catholic school high school students graduate; of those, almost 90% go to college. Minority students benefit the most: they are more likely to graduate from high school and attend college than their peers who go to a public school. That’s because academic achievement is greater in Catholic schools. They are also much safer, with less student misbehavior.
A recent survey by the Herzog Foundation found that in the Protestant community, parents who sent their children to Christian schools last year were much more satisfied with the results than were parents who sent their children to a public school. Like the Catholic schools, Christian schools were much more likely to stay open during the pandemic, making it easier for parents to manage their child’s assignments; their children also exhibited good morale.
Other alternatives to traditional public school education are charter schools and homeschooling. Both witnessed a spike last year. Florida led the way, with more school-choice reforms than any other state.
School choice is making headway, though 19 states still have no such program, and many of those that do need to be expanded. Survey after survey shows that parents overwhelmingly want school choice, and this is especially true in minority communities. But resistance from teachers’ unions, and their Democratic allies in government (whom they lavishly grease), continue to stand in the way of progress.
Many of those who oppose school choice like to talk about “intersectionality,” a condition where demographic variables such as race and class intersect, often with horrific consequences for those at the bottom of the socio-economic scale.
These anti-choice activists are phonies—they should instead speak about their contributions to intersectionality.
To be exact, those who deny school choice are promoting a sick milieu where race and class merge. After all, it is black and brown people from low-income neighborhoods who are the most likely to be victimized when school choice does not exist. By consigning them to schools which white affluent parents would never choose for their own children, the proponents of intersectionality are maximizing the very phenomenon they purport to loathe.
School choice is the wave of the future. It is time to label its opponents as generators of race and class discrimination.
-
Archives
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- CATHOLICS SHOULD OPPOSE VACCINE MANDATES, BOTH PRIVATE AND PUBLIC
- THANKS BE TO GOD!!! TEXAS WILL BECOME THE FIRST STATE TO BAN ABORTIONS!!!
- Taylor Marshall “knows” what he wants to know. He knows that staying away from the issue of Bergolian legitimacy makes it safe –or perhaps, just safe enough– for him to go on riffing about everything else.
- Francis’ motu proprio proposes that Catholics plunge headfirst into every popular innovation and fad and those who cling to tradition have become ossified, dry bones. Grillo is here insisting that the modern liturgy can only function within the individual if that individual first embraces the inversion of the elevated and sublime Catholic worship of previous ages in favor of a pure primitivism.
- Abortionists in Texas are now running to the Supreme Court to try to get the Justices to enjoin state officials from enforcing a law that the law itself prohibits those state officials from enforcing. They seem to imagine that courts can enjoin a law, when what courts actually can do (upon a proper showing) is enjoin defendants from enforcing a law, but only when (among other things) defendants actually have an enforcement role.
Top Posts & Pages
- CARDINAL BLASE CUPICH WILL REGRET TAKING ON SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL, ANYONE ONE WANT TO PLACE A BET
- CHICAGO'S CARDINAL CUPICH (CO-CONSPIRATOR OF JORGE BERGOLIO) IS COMPLETELY INCAPABLE OF COMPUTING THE COST TO HIS CATHOLIC CONGREGATION OF HIS CANCELLATION OF THE PRAYERS AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE CELEBRATION OF EVERY SUNDAY MASS
- "But first comes the time of great destruction, when even the angels weep"
- WATCH THIS VIDEO, IT IS A GAME-CHANGER!!!
- HOW CAN YOU THINK STRAIGHT AND MAKE RATIONAL DECISIONS WHEN EACH AND EVERY DAY YOU HEAR conflicting and contradictory information from “authoritative” sources? You can’t. No one can. That’s the whole point. That’s why the powers that be are doing this. Welcome to the secular hell of a post-truth world.
- "WHAT, ME WORRY?"
- The Church recognizes that every human person is created in the image and likeness of God, male or female (Gen. 1:26-27). And so we should help people discover their true identities as children of God, not support them in the disordered attempt to reject their undeniable biological identity.
- BROTHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO'S NOW FAMOUS VIDEO
- Pfizer document admits vaccinated people “shed” infectious particles, the spike protein is the bioweapon
- THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF PEDIATRICIANS REBELS AGAINST THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION MANDATE THAT REQUIRES DOCTORS TO PERFORM GENDER TRANSITION PROCEDURES ON ANY PATIENT, INCLUDING A CHILD, EVEN IF THE PROCEDURE VIOLATES A DOCTOR'S MEDICAL JUDGMENT OR RELIGIOUS BELIEFS
Top Clicks