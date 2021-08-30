Taylor Marshall “knows” what he wants to know. He knows that staying away from the issue of Bergolian legitimacy makes it safe –or perhaps, just safe enough– for him to go on riffing about everything else.

SEARCH

“Yes, Dr. Marshall. That means you.” Flashback: Why doesn’t Taylor Marshall know about Antipope Anacletus II & his Pseudocardinals?

August 30, 2021

Taylor Marshall “knows” what he wants to know. He knows that staying away from the issue of Bergoglian legitimacy makes it safe–or perhaps, just safe enough–for him to go on riffing about everything else. What does that tell you about the situation in the Church today? Much like the stance of Michael Voris, I believe.



In a recent TnT video, Marshall mentions that Bishop Schneider is his current favorite. That fits, since Bishop Schneider has made himself the poster boy for the “do not diss Jorge himself, at all costs” approach which Marshall follows. Where was Bishop Schneider, for example, when the Dubia stood in need of additional signers?



The problem here is that all truth is true. It’s a package deal. If you don’t want to investigate or accept the reality of Bergoglian invalidity, you are just as much a cafeteria Catholic as any Humanae Vitae denier, no matter how anti-Modernist you claim to be. The fact that Marshall says he HAS investigated and subsequently rejected the Benevacantist position only goes to show he hasn’t shed his latent Protestant subjectivism just yet, because a Catholic with respect for UD Gregis, among other things, would acknowledge at the outset that this isn’t his call to make.



When people state that Benedict may still be the Pope, in other words, they are shouted down. “You can’t say that! You’re only a layman! You have no authority here!” But no one ever points out the exact same thing to people claiming to know for themselves that the “true Pope” is Bergoglio.



Yes, Dr. Marshall. That means you. – Catholic Monitor commenter Justina

September 01, 2019 Dr. Taylor Marshall in his book “Infiltration” made up a pseudo problem against investigating the validity of the Francis conclave despite the fact that Cardinal Raymond Burke told Patrick Coffin there are “grounds… for calling into question the [Francis] election.”

(Patrick Coffin show, Dubia Cardinal Goes on Record – Raymond Cardinal Burke,” 19:55 to 21:46)

In page 239 of his book he presents his non-problem by saying if Francis’s election was invalid then “those Francis cardinals are invalid cardinals. A [future] conclave including invalid cardinals would itself be invalid.”

Which leads to the question:

Why doesn’t Marshall know about Antipope Anacletus II and his pseudocardinals?

Briefly, here is a little background on the antipope. St. Bernard of Clairvaux investigated the validity of the Anacletus conclave and found his pontificate was not valid because he had violated the conclave constitution.

It so happened that Anacletus made eight “cardinals” who are in the Catholic history books called pseudocardinals which according to Marshall’s reasoning meant the next conclave in the time of Bernard would be invalid.

(Wikipedia, “Pseudocardinals”)

The non-problem would be solved the same way today as it was solved in the time of St. Bernard:

The pseudocardinals are not allowed to vote in the next real conclave.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church. Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

