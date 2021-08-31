IT WAS INEVITABLE, HARVARD JUST APPOINTED AN ATHEIST TO BE THE HEAD OF ITS RELIGIOUS CHAPLAINS ORGANIZATION

An Ivy League school just made one hire that baffled all Christians

August 30, 2021

The universities are in the full clutches of the Left.

The more elite the institution, the more outright hostile it is toward traditional values.

Harvard University, like all other American institutions, has been taken far off its original course.

Established as a Christian ministry in the 17th century, Harvard has now bent the knee to the Church of Progressivism.

The school recently elected an atheist to head its organization of chaplains.

“It was named after a pastor, John Harvard, and it would be more than 70 years before the school had a president who was not a clergyman. Nearly four centuries later, Harvard’s organization of chaplains has elected as its next president an atheist named Greg Epstein, who takes on the job this week . . . [Mr. Epstein] was raised in a Jewish household and has been Harvard’s humanist chaplain since 2005, teaching students about the progressive movement that centers people’s relationships with one another instead of with God.”

Replacing a relationship with God is a big reason why western nations founded on Christian ideals have gone off the rails.

The vacuum is being filled by secular humanism, progressivism, and other self-centered modes of thought.

It’s become insensitive – and even dangerous – to speak truths such as there are biological differences between men and women.

The Times continued:

“Nonreligiosity is on the rise far beyond the confines of Harvard; it is the fastest growing religious preference in the country, according to the Pew Research Center. More than 20 percent of the country identifies as atheist, agnostic or nonreligious — called the ‘nones’ — including four in 10 millennials.”

Leftism is incompatible with faith – the two philosophies can only exist so long as religion accepts the precepts of the Left, which is what is rapidly happening at institutions like Harvard.

It’s how left-wing Christians can justify abortion.

The crisis of faith in America is a serious problem.

Countries that lose faith in God swiftly descend into turmoil.

Communist regimes rooted in atheism were responsible for the slaughter of 100 million people in the 20th century.

Harvard has surrendered to the progressive Left, and it continues to pump the next generation of leaders who will poison the well for future generations.

People with traditional values must hold onto them because American institutions cannot be trusted to do so.

Stay tuned to Conservative Underground News for any updates to this ongoing story.