Constitutional Lawyer: Will the Supreme Court Restore “a Constitutional Republic” or “Ratify the Present [“Vaccine” Mandate] Tyranny… Police State”?

September 01, 2021

Today, Constitutional lawyer Scott Lively said if the Supreme Court “justices uphold the tradition (and core legal principle) of honoring religious exemptions from government health mandates, we will know there is still hope of a restoration to a constitutional republic. If they ratify the present tyranny, we will know the power of the current Marxist dictatorship will most likely be consolidated and eventually all ‘constitutional law’ will be reinterpreted to serve the police state”:

To be clear, as a small ministry with a very modest budget and assets, we have no ability to intervene on behalf of our members and non-member affiliates in the courts, but at the same time we expect this issue (if not necessarily this specific case) to require litigation, probably all the way to the Supreme Court. Their ruling on the matter will be one of the best indications of America’s future. If the justices uphold the tradition (and core legal principle) of honoring religious exemptions from government health mandates, we will know there is still hope of a restoration to a constitutional republic. If they ratify the present tyranny, we will know the power of the current Marxist dictatorship will most likely be consolidated and eventually all “constitutional law” will be reinterpreted to serve the police state.It is also likely that the lower courts, especially in the deep blue states and cities, will side with the tyrants, and so we’re probably in for a long ping-pong match in which our religious right to bodily self-determination may depend on the jurisdiction we live in and the latest opinion of the lower courts there.WHAT TO DO:We do not presume to advise you of your legal rights or strategy. That is for your attorney to do. If you cannot afford to fight a legal battle on your own, we suggest you contact one of the Christian public interest firms such as Liberty Counsel — which in our opinion is the premier Christian law center in America. As you might expect, they are up to their eyeballs in requests for help, so adjust your expectations accordingly.Purely as a practical matter, what we suggest if you encounter a situation like our member in Massachusetts, warn the person handling your case that if they will not grant you a religious exemption without submitting to an inquisition about your faith, that you will get your lawyer involved and file a formal complaint with the HR department. If they don’t back down, follow through. If they fire you for refusal to comply with their “vaccine” mandate, you will at least have established a stronger position for litigation. And don’t forget to document your communications as you go along. But, again, seek your own legal counsel even as to these practical suggestions before you take action. [Scott Lively’s Mission Dispatch, September 1, 2021,Observations and Action on Current Events, History and Theology.Subscribe HERE.] Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

